Author Topic: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview  (Read 5950 times)

Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:34:13 am »
I'm rather heartened by the fact the team hasn't had a week off to train before this game.

We've been rubbish playing after a longish break.

Lose tonight and that's my theory screwed  ;D
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:39:47 am »
As much as freshening up the personnel might help I'd like to see us just play very differently tactically.  Stop trying to suffocate teams, having 70% possession, sending in countless crosses, having 15 shots of which none are clear chances and then getting repeatedly picked off on the counter-attack.  Drop a bit deeper, let the other team move out of their final third and make some space for our forwards.

The suffocating way of playing has brought us great success, including our first Premier League title, so it's not like it's a fundamentally flawed approach.  It just feels like the whole Premier League now - with the exception of Man City as they also suffocate teams - have cracked the code on how to counter-press/attack rather than the old approach of just parking the bus with no ambition to get forward.  What used to be the occasional struggle against sides like West Ham and Leicester is now happening pretty much every week.

I certainly think Fab would benefit a lot from having less space behind him to protect.  Our forward line is far more talented and explosive than those we see routinely run through us week after week at the moment but they need the space and the early passes to demonstrate it.  In players like Trent and Thiago we have more than enough to pick teams open if we're not trying to play through a 10-man wall constantly.

I had hoped the World Cup break might have seen us move to a more a pragmatic approach but we've doubled down and the four performances since have been amongst our worst of the season.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:40:39 am »
I just want to score first for a change.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:41:57 am »
Kellerher

Ramsey
Gomez
Phillips
Robertson

Fabinho
Keita
Jones

Elliott
Gakpo
Salah

Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:48:10 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:04:44 am
Huh? Seriously... Nobody thinks just bin off this cup and let's save energy (avoid injuries) and let's going all out in the Champions League knockout round?

Let's just win the Big Ears for fook sake!! Champions League is our bread and butter. Believe (let's win both though).

If we don't fix this issues asap, we're going to get our arses handed to us by Madrid. Games like this will allow us to sort our shit out, they won't play better sitting on the couch in £1300 hoodies.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:59:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:48:10 am
If we don't fix this issues asap, we're going to get our arses handed to us by Madrid. Games like this will allow us to sort our shit out, they won't play better sitting on the couch in £1300 hoodies.
Just came out of the Mo thread having a little giggle about how it's basically turned in to a discussion on over priced, shite hoodies.... Jumped in to this one and yours was the first post I read!  :lmao
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #126 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Doesn't matters how you shuffle the midfield pack...at the moment nothing comes up ideal....Klopp unlike to change formation...Would help if we had all options available... all the time though.

Ah well! Hope in our Hearts etc etc...
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #127 on: Today at 11:31:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:48:10 am
If we don't fix this issues asap, we're going to get our arses handed to us by Madrid. Games like this will allow us to sort our shit out, they won't play better sitting on the couch in £1300 hoodies.
Agreed. You nutter.  ;D  ;D
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #128 on: Today at 11:57:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:40:39 am
I just want to score first for a change.

If it goes to pens and we take the first one, it might just happen!
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:02:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:39:47 am


Totally agree, football is always evolving and even the greatest teams can be found out and eventually tactics be found to counter them. I remember something similar happened with Barcelona as the Xavi/Iniesta era was coming to an end, those players dropped 10% and other teams just dropped deep and let them keep the ball hitting them on the counter and giving them no space.

It's also logical that our difficulties are primarily a system issue rather than a personal issue (though there's obviously some of that as well). All of our top players, Salah, VVD, Trent, Robbie, Fab, Hendo, Matip and even Thiago to an extent are playing well below their normal level. Now we have either been crazily unlucky and they have all hit a downturn at the same time or it's a system issue. I'd say it's heavily odds on it's a system issue and that if a fix can be found all those players will start looking like there old selves in very short order and this will be looked at as a blip, like during the Covid season when we turned that around.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:14:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:40:39 am
I just want to score first for a change.
Have you discussed these unrealistic expectations with your therapist?

 ;)
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:14:00 pm
Have you discussed these unrealistic expectations with your therapist?

 ;)

And this team that scores first, are they in the room with us now?
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:40:39 am
I just want to score first for a change.

That would be good.


Confusing but good.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:25:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:29:22 am
Doesn't matters how you shuffle the midfield pack...at the moment nothing comes up ideal....Klopp unlike to change formation...Would help if we had all options available... all the time though.

Ah well! Hope in our Hearts etc etc...

Keita to start tonight for me. At least one good thing about his unreliability is that he can't be blamed for the horror performances this season. We need something from someone in the middle. He'll probably be out for a month after it mind you but at least we'll be in the next round !
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:09:30 pm »
Talk of a change in formation to make us more compact.

Wait and see as we have been here before.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:11:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSmoke on Today at 10:59:34 am
Just came out of the Mo thread having a little giggle about how it's basically turned in to a discussion on over priced, shite hoodies.... Jumped in to this one and yours was the first post I read!  :lmao

I'd just come out of the same thread and just lashed that in ;D
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 01:09:30 pm
Talk of a change in formation to make us more compact.

Wait and see as we have been here before.

Back to 4-2-3-1 ?
