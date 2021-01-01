As much as freshening up the personnel might help I'd like to see us just play very differently tactically. Stop trying to suffocate teams, having 70% possession, sending in countless crosses, having 15 shots of which none are clear chances and then getting repeatedly picked off on the counter-attack. Drop a bit deeper, let the other team move out of their final third and make some space for our forwards.



The suffocating way of playing has brought us great success, including our first Premier League title, so it's not like it's a fundamentally flawed approach. It just feels like the whole Premier League now - with the exception of Man City as they also suffocate teams - have cracked the code on how to counter-press/attack rather than the old approach of just parking the bus with no ambition to get forward. What used to be the occasional struggle against sides like West Ham and Leicester is now happening pretty much every week.



I certainly think Fab would benefit a lot from having less space behind him to protect. Our forward line is far more talented and explosive than those we see routinely run through us week after week at the moment but they need the space and the early passes to demonstrate it. In players like Trent and Thiago we have more than enough to pick teams open if we're not trying to play through a 10-man wall constantly.



I had hoped the World Cup break might have seen us move to a more a pragmatic approach but we've doubled down and the four performances since have been amongst our worst of the season.