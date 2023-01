Totally agree we really need to win here, although the FA go out of their way to devalue what was once the greatest cup competition in the World.



Some are saying this is our best (or only chance of a trophy). But we're ten points off fourth place, this could be our only chance of European football next year. Unlikely I know, but even top six isn't guaranteed.



I think we need to just accept that the team peaked, and Klopp needs time to regroup and rebuild. And that's hard when we still don't know if the owners are staying or not.



Shankly and Paisley both needed to rebuild and they were given time to do it (Well, Paisley managed to win the European Cup during it). But he needs time, and I'm not talking a couple of weeks.