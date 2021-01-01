« previous next »
Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview

Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« on: Today at 01:28:39 am »
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, FA Cup, Tuesday 17 January, 7.45pm


A misfiring attack, a porous defence that keeps giving away chances, a rapidly ageing midfield, a neverending injury crisis, backroom staff that are scrambling for the exits and a depressed manager whos described our last match as the worst performance hes ever overseen. Its safe to say things could be better right now.

Wolves on the other hand are experiencing an uptick in form under Julen Lopetegui, a man with both Real Madrid and Spain on his CV. Not a huge uptick, but when youre bottom of the table, losing out to the Mancs by a goal and edging West Ham count, I guess. For those with rusty memories, the first leg involved Alisson passing the ball straight to Wolves for their opener, before Nunez volleyed a Trent cross into their net and Salah took advantage of a stray back pass, only for Hwang to wrong foot our keeper to equalise. They had a winner ruled out for offside.

A third round cup replay against another Premier League team during a huge downturn in form. I cant think of many games where Ive cared less about the score, which is why I hope Klopp treats this game as a free hit and chooses a mixture of kids and reserves. Not because we dont care about the result, but because its a chance for the other players to stake a claim, show they can track runners, make a tackle and hit the back of the net. Try a different formation, try Trent in midfield, try something new! If we do keep a similar shape, this is what I want to see:

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas

Bajčetić
Jones

Doak
Elliott
Carvalho

Gakpo

But either way, we could do with some good news and positivity. Let's go for it with our heads up and whatever will be will be. Right?
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:45 am »
Referee: Andrew Madley
Assistant Referees: Harry Lennard & Nick Hopton
Fourth Official: David Coote
VAR: Michael Dean
AVAR: Simon Bennett
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:37:46 am »
Thanks SM. I cant see Klopp going as experimental as you have suggested. Hell probably keep things similar to the Brighton game and try to work out how to get the midfield and defence more solid. He needs to do that to try to get back some sort of form in the league.

Maybe bring Doak in for Ox and maybe bring Keita on at halftime.

We could do with Gakpo upping his pressing and tracking back plus a couple of goals from him would be great. With Nunez, Firmino, Jota and Diaz all out our forward line is looking very bare. I expect Salah to be hounded when he gets the ball as he is probably our only danger man..all the more reason for Gakpo to have a good game.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:51:41 am »
I'm not totally bothered about the FA Cup this year but we need to gain some kind of momentum for the Chelsea game. We're in a such fucked up place at the moment.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:34 am »
If we play the same team as we did this weekend well be out of the cup. Either try something new or the players need to commit 100% to play. Either way something needs to change.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:45:54 am »
Allison
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago
Chamberlain
Gakpo
Salah
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:29:27 am »
As a guess? Sadly, probably pretty accurate.  As a squad that could win a match right now? I'd give this lineup against bottom-feeders Wolves a less than 50/50 chance. 
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:31:06 am »
Replace VVD with Konate and your probably right!
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:50:49 am »
I think we have to go as strong as possible with the FA cup being our only realistic chance of a trophy this season.
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:55:12 am »
Re: Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Third Round replay: Match Preview
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:58:26 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:50:49 am
I think we have to go as strong as possible with the FA cup being our only realistic chance of a trophy this season.

Define strong?
