Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, FA Cup, Tuesday 17 January, 7.45pm

A misfiring attack, a porous defence that keeps giving away chances, a rapidly ageing midfield, a neverending injury crisis, backroom staff that are scrambling for the exits and a depressed manager whos described our last match as the worst performance hes ever overseen. Its safe to say things could be better right now.Wolves on the other hand are experiencing an uptick in form under Julen Lopetegui, a man with both Real Madrid and Spain on his CV. Not a huge uptick, but when youre bottom of the table, losing out to the Mancs by a goal and edging West Ham count, I guess. For those with rusty memories, the first leg involved Alisson passing the ball straight to Wolves for their opener, before Nunez volleyed a Trent cross into their net and Salah took advantage of a stray back pass, only for Hwang to wrong foot our keeper to equalise. They had a winner ruled out for offside.A third round cup replay against another Premier League team during a huge downturn in form. I cant think of many games where Ive cared less about the score, which is why I hope Klopp treats this game as a free hit and chooses a mixture of kids and reserves. Not because we dont care about the result, but because its a chance for the other players to stake a claim, show they can track runners, make a tackle and hit the back of the net. Try a different formation, try Trent in midfield, try something new! If we do keep a similar shape, this is what I want to see:KelleherRamsayGomezPhillipsTsimikasBajčetićJonesDoakElliottCarvalhoGakpoBut either way, we could do with some good news and positivity. Let's go for it with our heads up and whatever will be will be. Right?