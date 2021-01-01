Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, FA Cup, Tuesday 17 January, 7.45pm
A misfiring attack, a porous defence that keeps giving away chances, a rapidly ageing midfield, a neverending injury crisis, backroom staff that are scrambling for the exits and a depressed manager whos described our last match as the worst performance hes ever overseen. Its safe to say things could be better right now.
Wolves on the other hand are experiencing an uptick in form under Julen Lopetegui, a man with both Real Madrid and Spain on his CV. Not a huge uptick, but when youre bottom of the table, losing out to the Mancs by a goal and edging West Ham count, I guess. For those with rusty memories, the first leg involved Alisson passing the ball straight to Wolves for their opener, before Nunez volleyed a Trent cross into their net and Salah took advantage of a stray back pass, only for Hwang to wrong foot our keeper to equalise. They had a winner ruled out for offside.
A third round cup replay against another Premier League team during a huge downturn in form. I cant think of many games where Ive cared less about the score, which is why I hope Klopp treats this game as a free hit and chooses a mixture of kids and reserves. Not because we dont care about the result, but because its a chance for the other players to stake a claim, show they can track runners, make a tackle and hit the back of the net. Try a different formation, try Trent in midfield, try something new! If we do keep a similar shape, this is what I want to see:
Kelleher
Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas
Bajčetić
Jones
Doak
Elliott
Carvalho
Gakpo
But either way, we could do with some good news and positivity. Let's go for it with our heads up and whatever will be will be. Right?