I used to watch Get Smart on Saturday mornings. A funny show with a secret agent Maxwell Smart and the lovely Agent 99. Really enjoyed that show, Smart was like a dim James Bond. He used to get all these mad gadgets that he could never operate. Apparently there was another version of it in 1995 but I'm talking about the original.



F Troop was another one around the same time. Only vaguely remember this one but was funny at the time. A western about soldiers from the civil war I think.