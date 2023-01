Might already be a topic but just seen a great interview with Judd Hirsch who at 87 is starring in the new Spielberg movie. Amazing to see a legend nearing his 90th birthday still as fresh as a daisy as hardly looks in his mid 60s and captivated the audience with his wit and storytelling. Loved him in Taxi which was an amazing show with a legendary cast. That deserves its own thread as somehow two networks cancelled it not once but twice. Crazy as the comedic writing on that show makes some recent hit shows look like babble.



Anyway was great to relive some stories from the legend that is Judd Hirsch. He retold the story about meeting Spielberg when he was 23 holding the script for Jaws. To think Spielberg is now in his mid 70s is a sign time holds back for no one including the Peter Pan of making movies.