Author Topic: The Pressing from our front 3

William Regal

The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:02:46 pm
Its fallen off a cliff this season, how badly do you feel this has effected our current form when opposition like Wolves and Brighton can play through our front 3 press with ease?

Our midfield are rightly getting loads of stick but how much harder are the front 3 actually making their job being so easy to play out against?

In the prime Mane-Firmino-Salah years, they were absolutely phenomenal at winning the ball high and pouncing on the opposition for the quick counter press, we scored so many goals through this.  Even if the opposition weren't caught on the ball, they were still forced to clear aimless long balls straight back into our possession, where as now the opposition walk out with it in full control of the ball.  Mane and Firmino were probably 2 of the best 5 forwards in world football at pressing the ball, and with Henderson & Wijnaldum ratting in behind them, we were a nightmare to play against.

Fast forward to now and obviously an injury crisis is further compounding this

AOC is physically shot, that explosiveness gone through injuries
Gapko is new and not up to speed with what Klopp wants
Salah is just making token effort pressing imo, just to do his bit but with no real expectancy of actually winning the ball or forcing an error

Just watching that Brighton game, it does make me wonder how badly this half speed, uncoordinated press is exposing that ageing midfield, making their jobs even harder than what it should be.

In regards to the future, do you believe that Klopp can turn us into a pressing machine again?
Nunez -probably presses better than most of our front line this season
Diaz - has an awesome workrate, hopefully this injury does not effect his pace to play at his full capacity
Jota - a great work ethic, again starting to worry how these repeated injuries are going to effect it
Firmino - the master of this but again his statistics has shown he has ability to press and win the ball back had dropped with age.

Can Klopp turn is into a cohesive pressing machine from the front again?

Do you think it makes sense for us to play more specifically to our personnel for the rest of the season and just defend deep behind the ball, allowing the forwards to conserve energy and to allow the midfield to have less ground to cover?
newterp

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm
Shouldn't this just be in the midfield thread?
William Regal

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm
Shouldn't this just be in the midfield thread?

Its specifically about the pressing of our front 3 (or complete lack of it)
killer-heels

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm
Its specifically about the pressing of our front 3 (or complete lack of it)

The players we have up front are not good pressers. Salah isnt any more, Nunez isnt and Bobby has also dropped off a cliff. Our best presser (Jota) is absent, so yeah, fucked.
Chakan

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm
Bobby is the only one that starts the pressing the rest cant be arsed. Nunez gets a pass because hes come into a team that doesnt press now. Diaz is kinda in the same boat as Nunez. If its not Bobby its no one.

The less said about the midfield pressing the better.
meady1981

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm
I admire how much effort a lot of you put in to talking about all this.
Fromola

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:28:06 pm
Was it that much different last season though? Bobby and Mo weren't that different to this season and Mo was burnt out after AFCON. Mane obviously a big miss but his pressing had probably dropped off from a few years previous and he was a yard slower.

Jota and Diaz have obviously been a big miss but we didn't have Diaz until January last season (and he's not massive at pressing from the front) and Jota had spells out injured.

It was noticeable in 2020 the pressing from the front had dropped off a lot and in that 20/21 season particularly.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:28:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm
Shouldn't this just be in the midfield thread?


No - because it is a forwards issue.

That said, I think what happens in the midfield impacts the forwards. The moment the team breaks down as a whole everybody looks bad. If a forward presses the ball without midfield support it just gets passed around them. If that happens often enough they stop pressing and gives the opposition the time to pick out balls to hurt our midfield. The midfield then in turn get spooked and drop deeper to contain the play. That increases the separation between them and the forwards further and the cycle repeats itself.

To come full circle to William's original point - when we had Salah/Firmino/Mane playing at their peak the feedback loop went the other way. The pressure from the forwards was strong enough and organised enough that the midfield could push up aggressively and win the ball back in the opposition half. That in turn meant that they tended to be high up the pitch and in a position to back up the forwards as they pressed.

We've won the lot under Klopp, and played some of the most dominating football I've seen in almost 30yrs of watching us. It's been an amazing ride. But what this season has shown us (which perhaps has parallels with what happened at Dortmund) is how brittle that approach can be. When it goes wrong it doesn't gradually decline - it falls off a cliff. 
RyanBabel19

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm
Its just another part of the same system. The front 3 pressing is redundant with a porous midfield, either it all works or none of it does as we saw with the defence crisis and moving midfielders back there
HeartAndSoul

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:33:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm
The players we have up front are not good pressers. Salah isnt any more, Nunez isnt and Bobby has also dropped off a cliff. Our best presser (Jota) is absent, so yeah, fucked.

Said it before but its so weird that we went from having 4 amazing pressers in Diaz firmino mane and Diaz to now only having jota and Diaz. The pressing used to start from the front, now its either half arsed attempts or the players just arent great at it. Firmino has dropped off a cliff in terms of pressing, salah was never great at it, nunez isnt the best either and same with gakpo. Dont understand why weve signed so many poor pressers when you would associate a klopp team with pressing from the front.
paisley1977

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:44:01 pm
Ian Rush used to do it on his own.
JRed

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:51:09 pm
Pressing is a young mans game. You will not get 30+ year olds pressing effectively.
Chakan

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 08:59:25 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 08:44:01 pm
Ian Rush used to do it on his own.

Ian Rush used to drop deep and defend with the CBs, they dont make them like that anymore ;)
Caps4444

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:07:33 pm
Watching the Arsenal front 3 today, their pressing was incredible.
Chakan

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:07:33 pm
Watching the Arsenal front 3 today, their pressing was incredible.

They have a midfield to back it up though. Theres no point pressing as a front 3 if your midfield do nothing.
Saus76

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm
We are missing Jota and Diaz massively.
elsewhere

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:31:42 pm
Nunez is quite good at it too.
killer-heels

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:36:42 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:31:42 pm
Nunez is quite good at it too.

At pressing? Not really.
decosabute

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
The lack of press from the front three is a huge problem - all the different parts of the team are having a knock on effect on each other lately, each further exposing the others. But what I'm not clear about is whether we even want them to press like we used to? I'm sure that Firmino, Jota and Diaz (when they're fit) can press very effectively if we want them to, but I feel like we've tried to transition away from that. There doesn't seem to be a whole lot of evidence we're asking Nunez to do much of it, and Salah, while not lazy, has never been an aggressive presser. Gakpo we simply don't know yet.

The questions are, will we see a return to the aggressive pressing forward line when certain players return, and if not, then what is it that we're transitioning to? Pressing only works if all or most of the attack and midfield are working on it in unison, with the backline pushed up as well. That doesn't seem to be the plan at all anymore.
naYoRHa2b

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm
What made the Mane, Bobby and Salah press so effective was they knew when to press and so did everyone else behind, all on the same wavelength. Now when we start a press there's a delay all over the pitch. Nunez works hard but he isn't that good at pressing, the timing or the angles. Elliott works harder than anyone else but his pressing is ineffective because he just chases rather than presses the right areas. It's more than just running at people closing them down.
Bobinhood

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm
could we get a title change to " De Pressing from our front 3" ?
decosabute

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:51:11 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm
could we get a title change to " De Pressing from our front 3" ?

 ;D
Very in favour of this.
killer-heels

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm
What made the Mane, Bobby and Salah press so effective was they knew when to press and so did everyone else behind, all on the same wavelength. Now when we start a press there's a delay all over the pitch. Nunez works hard but he isn't that good at pressing, the timing or the angles. Elliott works harder than anyone else but his pressing is ineffective because he just chases rather than presses the right areas. It's more than just running at people closing them down.

Yep, its about winning the ball. I think thats why Klopp got fed up with Carvalho against City.
Legs

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 09:55:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm
Yep, its about winning the ball. I think thats why Klopp got fed up with Carvalho against City.

True but then decides to play Ox who is completely finished and bottles challenges.

Carvalho SHOULD be starting over Ox.
classycarra

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm
Yep, its about winning the ball. I think thats why Klopp got fed up with Carvalho against City.
Which is funny really, if that's the reason. Because he's replaced a player who sometimes tackles, who intercepts quite a lot and who often hurries the opposition for a player who does none of those things (almost ever) in Chamberlain.

But then, the coaches appear to understand this, because they dragged Thiago forwards to press in a three with Gakpo and Salah (which knackered them out to achieve absolutely nothing) and omitted Chamberlain from pressing duties.
AmanShah21

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Yesterday at 11:24:52 pm
The problem is that no one currently available knows when to trigger the press. Bobby would do that, Diogo would do that, Sadio would do that, Nunez and Diaz were getting better at doing that. Mo usually made the followup or covering run to those. Cody is too new to do it straight away consistently. Against brighton we didnt even start pressing at all until Naby came on. At one point you could see Trent's frustration with it that he went pressing all the way to sanchez and forced an error. Ox was not in the forward line. It was a 4-2-2-2, with Ox and Thiago behind Mo and Cody. It just didnt work. We need someone to be responsible for forcing the issue. It might just have to be Mo right now.
KloppCorn

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 12:21:24 am
I can’t stand the word press. Everyone knows we do it and the league isn’t as poor as it used to be. Players can play out from the back with ease. I like my strikers scoring goals leave the counter pressing to midfielders and defenders, all I need from my strikers is to close the obvious passing channels.
KloppCorn

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 12:23:13 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm
Which is funny really, if that's the reason. Because he's replaced a player who sometimes tackles, who intercepts quite a lot and who often hurries the opposition for a player who does none of those things (almost ever) in Chamberlain.

But then, the coaches appear to understand this, because they dragged Thiago forwards to press in a three with Gakpo and Salah (which knackered them out to achieve absolutely nothing) and omitted Chamberlain from pressing duties.
facts Carvalho has way more pressing qualities than someone like Chamberlain.
KirkVanHouten

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 04:21:25 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:21:24 am
I cant stand the word press. Everyone knows we do it and the league isnt as poor as it used to be. Players can play out from the back with ease. I like my strikers scoring goals leave the counter pressing to midfielders and defenders, all I need from my strikers is to close the obvious passing channels.

What on earth are you talking about. Counter pressing is pressing shortly after losing the ball to regain it. The ball is most often lost by attackers so if they don't counter press then you're not actually counter pressing at all. Having forwards just cutting off passing lanes is what teams who sit back do and it's basically what we're doing at the moment which is why we look so god awful.

The league is just as poor as it used to be, what happened is teams used to be scared of our counter pressing so they would sit deep against us and give us the ball. Robbing us of our most effective attacking weapon. So Klopp changed the team to be more possession oriented. Teams have changed the way they play against us this season. We don't offer any pressing threat. So they don't give us the ball as much in fact they're pressing us. Brighton played like we used to against us and completely dominated from start to finish. If you put our 19/20 side in this league, they'd win it, this whole league improving thing is bullshit. We've just gotten worse.
keyop

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 04:56:56 am
There's certainly been a drop off, but it's difficult to attribute the failure of the pressing system to the forwards - especially due to new players, injuries, and adopting a new system.

At it's best, our template from back to front used to be:

1. A ball-playing sweeper keeper who can anticipate counter attacks at speed, and is elite at 1 on 1 situations
2. A high defensive line with quick CB's, compressing the play and keeping our midfield/forwards higher in more dangerous areas
3. Attacking fullbacks who play as auxiliary wingers
4. A mobile, physical No. 6 who shields the back 4 and breaks up counters - dropping in between the CBs when the full backs are high, creating a back 3 in transition
5. Energetic, pressing, ball-retaining CM's who run non-stop for 90 minutes - hassling the opposition, winning 2nd balls, covering passing lanes, and pinning the opposition midfield in their own half to create turnovers
6. Energetic, pressing forwards who give the opposition defence/keeper no rest all game, not letting them play out from the back, forcing errors, and allowing the midfield to win 2nd balls, and start an attack when the opposition are out of shape

Arguably only 1 and 3 are working anywhere near our best at the moment, so whilst pressing is important, it's more a collective failure (or change) of the whole system due to injuries, fatigue  drop offs in form, ageing players, new players bedding in, and a drop in focus/tactical discipline/game management.

Jurgen builds teams like well-oiled machines with interchangeable parts. But when too many of those parts are missing or wearing out, the machine's performance drops off and becomes inefficient very quickly.

So, pressing from the front is certainly important and a key part of a Klopp side (indeed, any good Liverpool side), but our issues and priorities are much bigger than what our forwards are doing.

Sort the midfield, and I think we'll see a dramatic improvement in all the areas listed above. The only caveat is whether we are genuinely trying to transition towards a possession team like City, either through necessity (injuries, fatigue, ageing players) or by design.

My personal view has always been if it ain't broke, don't fix it. But it was always going to be difficult to sustain the levels of 2017/18 to 2021/22, and sadly a combination of fatigue  injuries, and poor squad planning have caught up with us.
MindGuerrillas

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 09:17:57 am
There's a clear drop off in pressing from the front this season particularly on the left and in the middle.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:06 am by MindGuerrillas »
n00bert

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 09:23:08 am
I dunno if there is necessarily a problem with the press, more a problem with them pressing and them not really trying to win the ball. Like, if youre gonna press, press properly and if it looks like theres an easy ball out then foul them. That were letting them get the pass through the lines is the issue, but thats not for the lack of running around - its the headless chickens repertoire and lack of actual tackles that fucks it up.
killer-heels

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 09:26:23 am
Quote from: MindGuerrillas on Today at 09:17:57 am
There's a clear drop off in pressing from the front this season particularly on the left and in the middle.



Not a surprise is it given the fact that Jota, Bobby and Mane are missing more. The likes of Nunez are just not as good at that yet.
MD1990

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 09:30:01 am
Certaintly not a lack of effort from Darwin
killer-heels

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 10:13:34 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:30:01 am
Certaintly not a lack of effort from Darwin
It isnt, but we have to acknowledge that we are not pressing well anywhere and its only right that players get picked up for it.
stockdam

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 11:07:56 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm
They have a midfield to back it up though. Theres no point pressing as a front 3 if your midfield do nothing.

That's true. If the forwards are pressing then the midfield must cut out the simple pass. Pressing is all about the majority of the team picking up the player that they are marking and making it hard for the player with the ball to find a team-mate. They'll either hold the ball too long or hoof it upfield.

If only one or two players are pressing then it is so easy to pass your way around the press.
killer-heels

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 11:18:46 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:07:56 am
That's true. If the forwards are pressing then the midfield must cut out the simple pass. Pressing is all about the majority of the team picking up the player that they are marking and making it hard for the player with the ball to find a team-mate. They'll either hold the ball too long or hoof it upfield.

If only one or two players are pressing then it is so easy to pass your way around the press.

They are not pressing well enough to begin with. Its not the main problem, but it is a problem.
Dree

Re: The Pressing from our front 3
Today at 11:26:14 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm
They have a midfield to back it up though. Theres no point pressing as a front 3 if your midfield do nothing.

Exactly! You have to take most passing options out to make the press effective. We cant press. Need to stop trying.
