There's certainly been a drop off, but it's difficult to attribute the failure of the pressing system to the forwards - especially due to new players, injuries, and adopting a new system.
At it's best, our template from back to front used to be:
1. A ball-playing sweeper keeper who can anticipate counter attacks at speed, and is elite at 1 on 1 situations
2. A high defensive line with quick CB's, compressing the play and keeping our midfield/forwards higher in more dangerous areas
3. Attacking fullbacks who play as auxiliary wingers
4. A mobile, physical No. 6 who shields the back 4 and breaks up counters - dropping in between the CBs when the full backs are high, creating a back 3 in transition
5. Energetic, pressing, ball-retaining CM's who run non-stop for 90 minutes - hassling the opposition, winning 2nd balls, covering passing lanes, and pinning the opposition midfield in their own half to create turnovers
6. Energetic, pressing forwards who give the opposition defence/keeper no rest all game, not letting them play out from the back, forcing errors, and allowing the midfield to win 2nd balls, and start an attack when the opposition are out of shape
Arguably only 1 and 3 are working anywhere near our best at the moment, so whilst pressing is important, it's more a collective failure (or change) of the whole system due to injuries, fatigue drop offs in form, ageing players, new players bedding in, and a drop in focus/tactical discipline/game management.
Jurgen builds teams like well-oiled machines with interchangeable parts. But when too many of those parts are missing or wearing out, the machine's performance drops off and becomes inefficient very quickly.
So, pressing from the front is certainly important and a key part of a Klopp side (indeed, any good Liverpool side), but our issues and priorities are much bigger than what our forwards are doing.
Sort the midfield, and I think we'll see a dramatic improvement in all the areas listed above. The only caveat is whether we are genuinely trying to transition towards a possession team like City, either through necessity (injuries, fatigue, ageing players) or by design.
My personal view has always been if it ain't broke, don't fix it. But it was always going to be difficult to sustain the levels of 2017/18 to 2021/22, and sadly a combination of fatigue injuries, and poor squad planning have caught up with us.