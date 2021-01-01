Its fallen off a cliff this season, how badly do you feel this has effected our current form when opposition like Wolves and Brighton can play through our front 3 press with ease?



Our midfield are rightly getting loads of stick but how much harder are the front 3 actually making their job being so easy to play out against?



In the prime Mane-Firmino-Salah years, they were absolutely phenomenal at winning the ball high and pouncing on the opposition for the quick counter press, we scored so many goals through this. Even if the opposition weren't caught on the ball, they were still forced to clear aimless long balls straight back into our possession, where as now the opposition walk out with it in full control of the ball. Mane and Firmino were probably 2 of the best 5 forwards in world football at pressing the ball, and with Henderson & Wijnaldum ratting in behind them, we were a nightmare to play against.



Fast forward to now and obviously an injury crisis is further compounding this



AOC is physically shot, that explosiveness gone through injuries

Gapko is new and not up to speed with what Klopp wants

Salah is just making token effort pressing imo, just to do his bit but with no real expectancy of actually winning the ball or forcing an error



Just watching that Brighton game, it does make me wonder how badly this half speed, uncoordinated press is exposing that ageing midfield, making their jobs even harder than what it should be.



In regards to the future, do you believe that Klopp can turn us into a pressing machine again?

Nunez -probably presses better than most of our front line this season

Diaz - has an awesome workrate, hopefully this injury does not effect his pace to play at his full capacity

Jota - a great work ethic, again starting to worry how these repeated injuries are going to effect it

Firmino - the master of this but again his statistics has shown he has ability to press and win the ball back had dropped with age.



Can Klopp turn is into a cohesive pressing machine from the front again?



Do you think it makes sense for us to play more specifically to our personnel for the rest of the season and just defend deep behind the ball, allowing the forwards to conserve energy and to allow the midfield to have less ground to cover?

