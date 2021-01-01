« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Pressing from our front 3  (Read 835 times)

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
The Pressing from our front 3
« on: Today at 08:02:46 pm »
Its fallen off a cliff this season, how badly do you feel this has effected our current form when opposition like Wolves and Brighton can play through our front 3 press with ease?

Our midfield are rightly getting loads of stick but how much harder are the front 3 actually making their job being so easy to play out against?

In the prime Mane-Firmino-Salah years, they were absolutely phenomenal at winning the ball high and pouncing on the opposition for the quick counter press, we scored so many goals through this.  Even if the opposition weren't caught on the ball, they were still forced to clear aimless long balls straight back into our possession, where as now the opposition walk out with it in full control of the ball.  Mane and Firmino were probably 2 of the best 5 forwards in world football at pressing the ball, and with Henderson & Wijnaldum ratting in behind them, we were a nightmare to play against.

Fast forward to now and obviously an injury crisis is further compounding this

AOC is physically shot, that explosiveness gone through injuries
Gapko is new and not up to speed with what Klopp wants
Salah is just making token effort pressing imo, just to do his bit but with no real expectancy of actually winning the ball or forcing an error

Just watching that Brighton game, it does make me wonder how badly this half speed, uncoordinated press is exposing that ageing midfield, making their jobs even harder than what it should be.

In regards to the future, do you believe that Klopp can turn us into a pressing machine again?
Nunez -probably presses better than most of our front line this season
Diaz - has an awesome workrate, hopefully this injury does not effect his pace to play at his full capacity
Jota - a great work ethic, again starting to worry how these repeated injuries are going to effect it
Firmino - the master of this but again his statistics has shown he has ability to press and win the ball back had dropped with age.

Can Klopp turn is into a cohesive pressing machine from the front again?

Do you think it makes sense for us to play more specifically to our personnel for the rest of the season and just defend deep behind the ball, allowing the forwards to conserve energy and to allow the midfield to have less ground to cover?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,379
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:43 pm »
Shouldn't this just be in the midfield thread?
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:20:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:11:43 pm
Shouldn't this just be in the midfield thread?

Its specifically about the pressing of our front 3 (or complete lack of it)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,820
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:22:31 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 08:20:16 pm
Its specifically about the pressing of our front 3 (or complete lack of it)

The players we have up front are not good pressers. Salah isnt any more, Nunez isnt and Bobby has also dropped off a cliff. Our best presser (Jota) is absent, so yeah, fucked.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,442
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:24:42 pm »
Bobby is the only one that starts the pressing the rest cant be arsed. Nunez gets a pass because hes come into a team that doesnt press now. Diaz is kinda in the same boat as Nunez. If its not Bobby its no one.

The less said about the midfield pressing the better.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:27:19 pm »
I admire how much effort a lot of you put in to talking about all this.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,464
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Was it that much different last season though? Bobby and Mo weren't that different to this season and Mo was burnt out after AFCON. Mane obviously a big miss but his pressing had probably dropped off from a few years previous and he was a yard slower.

Jota and Diaz have obviously been a big miss but we didn't have Diaz until January last season (and he's not massive at pressing from the front) and Jota had spells out injured.

It was noticeable in 2020 the pressing from the front had dropped off a lot and in that 20/21 season particularly.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:28:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:11:43 pm
Shouldn't this just be in the midfield thread?


No - because it is a forwards issue.

That said, I think what happens in the midfield impacts the forwards. The moment the team breaks down as a whole everybody looks bad. If a forward presses the ball without midfield support it just gets passed around them. If that happens often enough they stop pressing and gives the opposition the time to pick out balls to hurt our midfield. The midfield then in turn get spooked and drop deeper to contain the play. That increases the separation between them and the forwards further and the cycle repeats itself.

To come full circle to William's original point - when we had Salah/Firmino/Mane playing at their peak the feedback loop went the other way. The pressure from the forwards was strong enough and organised enough that the midfield could push up aggressively and win the ball back in the opposition half. That in turn meant that they tended to be high up the pitch and in a position to back up the forwards as they pressed.

We've won the lot under Klopp, and played some of the most dominating football I've seen in almost 30yrs of watching us. It's been an amazing ride. But what this season has shown us (which perhaps has parallels with what happened at Dortmund) is how brittle that approach can be. When it goes wrong it doesn't gradually decline - it falls off a cliff. 
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm »
Its just another part of the same system. The front 3 pressing is redundant with a porous midfield, either it all works or none of it does as we saw with the defence crisis and moving midfielders back there
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:33:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:22:31 pm
The players we have up front are not good pressers. Salah isnt any more, Nunez isnt and Bobby has also dropped off a cliff. Our best presser (Jota) is absent, so yeah, fucked.

Said it before but its so weird that we went from having 4 amazing pressers in Diaz firmino mane and Diaz to now only having jota and Diaz. The pressing used to start from the front, now its either half arsed attempts or the players just arent great at it. Firmino has dropped off a cliff in terms of pressing, salah was never great at it, nunez isnt the best either and same with gakpo. Dont understand why weve signed so many poor pressers when you would associate a klopp team with pressing from the front.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:44:01 pm »
Ian Rush used to do it on his own.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:51:09 pm »
Pressing is a young mans game. You will not get 30+ year olds pressing effectively.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,442
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:44:01 pm
Ian Rush used to do it on his own.

Ian Rush used to drop deep and defend with the CBs, they dont make them like that anymore ;)
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:07:33 pm »
Watching the Arsenal front 3 today, their pressing was incredible.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,442
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:07:33 pm
Watching the Arsenal front 3 today, their pressing was incredible.

They have a midfield to back it up though. Theres no point pressing as a front 3 if your midfield do nothing.
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:25:30 pm »
We are missing Jota and Diaz massively.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,596
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:31:42 pm »
Nunez is quite good at it too.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,820
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:36:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:31:42 pm
Nunez is quite good at it too.

At pressing? Not really.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:45:20 pm »
The lack of press from the front three is a huge problem - all the different parts of the team are having a knock on effect on each other lately, each further exposing the others. But what I'm not clear about is whether we even want them to press like we used to? I'm sure that Firmino, Jota and Diaz (when they're fit) can press very effectively if we want them to, but I feel like we've tried to transition away from that. There doesn't seem to be a whole lot of evidence we're asking Nunez to do much of it, and Salah, while not lazy, has never been an aggressive presser. Gakpo we simply don't know yet.

The questions are, will we see a return to the aggressive pressing forward line when certain players return, and if not, then what is it that we're transitioning to? Pressing only works if all or most of the attack and midfield are working on it in unison, with the backline pushed up as well. That doesn't seem to be the plan at all anymore.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:46:14 pm »
What made the Mane, Bobby and Salah press so effective was they knew when to press and so did everyone else behind, all on the same wavelength. Now when we start a press there's a delay all over the pitch. Nunez works hard but he isn't that good at pressing, the timing or the angles. Elliott works harder than anyone else but his pressing is ineffective because he just chases rather than presses the right areas. It's more than just running at people closing them down.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:54 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,494
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:48:03 pm »
could we get a title change to " De Pressing from our front 3" ?
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:48:03 pm
could we get a title change to " De Pressing from our front 3" ?

 ;D
Very in favour of this.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,820
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:52:13 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:46:14 pm
What made the Mane, Bobby and Salah press so effective was they knew when to press and so did everyone else behind, all on the same wavelength. Now when we start a press there's a delay all over the pitch. Nunez works hard but he isn't that good at pressing, the timing or the angles. Elliott works harder than anyone else but his pressing is ineffective because he just chases rather than presses the right areas. It's more than just running at people closing them down.

Yep, its about winning the ball. I think thats why Klopp got fed up with Carvalho against City.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:13 pm
Yep, its about winning the ball. I think thats why Klopp got fed up with Carvalho against City.

True but then decides to play Ox who is completely finished and bottles challenges.

Carvalho SHOULD be starting over Ox.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,170
Re: The Pressing from our front 3
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:17:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:13 pm
Yep, its about winning the ball. I think thats why Klopp got fed up with Carvalho against City.
Which is funny really, if that's the reason. Because he's replaced a player who sometimes tackles, who intercepts quite a lot and who often hurries the opposition for a player who does none of those things (almost ever) in Chamberlain.

But then, the coaches appear to understand this, because they dragged Thiago forwards to press in a three with Gakpo and Salah (which knackered them out to achieve absolutely nothing) and omitted Chamberlain from pressing duties.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 