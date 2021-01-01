Cat. 2: Thriller/CrimeDir: Park Chan-wookYou could call this "the greatest erotic film ever made," but the semantics of that don't sit right with me - better to say it's "the most erotic great film ever made." It is hot as all balls, but it's so much more than that, as you'd expect from Park Chan-wook. I am pretty sure this is one of those that several people in here haven't seen, but I can recommend it without reservation. It has all the suspense you could ever ask for, and all the craft and quirk of the Coen brothers. It is without a question of a doubt one of the very best films I have ever seen.Just don't watch it at work, unless you work from home.