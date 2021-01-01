« previous next »
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
The Favourite - Drama (2018)

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:32:41 pm »
The Handmaiden (2018)

Cat. 2: Thriller/Crime
Dir: Park Chan-wook


You could call this "the greatest erotic film ever made," but the semantics of that don't sit right with me - better to say it's "the most erotic great film ever made." It is hot as all balls, but it's so much more than that, as you'd expect from Park Chan-wook. I am pretty sure this is one of those that several people in here haven't seen, but I can recommend it without reservation. It has all the suspense you could ever ask for, and all the craft and quirk of the Coen brothers. It is without a question of a doubt one of the very best films I have ever seen.

Just don't watch it at work, unless you work from home.


Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:57:51 pm »
Thor: Ragnarok (Action and Blockbuster)







Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm »
ROMA- Drama/Foreign Language

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:17:30 pm »
Edge of Tomorrow



Sci-Fi, 2014 (Blockbuster)
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:25:15 pm »
Jojo Rabbit - Drama

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm »
the revenant 2015 Adventure/Fantasy +BLOCKBUSTER

john wick 2014 Thriller
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm »
Lego Batman Movie - Animation

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:44:34 pm »
The Lego Movie



Family/Animation, 2014
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:56:49 pm »
The Conjuring- Horror

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:33:27 pm »
Moneyball (Drama)



Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:34:07 pm »
Incendies (2010) - Cat. 4 - Drama + Foreign language film


Big fan in general of Denis Villeneuve, but I still feel like this is his best movie. It works so well on so many levels. As a drama about the violence women are subjected in war, and the psychological damage and rippling effects it has on them and their families, it's incredibly potent. As a mystery thriller, it unravels in such a gripping and unforgiving way, you're just immersed from the first minute on; Culminating in one of the most shocking reveals I have ever seen in a movie.

1+1=1? *shudders
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:20:51 pm »
Mandy (2018) - Horror

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:32:00 pm »
Guardians of the Galaxy volume 2 (2017) - Fantasy

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:05:54 pm »


Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Cat 4. Drama
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:43:48 pm »
Assassination (2015)

Cat. 1: Action
Dir: Choi Dong-hoon

Jun Ji-hyun is always good, always scrumptious, but this is as good a performance as I have seen. It also instantly became one of my all-time favorites. It's a bit of a tricky sell, because it is pretty confusing in the beginning to determine who is with whom, who is the enemy, etc. It all irons itself out as the narrative churns along. Just a hugely satisfying historical epic. I really strongly recommend giving this one a shot.


Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm »
Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) - Comedy

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:05:35 pm »
How to Train your Dragon (2010) - Animation



Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:06:55 pm »
Burning (2018) - Crime/Thriller (Foreign Language Pick)


Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:10:14 pm »
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:13:12 pm »
Her (2013) Sci/Fi


Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:35:57 pm »
Take Shelter (2011) - Cat. 2 Thriller



The Lobster (2015) - Cat. 5 Comedy

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:40:56 pm »
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) - Action

Ehhh I know some of the film buffs in here think everything Marvel is shite, but IMO this is the closest Marvel has ever come to making a perfect movie. It has the best choreography and most thrilling yet grounded action scenes, humour which doesn't completely take over the plot, and is just an excellent spy thriller in itself. My fave Marvel film ever, even if some others were higher stakes or bigger in name.





