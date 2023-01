- Snake format draft.- Every movie released fromis eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round. Time 9:00am - 10:00pm UK time.- Every drafter will have to pick 9 films and state into which one of these categories it falls:- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all nine of them have to be completed.- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/ In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:Order:There were 13 items in your list. Here they are in random order:dis_1 - Grand Budapest Hotel (Cat. 5. Comedy), Druk (Cat 4. Drama), Logan (Cat 1. Action),Musketeer Gripweed - The Banshees of Inisherin (Cat. 5. Comedy), All Quiet on the Western Front (Cat 1. War), Inception (Cat 6. Sci-Fi),tubby - Whiplash (Cat. 4. Drama), The Raid (Cat 1. Action), The Death of Stalin (Cat 5. Comedy),Samie - Toy Story 3 (Cat 8. Animation/Family), Arival (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), Mission: Impossible- Fallout (Cat 2. Action),El Lobo -Crosby Nick - Paddington 2 (Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy), Get Out (Cat 7. Horror), Drive (Cat 1. Crime),Sheer Magnetism - Mad Max: Fury Road (Cat 1. Action), Guardians of the Galaxy (Cat 3. Fantasy),NICHOLLS1986 - Parasite (Cat 2. Thriller), Django Unchained (Cat 1. Western),red mongoose - Your Name (Cat 8. Animation/Family), Shoplifters (Cat 4. Drama),Hazell - Blade Runner 2049 (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), Train Busan (Cat 7. Horror),Betty Blue - Everything Everywhere All At Once (Cat 2. Adventure/Fantasy), Dune (Cat6 . Sci-Fi),Lastrador - Under the Skin (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), The Vvitch (Cat 7. Horror),Max Powers - What we do in the Shadows (Cat 7. Horror), Four Lions (Cat 5. Comedy),Lawnmowerman - Once upon a time in Hollywood (Cat 5. Comedy), The Wailing (Cat 7. Horror),Timestamp: 2023-01-16 17:16:33 UTC