The point?



 2017/18 Reached UCL final2018/19 won UCL and finished one point behind City2019/20 Won the EPL2020/21 worst defensive crisis in memory but still recovered to finish 3rd2021/22 got to 3 finals winning 2 narrowly losing to RM and pushed City all the way to the final match. Played every single possible match.2022/23 l think our team sort of burned too much fuel last few seasons, especially the last one, playing at such a high intensity. We have refreshed the front line except maybe for Salahs position but injuries to 2 key players have really screwed us over. Now have to use 2 new players possibly playing them too often. Midfield needs a refresh for sure. Im sure thats under way beneath the radar. Unfortunately last few months complicated by the ownership situation.I think looking back at the last few years objectively, we realise just how blessed we have been when compared to the years of mediocrity before that. It was inevitable that there was going to be a slip somewhere like Gerrard against Chelsea. 😅 l for one am going to look at this as glass half full. Doesnt mean its not pissing me off but lm going to see how this season and the next few pan out. I for one am looking forward to seeing the next great Klopp team.