PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1080 on: Today at 08:28:51 am
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 08:22:21 am
Just watched his PC. He said they tried a new formation in training, it looked good so was surprised to see it perform so badly in the game.

Thiago as the 10 with same midfield that have been underperforming wasnt the curveball we were expecting.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1081 on: Today at 08:35:24 am
It's quite funny that the same fans that wanted Klopp to try something new are the same fans moaning Thiago played as a 10
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1082 on: Today at 08:37:46 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:12:06 am
100% agree.

Dont think our problems are in the main tactical now, its clearly more about heart, desire, fight and that old basic of working harder than the other team. This group that brought us so much between 2018-2022 had their day but they are done and need moving on for the good of everyone.

Moving all of them on quickly would be problematic! But for sure a bit of a gutting needs to happen simply because they dont have the legs to play the way they need to play to make it work.

Granted, I find it a bit hard to get overly upset over all this though, I see proclamations of despair, and it just dont hit me that way these days.  Only one in this club I feel any sort of affection towards is Jürgen Klopp, so seeing his struggle isnt nice, and its him struggling to see the issues that should concern those who want to be concerned! But the truth of it with me is that winning the CL and league in this stretch meant that I could gladly and happily switch the not even that bothered in the great scheme of things attitude on.  The state of football at this level is ever worsening and is dragged further away from the sport it was and from those fans who supported it every year. 
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1083 on: Today at 08:38:30 am
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Yesterday at 05:25:54 pm
Trouble is, if we bring in 3 x £30-40m players, the FSG-out brigade will accuse them of having no ambition.

If they spend the same money on Bellingham, they'll just shout that they're short-changing "us" by only bringing in 1 player.

My personal suspicion is that Klopp either hasn't found or can't get the player(s) that he wants for our system, but fans have lost the ability to be patient (like with Van Dijk).

To be fair we cant expect Lijnders to focus on scouting players when hes busy designing NEC Nijmegen level training sessions and writing books. It doesnt allow him a lot of time to focus on signings.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:40:52 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:35:24 am
It's quite funny that the same fans that wanted Klopp to try something new are the same fans moaning Thiago played as a 10

Why? It was a bonkers decision.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:41:50 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:35:24 am
It's quite funny that the same fans that wanted Klopp to try something new are the same fans moaning Thiago played as a 10

What's the point playing a 10 when you don't even use him going forward. Our strategy yesterday involved long hopeful balls down the channel, it was stoke city without the effectiveness of long balls. We didn't even try to use Thiago in any meaningful way except to push him into Macalister or Caicedo from goal kicks.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:43:24 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:35:24 am
It's quite funny that the same fans that wanted Klopp to try something new are the same fans moaning Thiago played as a 10

Played our only midfielder who wins tackles the highest up on the pitch, was a baffling decision imo
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1087 on: Today at 08:45:34 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:41:50 am
What's the point playing a 10 when you don't even use him going forward. Our strategy yesterday involved long hopeful balls down the channel, it was stoke city without the effectiveness of long balls. We didn't even try to use Thiago in any meaningful way except to push him into Macalister or Caicedo from goal kicks.

Thats because we couldnt keep the ball. He was the 10 but he wasnt fed any balls into that position because every c*nt in the team kept giving away and knocking it out of play. Robertson’s passing was atrocious, Fabinho knocked the ball out of play with no pressure etc.

The issue wasnt Thiago’s positioning it was the players behind him couldnt establish any significant foothold in the game.

Thats what I am worried about, that Klopp said he didnt see this coming. Playing Fab and Henderson in a double pivot was suicide because not only are they bad off the ball they are atrocious on it.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1088 on: Today at 08:47:26 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:34 am
Thats because we couldnt keep the ball. He was the 10 but he wasnt fed any balls into that position because every c*nt in the team kept giving away and knocking it out of play. Robertsons passing was atrocious, Fabinho knocked the ball out of play with no pressure etc.

The issue wasnt Thiagos positioning it was the players behind him couldnt establish any significant foothold in the game.

But that wasnt a surprise was it?

It wasnt revolutionary in the slightest.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1089 on: Today at 08:51:01 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:47:26 am
But that wasnt a surprise was it?

It wasnt revolutionary in the slightest.

Yes it wasnt a surprise and thats a worry. Everybody knows Henderson and Fab together, deep, is a recipe for disaster.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1090 on: Today at 08:52:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:34 am
Thats because we couldnt keep the ball. He was the 10 but he wasnt fed any balls into that position because every c*nt in the team kept giving away and knocking it out of play. Robertsons passing was atrocious, Fabinho knocked the ball out of play with no pressure etc.

The issue wasnt Thiagos positioning it was the players behind him couldnt establish any significant foothold in the game.

Thats what I am worried about, that Klopp said he didnt see this coming. Playing Fab and Henderson in a double pivot was suicide because not only are they bad off the ball they are atrocious on it.

Yeah I'm not having a go at Thiago, he did nothing wrong but I don't think we even attempted to find him, everytime we was put under pressure we panicked and went long or gave the ball away. Like you said it's worrying Klopp couldn't see that coming with Henderson and Fab. Their turning circle makes it practically impossible to move the ball quickly when under pressure.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1091 on: Today at 08:52:23 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:51:01 am
Yes it wasnt a surprise and thats a worry. Everybody knows Henderson and Fab together, deep, is a recipe for disaster.

Thiago and Keita as a double pivot works
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1092 on: Today at 08:55:13 am
Blah blah blahLjindersblah blah blahwriting a bookblah blah blahintensityblah blahHendo and Fab are finishedblah blah..Trent is lousy..blah blah..Keita should be starting..blah blah..Keita and Ox shouldnt be starting..play the kids..blah blahyou dont win a league with kids..blah blah..pull your finger out FSG..blah blah..we have too many midfieldersblah blah..try something different Jurgen..blah blah..how can Thiago play as a no. 10..blah blahmedical department is shiite..blah blah..too much training..blah blah..give them time off..blah blahfat lot of good it did them over Nov/Decblah blah..we should go back to pressingblah blah..we dont have the players for that..blah blahdrop our line 10 yards deeper..blah blah..then Trent and Robbo will be ineffective..blah blah.


Have l left anything out?
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1093 on: Today at 08:57:26 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 08:55:13 am
Have l left anything out?
The point?
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1094 on: Today at 09:00:11 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:52:09 am
Yeah I'm not having a go at Thiago, he did nothing wrong but I don't think we even attempted to find him, everytime we was put under pressure we panicked and went long or gave the ball away. Like you said it's worrying Klopp couldn't see that coming with Henderson and Fab. Their turning circle makes it practically impossible to move the ball quickly when under pressure.

It wasnt just we panicked when in possession and were closed down etc we had times when we had the ball in possession but under no pressure and we were slow with it then as well. Combinations of all of this just made the game for Brighton that much easier. They literally could sit off our back four when they had it along with Hendo and just watch us pass the ball between them all without us recycling or making any progress up the field with it. They probably wont have an easier game this season than yesterday.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1095 on: Today at 09:03:28 am
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 12:27:40 am
It also reminds me of 1984 when Souness left. We went from European and English Champions to a soft touch in a matter of months because we became easy to play against.  Molby was a great passer but had no defensive intuition  and  it was only when we pragmatically moved Lawro in centre mid that we became harder to play against. Until are signed Kevin MacDonald of course and the the second of the season improved dramatically.

 We now need a Kevin MacDonald!!!



That's the last thing I was thinking about when sitting here this morning having my first cuppa.

When I was a kid I could probably name every player in every First Division team and I can even name most of the Leeds players from fifty years ago even now. I don't know anyone now, but watching Liverpool there are some cracking players out there who look better than our players at the moment. Our bunch of bench warmers can't even oust The out of form Trio in mid-field and it must be bad if Ox is now getting a game most weeks.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1096 on: Today at 09:11:15 am
Trying to feel optimistic this morning in a it cant get much worse kind of way. Can someone convince me Im right. The Nomad - sorry, sarky commentbut I thought you might be gearing up to convince me, then stopped short. Help a normally rose-tinted specs fella out here.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1097 on: Today at 09:14:17 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:35:24 am
It's quite funny that the same fans that wanted Klopp to try something new are the same fans moaning Thiago played as a 10

May as well play Harvey Elliott at CB or give Ali a go in midfield then, that'd be trying something new that won't work either.

The system is broken so it's about limiting the damage for the rest of the season because we aren't going to address it with signings. Park the bus and hit teams on the break if that's what it takes to not concede 3+ goals every game and give up a lot more chances. It doesn't need to be that extreme but if we'd have gone to ANY team in the league yesterday we'd have lost the match because that's how easy we are to play against. The players aren't that bad. Even United basically sit off teams and hit them on the break.

There was almost no doubt for most fans that we would lose yesterday and we're playing Brighton not Real Madrid. I posted at half time that 0-0 is a great result given the reality, let's see if we can hang on - but the reality was it was always too easy for Brighton. This is where we are at the moment and the players have completely checked out on what they're being asked to do, not least because they physically can't.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1098 on: Today at 09:25:13 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:35:24 am
It's quite funny that the same fans that wanted Klopp to try something new are the same fans moaning Thiago played as a 10

The solution to having three immobile midfielders on the pitch isn't to go with four immobile midfielders. We seem scared to veer from our senior players despite our senior players being the problem.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1099 on: Today at 09:29:26 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:25:13 am
The solution to having three immobile midfielders on the pitch isn't to go with four immobile midfielders. We seem scared to veer from our senior players despite our senior players being the problem.

In terms of personnel Bajcetic would be a start but even he's injured now. Not that he's the answer but I don't know what Keita needs to do to get a start at the moment.

One thing we could do is give Milner and Henderson a half each for a while and tell them to put all their energy into one half. Do the same with Keita and Thiago. These are players who could at least have a half of running in them. Use the 5 sub rule to make 2 changes to the midfield at half time every week to make up a bit for our lack of athleticism and durability.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1100 on: Today at 09:29:35 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:11:15 am
Trying to feel optimistic this morning in a “it can’t get much worse” kind of way. Can someone convince me I’m right. The Nomad - sorry, sarky comment…but I thought you might be gearing up to convince me, then stopped short. Help a normally rose-tinted specs fella out here.

Perhaps this game was needed, to bring some things to a head. To show not all is well. To show the urgency.

A purpose. A deep loss, this, but you could see signs of it. Maybe if we fluked a draw, cracks would have been papered over.

the crucial part of this is not the result but in how we respond. This is a very clear statement on how much we must do.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1101 on: Today at 09:34:06 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 08:55:13 am
Blah blah blahLjindersblah blah blahwriting a bookblah blah blahintensityblah blahHendo and Fab are finishedblah blah..Trent is lousy..blah blah..Keita should be starting..blah blah..Keita and Ox shouldnt be starting..play the kids..blah blahyou dont win a league with kids..blah blah..pull your finger out FSG..blah blah..we have too many midfieldersblah blah..try something different Jurgen..blah blah..how can Thiago play as a no. 10..blah blahmedical department is shiite..blah blah..too much training..blah blah..give them time off..blah blahfat lot of good it did them over Nov/Decblah blah..we should go back to pressingblah blah..we dont have the players for that..blah blahdrop our line 10 yards deeper..blah blah..then Trent and Robbo will be ineffective..blah blah.


Have l left anything out?

Nope. The best post of the weekend!
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1102 on: Today at 09:34:24 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:29:35 am
Perhaps this game was needed, to bring some things to a head. To show not all is well. To show the urgency.

A purpose. A deep loss, this, but you could see signs of it. Maybe if we fluked a draw, cracks would have been papered over.

the crucial part of this is not the result but in how we respond. This is a very clear statement on how much we must do.

No different from Brentford in terms of the bottom line, Nunez being out was always going to lead to an absence of attack in addition.

We couldn't get any kind of response from Brentford for Wolves and that would have been why we went so strong that night, expecting a reaction. They've just had a full week's training and serve that up. I can't remember us ever going to a game against someone like Brighton (i.e. not one of the top sides) and knowing before kick off we'd get stuffed and outplayed. It came as no surprise to anyone.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1103 on: Today at 09:35:50 am
Poor recruitment in recent years is a big reason for why we are in this rut. We've spunked to much money on players that are either not good enough, not ready or injury prone. The lack of investment in midfield suggests a level of complacency which probably stems from Klopp being too trusting and FSG too frugal. I didnt watch the game yesterday but like many I predicted a loss. Its clear we will not finish in the top 4this season. The only positives from this is that it gives Klopp/FSG a much need kick up the backside to be more ruthless - like Alex Ferguson was - and invest more. The only other positive is that the club is up for sale which hopefully means Klopp gets the money needed to revamp the squad - Bellingham or no Bellingham I still think we could mount a title challenge with 2-3 of the right signings.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1104 on: Today at 09:36:02 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:57:26 am
The point?

 2017/18 Reached UCL final

2018/19 won UCL and finished one point behind City

2019/20 Won the EPL

2020/21 worst defensive crisis in memory but still recovered to finish 3rd

2021/22 got to 3 finals winning 2 narrowly losing to RM and pushed City all the way to the final match. Played every single possible match.

2022/23 l think our team sort of burned too much fuel last few seasons, especially the last one, playing at such a high intensity. We have refreshed the front line except maybe for Salahs position but injuries to 2 key players have really screwed us over. Now have to use 2 new players possibly playing them too often. Midfield needs a refresh for sure. Im sure thats under way beneath the radar. Unfortunately last few months complicated by the ownership situation.

I think looking back at the last few years objectively, we realise just how blessed we have been when compared to the years of mediocrity before that. It was inevitable that there was going to be a slip somewhere like Gerrard against Chelsea. 😅  l for one am going to look at this as glass half full. Doesnt mean its not pissing me off but lm going to see how this season and the next few pan out. I for one am looking forward to seeing the next great Klopp team.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1105 on: Today at 09:39:51 am
Quote from: ac on Today at 09:35:50 am
Poor recruitment in recent years is a big reason for why we are in this rut. We've spunked to much money on players that are either not good enough, not ready or injury prone. The lack of investment in midfield suggests a level of complacency which probably stems from Klopp being too trusting and FSG too frugal. I didnt watch the game yesterday but like many I predicted a loss. Its clear we will not finish in the top 4this season. The only positives from this is that it gives Klopp/FSG a much need kick up the backside to be more ruthless - like Alex Ferguson was - and invest more. The only other positive is that the club is up for sale which hopefully means Klopp gets the money needed to revamp the squad - Bellingham or no Bellingham I still think we could mount a title challenge with 2-3 of the right signings.

United/Chelsea/Arsenal/City have spent far more than us in the last 5 years (and therefore bought more shit) but it doesn't impact them because they just spend more and more. Our model relies on perfect recruitment and coaching, everything going like clockwork (i.e. the Coutinho sale and the reinvestment of it on a world class spine). You can't sustain that.

Look at United who can waste 50 million a shit right back, 80 million on a shit CB, 80 million on a forward who has been awful (Sancho) and it's no problem just sign more.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #1106 on: Today at 09:40:19 am
Whats the main complaint around here these days? FSG didn't buy us enough midfielders, is that it?
