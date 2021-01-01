The depressing thing is that it was so predictable. I dont buy some of the social media posts saying this has to change from some of our players. The wake up call should have happened months ago.
The sad truth is that I thing a lot of our players have mentally clocked off and are ready for new ventures. I look at Manes departure and think that the likes of Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Virgil, Matip, Robertson probably feel the same way. Theyve given everything, won everything, what more is there to gain?
I dont think well make top four, I dont know what will change. The owners wont cough up any money and Klopp doesnt think transfers will make any difference. So we have to get to the end of the season and hope that a switch flicks at some point and we start playing well. Hopefully we are near a takeover, and hopefully we are keeping tabs on the players who are clearly done with playing for this club and this manager. We can sell them in the summer.