Is that the same Caseimiro that spent the entire game chasing shadows and had to resort to pulling players down and tripping them to just keep up? Cancelo beat him down the left numerous times, even nut megging him twice in the 1 raid.



Ask any Madrid fan and they'll tell you before Ancelotti came along Casemiro's career was done. So what changed? Ancelotti stopped asking his team to push so far forward but rather sit in a much deeper defensive shape. It meant all of the mistakes and dangerous turnovers he was committing under Zidane that were plaguing his career and seemingly bringing it to an end just disappeared overnight.



Guess what system Ten Hag has Utd implementing at the moment? One very similar to Ancelotti's - well certainly in where they position themselves on the park. If Man Utd want to transition to Ten Hag's preferred style of play involving passing football and pushing higher up the pitch all those errors in Casemiro's game will likely return.



Further, imagine if we started playing like Man Utd and sitting deeper. Fabinho would start looking like a world class defensive midfielder again with a lot less ground to cover and a lot more players around to help close players down.







Theres no easy answer when midfield dont have the legs. If we sat very deep then we might be hard to beat but wed turn into a team that relies on set pieces to score as our midfield would not be able to get upfield quickly enough to support our forwards. Or we would be painfully slow in getting forward.On the other hand, we no longer press high up the pitch and force the opposition into hurried passes. The opposition now can pass around our weak press and then bypass our midfield.Sitting back may be the lesser of two evils but we will struggle even more to create chances.We dont have the players to compete against most of the fitter squads. Look where we are in the table. Its a fair reflection of the standard of our team. Diaz and Nunez were two good buys and maybe Gakpo will be but we just have ignored our midfield and it is now looking bleak. Bring in one or two players who can compete in midfield and that will help immensely. Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho are all still capable players but not as a trio.