Author Topic: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81  (Read 24560 times)

Offline mrantarctica

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 12:24:36 am »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 12:16:46 am
The Wolves match is huge and we need to play our best available 11 .that rules out Fabinho and Hendo who are spent unfortunately. If Jurgen isnt t brave enough or creative enough to move Trent there, then at least play Gomez as a defensive midfielder until we can sign someone. Anything to make us harder to play against.

Pretty sure he's brave enough. Not sure he's dumb enough to do that though.
Offline jckliew

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 12:25:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:08:37 am
As things stand, we are not likely to make the top 4, unfortunately. We'd need to string a decent run of form together and avoid losing to teams around us with the odd win against them. Maybe in 10 games, 7 wins and 3 draws. The problem is that we're terrible even against the worst teams.
We look like a team playing to fight in the relegation zone
Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 12:27:40 am »
It also reminds me of 1984 when Souness left. We went from European and English Champions to a soft touch in a matter of months because we became easy to play against.  Molby was a great passer but had no defensive intuition  and  it was only when we pragmatically moved Lawro in centre mid that we became harder to play against. Until are signed Kevin MacDonald of course and the the second of the season improved dramatically.

 We now need a Kevin MacDonald!!!
Offline JackWard33

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 12:29:03 am »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm
The key moves were getting shot of Ronaldo and dropping Maguire. They're looking better at the back and Rashford has the platform he's been craving.

Those helped but Casimero is the key - they literally went from Scott Macrunaround to one of the best DMs in the world
Offline Higgins79

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:31:40 am »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 12:16:46 am
The Wolves match is huge and we need to play our best available 11 .that rules out Fabinho and Hendo who are spent unfortunately. If Jurgen isnt t brave enough or creative enough to move Trent there, then at least play Gomez as a defensive midfielder until we can sign someone. Anything to make us harder to play against.


That makes no sense whatsoever, but Id love some of whatever youve been smoking!
Offline daindan

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 12:32:20 am »
FSGs model doesnt work now. Klopps tactics  doesnt work either atm due to our midfield issues. Klopp needs to call out FSG, like Rafa did. Difference is if FSG then decide to get rid of Klopp, FSG wont be welcome in the city of Liverpool again. FSG in some ways remind me of the tories and the NHS. They expect Klopp to perform miracles continuously without investment. We have known all season that our midfield needed reinforcements but FSG did nothing. Today the players didnt seem bothered. Every time we had the ball it was pass sideways or back.its like players were scared to run toward in case they couldnt get back.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 12:35:22 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 12:32:20 am
FSGs model doesnt work now. Klopps tactics  doesnt work either atm due to our midfield issues. Klopp needs to call out FSG, like Rafa did. Difference is if FSG then decide to get rid of Klopp, FSG wont be welcome in the city of Liverpool again. FSG in some ways remind me of the tories and the NHS. They expect Klopp to perform miracles continuously without investment. We have known all season that our midfield needed reinforcements but FSG did nothing. Today the players didnt seem bothered. Every time we had the ball it was pass sideways or back.its like players were scared to run toward in case they couldnt get back.
We've lost our fear factor. Remember that we played Fabio and Harvey in midfield at Goodison. That would be unthinkable today because teams are now seeing us for what we are.
Offline redmark

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 12:43:50 am »
Couldn't watch it today. Avoided the result, though saw an image of a downcast Robertson and feared the worst. Just watched the 90. Fuck me.

This isn't 'sign a couple of midfielders' territory anymore.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 12:43:53 am »
Offline lfc_col

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:55:42 am »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:15:46 am
no, hence why I said we need to build confidence. Did you not read what I wrote?

Yeah not long to do that is it thats what i was trying to say
Offline lfc_col

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:56:27 am »
Offline clinical

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 01:04:26 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:43:53 am
This is so sad to see:

https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1614323856268820485

Honestly I'd prefer to see every player sold and everyone admit on here Al was right all along than him go.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 01:07:05 am »
Honestly the hyperbole and dramatics are fucking pathetic. Everyone desperate for attention these days.

Were in a slump which Klopp will sort out, just like the others, people have short memories. Calm the fuck down.
Online newterp

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 01:12:09 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:07:05 am
Honestly the hyperbole and dramatics are fucking pathetic. Everyone desperate for attention these days.

Were in a slump which Klopp will sort out, just like the others, people have short memories. Calm the fuck down.

There are no signs of this group of players sorting things out right now - maybe we get better with some injury returnees - but we will still have a horrific midfield and a problematic defense.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 01:28:07 am »
I agree to an extent but weve had this and former groups have slumps just as shit then bounce back. Itll hurt for a while but Klopp will sort it I have no doubts.

For me we just have to aim for CL and hope we have a run for the top 4. We cant go for the quad every season with the shite budget Klopp is given each summer.
Online latortuga

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:35:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:29:03 am
Those helped but Casimero is the key - they literally went from Scott Macrunaround to one of the best DMs in the world

Is that the same Caseimiro that spent the entire game chasing shadows and had to resort to pulling players down and tripping them to just keep up?  Cancelo beat him down the left numerous times, even nut megging him twice in the 1 raid. 

Ask any Madrid fan and they'll tell you before Ancelotti came along Casemiro's career was done.  So what changed?  Ancelotti stopped asking his team to push so far forward but rather sit in a much deeper defensive shape.  It meant all of the mistakes and dangerous turnovers he was committing under Zidane that were plaguing his career and seemingly bringing it to an end just disappeared overnight.

Guess what system Ten Hag has Utd implementing at the moment?  One very similar to Ancelotti's - well certainly in where they position themselves on the park.  If Man Utd want to transition to Ten Hag's preferred style of play involving passing football and pushing higher up the pitch all those errors in Casemiro's game will likely return.

Further, imagine if we started playing like Man Utd and sitting deeper.  Fabinho would start looking like a world class defensive midfielder again with a lot less ground to cover and a lot more players around to help close players down. 
 
 
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 01:44:05 am »
The depressing thing is that it was so predictable. I dont buy some of the social media posts saying this has to change from some of our players. The wake up call should have happened months ago.

The sad truth is that I thing a lot of our players have mentally clocked off and are ready for new ventures. I look at Manes departure and think that the likes of Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Virgil, Matip, Robertson probably feel the same way. Theyve given everything, won everything, what more is there to gain?

I dont think well make top four, I dont know what will change. The owners wont cough up any money and Klopp doesnt think transfers will make any difference. So we have to get to the end of the season and hope that a switch flicks at some point and we start playing well. Hopefully we are near a takeover, and hopefully we are keeping tabs on the players who are clearly done with playing for this club and this manager. We can sell them in the summer.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 01:48:11 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:44:05 am
The depressing thing is that it was so predictable. I dont buy some of the social media posts saying this has to change from some of our players. The wake up call should have happened months ago.

The sad truth is that I thing a lot of our players have mentally clocked off and are ready for new ventures. I look at Manes departure and think that the likes of Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Virgil, Matip, Robertson probably feel the same way. Theyve given everything, won everything, what more is there to gain?

I dont think well make top four, I dont know what will change. The owners wont cough up any money and Klopp doesnt think transfers will make any difference. So we have to get to the end of the season and hope that a switch flicks at some point and we start playing well. Hopefully we are near a takeover, and hopefully we are keeping tabs on the players who are clearly done with playing for this club and this manager. We can sell them in the summer.





It's funny how shit like this is always said about LFC players.  Why isn't this applied to more serial winners of trophies?

Do you think someone e.g.  like Messi doesn't enjoy winning trophies year after year?  ;D
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 01:54:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:11 am

It's funny how shit like this is always said about LFC players.  Why isn't this applied to more serial winners of trophies?

Do you think someone e.g.  like Messi doesn't enjoy winning trophies year after year?  ;D
Because its easier at a club like Barcelona, and with the role players like Messi play. The ones Ive highlighted have worked hard, got to 3 CL finals and achieved 3 90+ point seasons in the league but have 1 league title and 1 European cup to show for it.

Its easy to burn out with a project when you work so hard in such competitive circumstances.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 01:58:49 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:35:30 am
Is that the same Caseimiro that spent the entire game chasing shadows and had to resort to pulling players down and tripping them to just keep up?  Cancelo beat him down the left numerous times, even nut megging him twice in the 1 raid. 

Ask any Madrid fan and they'll tell you before Ancelotti came along Casemiro's career was done.  So what changed?  Ancelotti stopped asking his team to push so far forward but rather sit in a much deeper defensive shape.  It meant all of the mistakes and dangerous turnovers he was committing under Zidane that were plaguing his career and seemingly bringing it to an end just disappeared overnight.

Guess what system Ten Hag has Utd implementing at the moment?  One very similar to Ancelotti's - well certainly in where they position themselves on the park.  If Man Utd want to transition to Ten Hag's preferred style of play involving passing football and pushing higher up the pitch all those errors in Casemiro's game will likely return.

Further, imagine if we started playing like Man Utd and sitting deeper.  Fabinho would start looking like a world class defensive midfielder again with a lot less ground to cover and a lot more players around to help close players down. 
 
 

Theres no easy answer when midfield dont have the legs. If we sat very deep then we might be hard to beat but wed turn into a team that relies on set pieces to score as our midfield would not be able to get upfield quickly enough to support our forwards. Or we would be painfully slow in getting forward.

On the other hand, we no longer press high up the pitch and force the opposition into hurried passes. The opposition now can pass around our weak press and then bypass our midfield.

Sitting back may be the lesser of two evils but we will struggle even more to create chances.

We dont have the players to compete against most of the fitter squads. Look where we are in the table. Its a fair reflection of the standard of our team. Diaz and Nunez were two good buys and maybe Gakpo will be but we just have ignored our midfield and it is now looking bleak. Bring in one or two players who can compete in midfield and that will help immensely. Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho are all still capable players but not as a trio.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 01:59:18 am »
You've misunderstood my point or I've not explained it well.  ;D

My point is as great as our players of this era have been do you think they don;t want to win a second European Cup or League title? It doesn't even have to be the example I gave of messi. Pick a player player in Holland who wins 5 league titles with Ajax, do you think he  doesn't want to win the sixth one?
