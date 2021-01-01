« previous next »
PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 12:16:46 am
The Wolves match is huge and we need to play our best available 11 .that rules out Fabinho and Hendo who are spent unfortunately. If Jurgen isnt t brave enough or creative enough to move Trent there, then at least play Gomez as a defensive midfielder until we can sign someone. Anything to make us harder to play against.

Pretty sure he's brave enough. Not sure he's dumb enough to do that though.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:08:37 am
As things stand, we are not likely to make the top 4, unfortunately. We'd need to string a decent run of form together and avoid losing to teams around us with the odd win against them. Maybe in 10 games, 7 wins and 3 draws. The problem is that we're terrible even against the worst teams.
We look like a team playing to fight in the relegation zone
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
It also reminds me of 1984 when Souness left. We went from European and English Champions to a soft touch in a matter of months because we became easy to play against.  Molby was a great passer but had no defensive intuition  and  it was only when we pragmatically moved Lawro in centre mid that we became harder to play against. Until are signed Kevin MacDonald of course and the the second of the season improved dramatically.

 We now need a Kevin MacDonald!!!
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm
The key moves were getting shot of Ronaldo and dropping Maguire. They're looking better at the back and Rashford has the platform he's been craving.

Those helped but Casimero is the key - they literally went from Scott Macrunaround to one of the best DMs in the world
  • return of the king
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 12:16:46 am
The Wolves match is huge and we need to play our best available 11 .that rules out Fabinho and Hendo who are spent unfortunately. If Jurgen isnt t brave enough or creative enough to move Trent there, then at least play Gomez as a defensive midfielder until we can sign someone. Anything to make us harder to play against.


That makes no sense whatsoever, but Id love some of whatever youve been smoking!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
FSGs model doesnt work now. Klopps tactics  doesnt work either atm due to our midfield issues. Klopp needs to call out FSG, like Rafa did. Difference is if FSG then decide to get rid of Klopp, FSG wont be welcome in the city of Liverpool again. FSG in some ways remind me of the tories and the NHS. They expect Klopp to perform miracles continuously without investment. We have known all season that our midfield needed reinforcements but FSG did nothing. Today the players didnt seem bothered. Every time we had the ball it was pass sideways or back.its like players were scared to run toward in case they couldnt get back.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Quote from: daindan on Today at 12:32:20 am
FSGs model doesnt work now. Klopps tactics  doesnt work either atm due to our midfield issues. Klopp needs to call out FSG, like Rafa did. Difference is if FSG then decide to get rid of Klopp, FSG wont be welcome in the city of Liverpool again. FSG in some ways remind me of the tories and the NHS. They expect Klopp to perform miracles continuously without investment. We have known all season that our midfield needed reinforcements but FSG did nothing. Today the players didnt seem bothered. Every time we had the ball it was pass sideways or back.its like players were scared to run toward in case they couldnt get back.
We've lost our fear factor. Remember that we played Fabio and Harvey in midfield at Goodison. That would be unthinkable today because teams are now seeing us for what we are.
