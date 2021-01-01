FSGs model doesnt work now. Klopps tactics doesnt work either atm due to our midfield issues. Klopp needs to call out FSG, like Rafa did. Difference is if FSG then decide to get rid of Klopp, FSG wont be welcome in the city of Liverpool again. FSG in some ways remind me of the tories and the NHS. They expect Klopp to perform miracles continuously without investment. We have known all season that our midfield needed reinforcements but FSG did nothing. Today the players didnt seem bothered. Every time we had the ball it was pass sideways or back.its like players were scared to run toward in case they couldnt get back.