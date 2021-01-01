« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81  (Read 22336 times)

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 10:30:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:18:38 pm
Exactly.

Yep. Too much uncertainty at the club. I read before FSG doesn't want to sell. And yet they aren't really acting like owners who want to stick around and grow the club even further, what with all these staff members leaving and not being replaced. And other management positions being moved around.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:28:53 pm
Actually hope he goes to Real so these idiots can finally shut up about him. Sick to death of constantly reading about him like he's some second coming of Messi.

I do as well. It will also kill off that stupid we waited for Virgil line that comes about when fans try to illustrate how smart we are waiting for players.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:21:17 pm
The warning signs were there on the opening day.  We chose to ignore them and now have to reconcile ourselves.  We are worse than Fulham, Brentford and Brighton.  And miles behind United.

The warning signs were there when the teamsheets were announced and we had 5 kids on the bench. Then we had the first half horror show, then Thiago went off injured. This was the first week of August so we had plenty of time to address it in that transfer window, let alone this one.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:35:24 pm »
we need better scouting setup to identify the next gems quicker

the way this season is going i would sell ox and naby now to raise extra money

we've had too many situations now when players have stayed with 1 year left on contract, for me the road map should tell you what the requirements are

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 10:40:12 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 08:16:47 pm
Its unreal how far some have gone to support fsg. Fsg over LFC it would seem. Bizarre.

The alternative would be admitting they were wrong on the internet and that just won't do.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 10:41:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:10 pm
It doesnt help when you have fan channels like Redmen TV doing nothing but going on about Bellingham like he is some trophy. One of the contributors said we have to get Bellingham whatever happens. Why do we have to get him whatever happens? There are other footballers out there.

Neil Atkinson has said on TAW before that they always see the most new subscriptions around when new signings happen. It's become a complete industry for itself and brainwashed a huge amount of people. I loved it when we would scout brilliantly, sign bargains or players whose value was unappreciated, and trust that we could turn them into gold. We need to get back to at least some of that mentality, with or without top 4.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 10:41:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:28:53 pm
Actually hope he goes to Real so these idiots can finally shut up about him. Sick to death of constantly reading about him like he's some second coming of Messi.

Why would you want him to go Real and not here?
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 10:47:03 pm »
Quote from: lfcmaster45 on Today at 10:35:24 pm
we need better scouting setup to identify the next gems quicker

the way this season is going i would sell ox and naby now to raise extra money

we've had too many situations now when players have stayed with 1 year left on contract, for me the road map should tell you what the requirements are

No one will buy Ox now. He's shite. Someone may come in for Naby, but I'd be surprised. I think we intended to sell Ox last summer, but surprise, surprise he got an injury that kept him out for months. Keita I think we expected to sign a new deal, but he dropped it on us right on the eve of the season that he wasn't going to. Then he either got injured for months or pulled a Coutinho, depending on how conspiracist you are.

On the scouting, l don't think for one second it's a case of our scouts or analysts not seeing "the next gems" - as an example, there's no way they're not aware of Caicedo or McAllister before Brighton sign them. I just think recently we've moved away from taking risks (except for very young players like Elliott, Carvalho and Doak) on promising but unproven players, and instead are trying to go for proven quality all the time. It's why we haven't signed enough players to refresh the squad for three years, and probably a factor in our analysts deciding to pack it in.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 10:51:17 pm »
Man, I guess Klopp is completely wrong. Everyone here is saying FSG has him playing kids from the local youth center instead of what Klopp describes as a team that is pretty strong on paper. Hopefully he takes all your advice sooner than later and realizes where the blame truly lies. One can only hope.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 10:51:34 pm »
Among other things perhaps Klopp should sack Ljinders and a few others. They're obviously massively failing and Ferguson did it time and time again to keep things from going stale at United and it worked.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 10:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:51:17 pm
Man, I guess Klopp is completely wrong. Everyone here is saying FSG has him playing kids from the local youth center instead of what Klopp describes as a team that is pretty strong on paper. Hopefully he takes all your advice sooner than later and realizes where the blame truly lies. One can only hope.

FSG should give you a raise. ;D
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 10:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:51:34 pm
Among other things perhaps Klopp should sack Ljinders and a few others. They're obviously massively failing and Ferguson did it time and time again to keep things from going stale at United and it worked.

If he sacks Ljinders then its a bit of a slippery slope. Rodgers rightly got shit for letting his coaches take the boot. Any further success would then be because of this new coach.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 10:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:52:08 pm
FSG should give you a raise. ;D

Au contraire, its Klopp who needs a raise to stick around while given a squad of invalids to send out there.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 10:55:52 pm »
Imagine going from the quest for the quadruple to well we lost 3-0 to Brighton as expected but it couldve been worse as Trossard didnt play and get his second hat trick against us.

Life comes at you fast.

Just got to roll with the journey.  Ups and downs of a supporter!
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 10:57:20 pm »
A small irrelevant point. Today Rashford was offside and running with the ball but VAR allowed the goal to stand. Admittedly the linesman flagged for offside. Today TAA was standing offside and the ball span over to him but he clearly didnt make any attempt to play it. The linesman flagged for offside. I dont really care as we have bigger problems to talk about.

I said early in the season that teams like Napoli were able to find outstanding talent on a shoestring as have others. All we really needed were some legs in midfield but theres no sign of getting them. Klopps system needs young fresh legs but yet we play three players in midfield who cannot compete with younger players. Its now getting to the stage where I fear that it will need a complete rebuild. The owners will be aware that they arent going to get much return on investment this season and that generally means that the managers position comes under review.

FSG have delivered a lot but its time for them to move on. The risk is worse owners but its not working at present.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 10:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:51:17 pm
Man, I guess Klopp is completely wrong. Everyone here is saying FSG has him playing kids from the local youth center instead of what Klopp describes as a team that is pretty strong on paper. Hopefully he takes all your advice sooner than later and realizes where the blame truly lies. One can only hope.

Many different things are to blame for the season. FSG and Klopp both have responsibility for this shitshow. As do some of the individual players, beyond simple physical decline.

You can say FSG are asset-fattening cheapskates (they are), without saying they're the worst owners in football or they're the sole reason we're crap.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 11:00:42 pm »
Just back from this. Not read all the posts but hope Jurgen is getting stick as he deserves it.  Playing the same broken record week in week out and he had a week to prepare for that .  Yes he played Thiago further forward but it had no impact and its obvious that Fabinho and Hendos level is now Serie A and La Ligue respectively.

So, he needs to change for Wolvesacknowledge this  team is broke and remedy some of our failings.  Said it all season but move  Trent to midfield, either as a Pirlo  6 or a De Bruyne  8.  - he can do both but most importantly give us some physical presence in midfield.

Naby give us some impetus and control when he came on so he must start and Doak gave us more in 15 minutes than Mo in 90.

No more tweaks please Jurgen, change the system or the personnel  in the system.  Still love him of course, a lovers tiff.



Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:47:03 pm

On the scouting, l don't think for one second it's a case of our scouts or analysts not seeing "the next gems" - as an example, there's no way they're not aware of Caicedo or McAllister before Brighton sign them. I just think recently we've moved away from taking risks (except for very young players like Elliott, Carvalho and Doak) on promising but unproven players, and instead are trying to go for proven quality all the time. It's why we haven't signed enough players to refresh the squad for three years, and probably a factor in our analysts deciding to pack it in.

So basically as we got better and better we decided to go for the limited talent in tier1/2....which is fine when we are on top of our game but it does feel they tunnel visioned themselves into a corner by not bring in at least squad or players who could be rotated. Heck take a few more chances and try some of the younger guys in more games than just defaulting to Harvey (clearly over played)
Outgoings but few incomings. Only god knows whether its a money thing or Klopp saying yes no to players or Pep or someone above
