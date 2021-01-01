we need better scouting setup to identify the next gems quicker



the way this season is going i would sell ox and naby now to raise extra money



we've had too many situations now when players have stayed with 1 year left on contract, for me the road map should tell you what the requirements are



No one will buy Ox now. He's shite. Someone may come in for Naby, but I'd be surprised. I think we intended to sell Ox last summer, but surprise, surprise he got an injury that kept him out for months. Keita I think we expected to sign a new deal, but he dropped it on us right on the eve of the season that he wasn't going to. Then he either got injured for months or pulled a Coutinho, depending on how conspiracist you are.On the scouting, l don't think for one second it's a case of our scouts or analysts not seeing "the next gems" - as an example, there's no way they're not aware of Caicedo or McAllister before Brighton sign them. I just think recently we've moved away from taking risks (except for very young players like Elliott, Carvalho and Doak) on promising but unproven players, and instead are trying to go for proven quality all the time. It's why we haven't signed enough players to refresh the squad for three years, and probably a factor in our analysts deciding to pack it in.