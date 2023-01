So your theory is that the best manager in the world doesn’t know how to set up a team? Even though he has been doing that here and now overseas for nearly two decades now?





Of course Jurgen knows how to set up a team. However, he’s not just trying to get them functioning, he’s trying to get them functioning in a way where they can have sustained success against an oil state. We came close last year but it wasn’t enough, and so I think our coaching team decided we need to try something bolder. What they’ve tried hasn’t worked and that’s fine because it’s an extremely hard task. I think they stuck at it as they believe in themselves but they’ve ended up with the team having a crisis of confidence. Change always comes with risk. It didn’t work this time, but we recalibrate for this season and go again. We’ll be back at the top soon enough.