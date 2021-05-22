« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,703
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #760 on: Today at 07:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 07:39:52 pm
Below Brentford now. I feel sorry for Klopp but the whole club has been complacent and short-sighted for the last two and a half years.

They have loved going to the Athletic and bigging up how great they are behind the scenes. Even giving presentations about how transfers shouldnt happen.

Obviously when the going got a bit tough, they all scarpered. FSG, Ward, Edwards, the nerds.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,141
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #761 on: Today at 07:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:44:23 pm
Because FSG want nailed on certs as transfers As Klopp said we need to take more risks

Right. No transfer is a guaranteed cert.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #762 on: Today at 07:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:43:55 pm
Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlaide, Elliott, Jones, Melo, Bajcetic

While I agree we need to improve in CM we need to assess this structure as well. We can't add to that group of players without selling. What used to be fit for purpose and quality has been exchanged for quantity. We were willing to part with Mane to prepare for the future. The same mindset is needed in midfield.
We can cut Arthur's loan short, can't we? What is Millie contributing these days?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,078
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #763 on: Today at 07:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:43:55 pm
Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlaide, Elliott, Jones, Melo, Bajcetic

While I agree we need to improve in CM we need to assess this structure as well. We can't add to that group of players without selling. What used to be fit for purpose and quality has been exchanged for quantity. We were willing to part with Mane to prepare for the future. The same mindset is needed in midfield.

The people in bold are off in the summer.

Jones might go too.

Elliott isn't a midfielder for fucks sakes.

Fabinho's legs have gone.

Hendo should be doing the Milner role now

Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #764 on: Today at 07:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:45:02 pm
🤣🤣🤣
What would the reaction be if someone whipped out a banner in our next game against Chelsea or against Madrid?
I dont think people would be against it to be honest
Logged

Offline Layer 2

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #765 on: Today at 07:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:43:55 pm
Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlaide, Elliott, Jones, Melo, Bajcetic

While I agree we need to improve in CM we need to assess this structure as well. We can't add to that group of players without selling. What used to be fit for purpose and quality has been exchanged for quantity. We were willing to part with Mane to prepare for the future. The same mindset is needed in midfield.

Only 2 that are worth keeping, Thiago and Bajcetic. Elliot shouldnt count as a midfielder
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #766 on: Today at 07:47:37 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:22:20 pm
100% behind this. Fuck these absolute leeches out of our club and get behind the great man.

Hilarious 😄
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #767 on: Today at 07:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:45:02 pm
🤣🤣🤣

It's okay you can keep on supporting FSG and blaming everyone else as usual.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,141
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #768 on: Today at 07:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:47:46 pm
It's okay you can keep on supporting FSG and blaming everyone else as usual.

Are the Owners to blame for the double pivot not able to tackle ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,078
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #769 on: Today at 07:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:45:02 pm
🤣🤣🤣

Yes?

FSG are cooked now.  When reasonable, match going fans are turning your goose is cooked.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #770 on: Today at 07:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:47:46 pm
It's okay you can keep on supporting FSG and blaming everyone else as usual.

I support Liverpool, Al. Not FSG. You know that. We just differ on opinions, I'm happy with owners who spend what we earn and don't load the club with debt and you're not.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #771 on: Today at 07:49:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:45:40 pm
We can cut Arthur's loan short, can't we? What is Millie contributing these days?
Unpopular opinion but Id rather have Milner playing than the majority of those jokers.
One player who gives his all and actually puts a foot in.
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #772 on: Today at 07:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:33:51 pm
I'd say three years ago was a time for the fans to rightly just get on with enjoying the fantastic team we had.

But, it was also the time when the club itself had to both enjoy it but strengthen its position at the top with forward planning and making appropriate use of the massive revenue the success was bringing in.

The current mess is on the club, not the fans. Of course, as time went on and the club seemed disinterested in strengthening weak areas as they presented themselves, plenty of fans did notice. Thing is though, bringing it up whilst the team are still lifting silverware is rarely welcomed. I can understand that too. I mean who wants to hear about potential negatives about the future success of the club as a whole whilst the team itself still has legs and is lifting trophies?

Exactly.  Its been said many a time and its true.  The club always added a couple of quality, younger top flight players per season, from say 1972 to 1987.  Irrespective of the silverware won that season gone.

In an ever more athletic EPL, thats just as much as requirement now as it was then.

Milner, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, plus sick notes AOC and Keita.  All past their best and some.

Negligence by FSG.

Klopps man-management and coaching extracted every last ounce from the squad last season for an unachievable push for the quadruple.  That was the end of an era.  Last summers game at Craven Cottage was seminal, it revealed a painful truth and that pattern has pretty much defined this season.

And still FSG do Jack Sh@t about it.




Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #773 on: Today at 07:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:45:37 pm
Right. No transfer is a guaranteed cert.

You can massively mitigate the risk though by waiting until players have had their break out season and shown their quality. If you are prepared to overpay for them.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,238
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #774 on: Today at 07:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:47:37 pm
Hilarious 😄

Why not answer the posts with actual sentences explaining why his posts are oh so hilarious to you.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,141
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #775 on: Today at 07:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:50:13 pm
You can massively mitigate the risk though by waiting until players have had their break out season and shown their quality. If you are prepared to overpay for them.

But we arent even doing that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #776 on: Today at 07:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:49:25 pm
I support Liverpool, Al. Not FSG. You know that. We just differ on opinions, I'm happy with owners who spend what we earn and don't load the club with debt and you're not.
LOL. They don't mate. The likes of Pearce are working overtime to make it seem like they are.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #777 on: Today at 07:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:49:25 pm
I support Liverpool, Al. Not FSG. You know that. We just differ on opinions, I'm happy with owners who spend what we earn and don't load the club with debt and you're not.

They have loaded the club with debt though. So why are you still championing them.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #778 on: Today at 07:52:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:41:05 pm
This is the SECOND time FSG are doing this. Just like in 2021, we managed to limp into a decent position at the turn of the year. If they had any ambition, we would have had 1/2 new midfielders signed by New Year's day. Jurgen can only do so much.

That's the point, they don't have the ambition to be the best, their sole aim is to increase the value of the Club without spending a penny of their own money to sell at a huge profit.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #779 on: Today at 07:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:50:13 pm
You can massively mitigate the risk though by waiting until players have had their break out season and shown their quality. If you are prepared to overpay for them.
Or fixing issues proactively. They failed to do so in 2021 as well.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #780 on: Today at 07:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:50:32 pm
Why not answer the posts with actual sentences explaining why his posts are oh so hilarious to you.

It's hilarious how entitled our fanbase has become. It's pretty obvious to me, didn't realise I needed to explain.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #781 on: Today at 07:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:37:34 pm
Watched Klopp's presser. Basically stated the team we put out was good enough to at least be competitive and it's damning that it wasn't. Really says it all.
He not going publicly throw his players under the bus.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #782 on: Today at 07:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:51:35 pm
They have loaded the club with debt though. So why are you still championing them.

Are they? I had no idea. Care to provide me with the evidence?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,078
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #783 on: Today at 07:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:52:26 pm
It's hilarious how entitled our fanbase has become. It's pretty obvious to me, didn't realise I needed to explain.

You think being the second oldest team in the league when we're the 8th richest club in the world is entitled? When Kloppo is asking for us to take risk in the transfer market and the owners do fuck all?  ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #784 on: Today at 07:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:52:26 pm
It's hilarious how entitled our fanbase has become. It's pretty obvious to me, didn't realise I needed to explain.
Going from chasing the quadruple to being top 4 outsiders is a massive dropoff. Calling out the owners for it is not surprising because they have played a key role in this.

Anyway, waiting for James Pearce's PR spin after we don't sign anyone else.
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #785 on: Today at 07:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:50:13 pm
You can massively mitigate the risk though by waiting until players have had their break out season and shown their quality. If you are prepared to overpay for them.

Thats a narrow view of risk. You also need to consider the risk of being priced out after that breakout season and a rival getting them instead.

We made a lot of how our recruitment team was ever so clever, but if we have to wait until the player is already performing very well then is it really that sophisticated a model?
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #786 on: Today at 07:58:38 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 06:51:22 pm
Think today has become klopps Watford of 1970 , the day shankly knew he was too loyal

Been thinking the same.

I grew up in the Paisley era and he was fuckin ruthless, the minute a player had peaked and started going the other way they were sold, usually to the disgruntlement of the fans. But a look at his record suggests he knew what he was doing
Logged

Online GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #787 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:45:40 pm
What is Millie contributing these days?
Collects the fines at the AXA.
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,141
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #788 on: Today at 07:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:58:38 pm
Been thinking the same.

I grew up in the Paisley era and he was fuckin ruthless, the minute a player had peaked and started going the other way they were sold, usually to the disgruntlement of the fans. But a look at his record suggests he knew what he was doing

But who is going to buy any of our midfielders ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,849
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #789 on: Today at 07:59:34 pm »
Really hoping this becomes a watershed moment in a positive way for the club.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #790 on: Today at 07:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:43:52 pm
You can want Klopp to stay and also think hes fucked up recently.
Has he really tho? He can only select the players available to him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,078
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #791 on: Today at 08:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:30 pm
But who is going to buy any of our midfielders ?


4 of them are leaving on a free. Jones is young enough  and English to get sold for a few bob.   :P
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #792 on: Today at 08:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:30 pm
But who is going to buy any of our midfielders ?

Now? Nobody. Which is the point really. We should have moved them on before their legs went which is exactly what Paisley did.
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,325
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #793 on: Today at 08:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:31:52 pm
You really believe that wow, virg and Nunez have only been out for a few days, and lets not kid ourselves Bobby isnt the player he was, Diaz and jota are a big miss but this issue cannot be blamed on injuries thats crazy.

First, we have had worse owners. G&H? I rest my case.

Second, lacking key players is a more relevant explanation than lack of investment. We shouldn't be beaten by the likes of Brentford, Leeds or Nottingham. Nor should we be outplayed by Brighton. It shouldnt happen. Not with a squad pretty much intact from last season.
We should have sold a couple of CMs last summer. I can only assume our last season gave us confidence we were alright. But when things started going wrong, and we have seen this film all season, I reckon we should have done better correcting the wrongs. I reckon our issues are football related, not so much owner related.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #794 on: Today at 08:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:59:34 pm
Really hoping this becomes a watershed moment in a positive way for the club.
We've a few of those this season.
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #795 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm »
Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlaide, Elliott, Jones, Melo, Bajcetic

When laid out in black and white, I'm Sorry but seriously that is no where near good enough for a liverpool team
A few years ago, ok yes, but now. No way. A serious lack of planning, funds whatever but the club / owners, management have made a major error in not adding a world class player each of the last few seasons to our midfield
I'm not going to dissect each player individually but it's already been done to death here

The buck must stop somewhere here
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #796 on: Today at 08:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:54:07 pm
You think being the second oldest team in the league when we're the 8th richest club in the world is entitled? When Kloppo is asking for us to take risk in the transfer market and the owners do fuck all?  ;D

Trying to force out owners who have brought the club forward and overseen our most successful period in over 30 years because of a poor 6-12 months is entitled.
FSG haven't got everything right, but they have got far more right than wrong and we would have arguably 3 more titles if it weren't for the financial dopers down the road.
If they want to sell up and move on, then that is fine. But forcing them out makes our fanbase look entitled.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?
