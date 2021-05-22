You really believe that wow, virg and Nunez have only been out for a few days, and lets not kid ourselves Bobby isnt the player he was, Diaz and jota are a big miss but this issue cannot be blamed on injuries thats crazy.



First, we have had worse owners. G&H? I rest my case.Second, lacking key players is a more relevant explanation than lack of investment. We shouldn't be beaten by the likes of Brentford, Leeds or Nottingham. Nor should we be outplayed by Brighton. It shouldnt happen. Not with a squad pretty much intact from last season.We should have sold a couple of CMs last summer. I can only assume our last season gave us confidence we were alright. But when things started going wrong, and we have seen this film all season, I reckon we should have done better correcting the wrongs. I reckon our issues are football related, not so much owner related.