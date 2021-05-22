Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlaide, Elliott, Jones, Melo, Bajcetic
When laid out in black and white, I'm Sorry but seriously that is no where near good enough for a liverpool team
A few years ago, ok yes, but now. No way. A serious lack of planning, funds whatever but the club / owners, management have made a major error in not adding a world class player each of the last few seasons to our midfield
I'm not going to dissect each player individually but it's already been done to death here
The buck must stop somewhere here