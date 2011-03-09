It was worrying that the performance from start to finish was just awful. Sometimes you can get a bit of bad luck and the run of play goes against you and everything they touch goes in... but we're clearly getting beaten by better teams and this game was no exception. They played us off the park.



I actually think I'm at the acceptance stage of the grieving process with the current situation. Meaning I accept that we had our cycle at the top and its over. It was never going to be sustainable without continued and large investment. It's not as though we've been recycling teams for seasons - most of the players who were responsible for our golden period of the last few years were all there season in and out during that period, key players were rarely injured and we believed we could win. When rebuilding a team and trying to patch it up its probably more easy to get it wrong as it is to get it right. Theres a lot of examples of this in the premier league and across Europe.



I suppose the blame does lay a little with FSG but i don't know enough about the club finances to say what was available and when but its clear whatever we had on the pitch we no longer possess. That doesn't mean that performances like these are acceptable as theres enough in the players on the pitch to be performing better but when you add injuries and confidence then the current form makes more sense.



I'm trying not to feel entitled in relevance to the last few seasons but by god i hope we can rally in the next year or two to try and establish ourselves as a good footballing team again.