How can the club, I'm going to include everyone in that, allow a team or teams actually, costing say 1/10th 1/8th 1-5th or whatever figure you want, of our team, to outplay us all season game after game after game.
Where has the pressing gone. To answer my own question is that we can't press anymore, the legs are not there
Who's fault is that.
When we lose the ball, we are one pass away from being opened up, however other teams, and us in previous years are fine.
We have to get lucky or get a piece of proper skill to get a chance or score a goal, other teams can waltz through at will.
I'm At a loss really writing this.
What can I say