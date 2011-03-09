« previous next »
PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #600 on: Today at 06:15:13 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:59:24 pm
As a thought experiment, what do people think would have happened has we managed to sign Tchouameni?

I mean, youd think wed be better of course, but do you think hed be enough for us to be in and around the title? Or comfortably top 4 at least?

Ill hold my hands up and admit I wasnt overly arsed about a midfielder in the summer, but I just didnt see this drop off coming.

Interesting to know what people think it would have been like had we got that signing over the line.

Hard working runner all over midfield? I think there's a lot of cracks that he would have papered over.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #601 on: Today at 06:15:47 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 06:13:39 pm
Made this point already but this really isn't all on the midfield,  the shape and organisation is a shambles, we need to sort that our first and foremost, equally as bad is our inability to make a pass, Matip, Hendo, Mo and Robbo being the worst, that isn't a legs issue, that's a lack of quality.[/b]

That's a confidence issue, not a quality issue. And it all stems from the problems we've had in midfield since the start of the season. The back four are as jittery as hell now. It's even been affecting the keeper.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #602 on: Today at 06:16:13 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 05:54:15 pm
Anyone who's quick and direct is made to look like a world beater as we have a right back who cant defend.

He can defend but its difficult when youre constantly chasing back.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #603 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 06:13:34 pm
... and with Brentford winning, we're now down to a Hodgsonesque ninth in the table  ::)

To be fair I have not seen a performance that bad since the days of Owl face.  We don't deserve to be higher in the table.  It is more a question of Top 10 rather than Top 4 right now.  A root and branch review is required, I don't blame one party, Klopp, his assistant, or individual players.  It is a well paid collective, they have created success before, they need to hold some meetings, make some decisions, try new things and prepare for next season. 
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #604 on: Today at 06:17:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:12:34 pm
To pin our final defeat on one moment from one player when a few of them were caught out for the goal and others missed some decent chances is very harsh. Or agenda driven.

Exactly. He's got an agenda, he's piping up elsewhere. If anything, it was Robbo who went chasing in midfield that cost us that goal - if you want to be pedantic.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #605 on: Today at 06:17:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:51:33 pm
It's certainly been an epic ride but, as you said, nothing lasts forever. All you can do is plan with real vision and diligence and try to maintain your time at the peak for as long as possible.

The writing was on the wall about this decline when we were actually still the best team on the planet. When you are at the peak you simply have to strengthen your hand whilst in the best position to do so. We never did, and this is the result. Plenty of people could see it coming. The last team/club I saw resting so heavily on their laurels was the Everton of the late 80s. They still haven't recovered and they are still in denial about it.

Sadly, we stood still too long and admired the view. Thing is, when you stand still these days others will pass you rather quickly. Now we are at a point when hard working but ultimately average teams like Brighton and Brentford can run rings around us and carve through us with ease. Today I thought we got off lightly. I thought Brighton would absolutely hammer us by at least four goals. That's not kneejerking pessimism either. It's just an honest take on where we are currently. We seem absolutely clueless and are being embarrassed so easily.

We've let midfield completely rot. We can't seem to keep players fit, and our attitude is poor. We can't play the way the manager wants us to play because we simply don't have the legs anymore.

Personally, I've written this season off. If we spark into life and salvage something then great, but it will only paper over the ever widening cracks. I'm just hoping that FSG are now dragging their heels because a sale is imminent and new people are about to come and start afresh. It's clear to me that FSG have given up now. Their lack of planning when we were the best club side on Earth was a red flag for me because it reeked of negligence and complacency. I always hoped I was wrong there though, because I was also extremely grateful to them for bringing in Klopp and helping him engineer what he went on to build.

Anyway, for me it's a case of just getting through this car crash of a season then, hopefully, starting again next season with new owners and a fresher outlook. Today was no surprise. It's not disrespectful or entitled to say so either. I was pretty sure we'd lose simply because Brighton are a better and more dynamic team than we currently are, and they proved it on the pitch.

For me, we had the best run legitimate club in the PL with the best team in the world, but those running the show sat on their laurels and became negligent. We at least equalled the revenue of Man United and were winning everything on offer, yet apparently the money was never there to strengthen from our position of might. Thing is, you can only flog the horse for so long before it gets old and tired. In the end its legs go.

Football is all about fine margins though, and I'm pretty sure it can be turned around. We have the best manager in the game. Hopefully new owners are in place for next season and we can regain stability on which to rebuild. We have a top goalkeeper, a pretty good defence and I love the embarrassment of riches we have up front. Of course, we need to work out how to keep players fit too, but sorting out the midfield would make us a totally different proposition. We have a lot to build on. Some really good youngsters coming on too. Yes, we are at the end of a cycle, but we have pretty good foundations to build a new one, especially if the ownership gets sorted and people with actual ambition come in. I don't really mean to sound like I'm slating FSG by saying that. It's just that I can't see where their ambition is with us anymore other than to make their profit.


Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:06:05 pm
I agree too.

Continued success is a systemic thing, and so is decline. They aren't down to just one thing or one person, and both take time to materialise.

Before we got everything absolutely spot-on and became the best club side on the planet, you could see exactly where we were going. When we got done by Madrid in Kyiv I knew we'd be right back because I could see the way we were heading and that we hadn't reached our peak yet. Thing is though, by the time we lost to Madrid in Paris the writing was also on the wall regarding our decline.

Before Kyiv we were growing and maturing. Come Paris we were ageing, knackered and slowing. Sadly, big mistakes were made. Laurels were rested upon and this is the result. When you stand still in football you actually go backwards. Paint the ceiling whilst the cracks in your walls keep getting wider and you ask for trouble. Eventually you get it with interest. Pay out a fair bit towards maintenance when necessary, or eventually pay out an absolute fortune for a cure once everything falls apart.

Both posts bang on the money SoS....hats off mate
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #606 on: Today at 06:18:09 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:15:47 pm
That's a confidence issue and it all stems from the problems we've had in midfield since the start of the season. The back four are as jittery as hell now. It's even been affecting the keeper.

They've never been the best passers of the ball, just before we ended up winning the ball back so quickly that it was never really picked up on.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #607 on: Today at 06:18:26 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:52:35 pm
Silver lining of this slump is we can stop saying only super expensive players will improve us.

Go back to the mid-level signings that helped us win everything

That is the key issue for me here, we got back on our perch by being smart in the mid market, only really splashing big money for final piece type signings.

If we are going full rebuild its not realistic to think we are picking up Bellingham and 2 or 3 £50-100m type players.

We also need to start somehow addressing the wage bill, not easy if players are underperforming and aging.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #608 on: Today at 06:19:21 pm
Jurgen is effin bullet-proof, after winning our first League title in 30 years and missing out on 2 more by a single solitary frigging point (in fact he missed out on one of them by just 10mm), not to mention 3CL finals and a Europa League final in 6 years, then theres the FA Cup/League Cup/World Club Championship/Charity Shield wins.all achieved in an era of financially doped petro-dollar clubs, his CV is beyond stellar, anyone questioning him needs to give their head a shake.
We have the best pound for pound manager in the world, dont ever forget that.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #609 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 05:57:44 pm

FSG better act quick.  This isn't US sport where each season is a complete reset.  The top 4 grab cast chunks of UEFA money and attract the very best players.

FSG were complacent and screwed up big time.     

Theres definitely an element of this I think, but did anyone expect the decline from last season to this to be this rapid?
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #610 on: Today at 06:20:14 pm
Players arent playing for the manager. Pretty dire. Cant see a way out of this.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #611 on: Today at 06:20:28 pm
Brighton signed Moises Caicedo, Mitoma & MacAllister all for approx 16M.

But only Bellingham can fix the fucking shitshow in our midfield.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #612 on: Today at 06:21:02 pm
Never been less surprised by a defeat, and I reckon I speak for a lot of people on here right? It wasnt pessimism or some form of trying to prepare for the worst, the smart money was always on Brighton here.

So much riding on Wolves away in the cup now. Lose that and the seasons over.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #613 on: Today at 06:22:10 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:20:28 pm
Brighton signed Moises Caicedo, Mitoma & MacAllister all for approx 16M.

But only Bellingham can fix the fucking shitshow in our midfield.

Yep. Laughable.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #614 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:12:34 pm
To pin our final defeat on one moment from one player when a few of them were caught out for the goal and others missed some decent chances is very harsh. Or agenda driven.

It was one of the core reasons why we lost the game. There's no agenda. I just say what I see, regardless of whether a player is from Liverpool or not. Getting to a CL final automatically makes you a good defender. In the same way that Karius wasn't a good goalkeeper when he got to the final in 2018. His inability to defend the back post in May cost in us the biggest prize in European football and continues to cost us points in the league this season. 
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #615 on: Today at 06:22:29 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:21:02 pm
Never been less surprised by a defeat, and I reckon I speak for a lot of people on here right? It wasnt pessimism or some form of trying to prepare for the worst, the smart money was always on Brighton here.

So much riding on Wolves away in the cup now. Lose that and the seasons over.

There is absolutely no chance were winning that btw.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #616 on: Today at 06:22:44 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 06:18:09 pm
They've never been the best passers of the ball, just before we ended up winning the ball back so quickly that it was never really picked up on.

Hendo and Matip have never been great passers of the ball?... Yeah, I don't agree with that mate.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #617 on: Today at 06:23:02 pm
We know Klopp can build an exciting world beating team but he is single minded in his (successful) approach. He needs full backing in order to fix the problems both behind the scenes and in the stands.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #618 on: Today at 06:23:16 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:22:29 pm
There is absolutely no chance were winning that btw.
Fair point.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #619 on: Today at 06:23:32 pm
Think we are something like 14th net spend in prem since Jurgen came, what he has done is nothing short of miraculous.

FSG have litterly bled Klopp dry and realise it's the end of their free ride hence looking to sell. They have won the lottery, bought us for 300m and sell fo 4b without putting any of their money in.

FSG are going to walk away without  losing a single night of sleep, while Klopp has given every ounce of himself.

I hope FSG fuck off and do it quickly.

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #620 on: Today at 06:23:43 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:21:02 pm
Never been less surprised by a defeat, and I reckon I speak for a lot of people on here right? It wasnt pessimism or some form of trying to prepare for the worst, the smart money was always on Brighton here.

So much riding on Wolves away in the cup now. Lose that and the seasons over.
Wish it was over, got a lot more to suffer through!
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #621 on: Today at 06:23:51 pm
Havent read anything in the thread yet as I went for a 5K run to torture myself at the final whistle but, is there anything to be said for the fact that maybe the players have downed tools on Jurgen? Certainly looks like Trent has with his strolling around after being skipped past.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #622 on: Today at 06:24:06 pm
Quote from: Jaz on Today at 05:53:36 pm
I wonder if there were people in the club that saw this coming years ago. When we should have been strengthening after the champion's league win. I wonder if they were constantly quieted. Can't just constantly lock and unlock threads in real life though, they were probably dealt with by being quietly forced out of the club.
I've no idea, but I'd like to think that at least some within the club saw this coming up the hill. If no one at all saw it coming then that would be extremely worrying.

Voicing such things is often fraught with danger though. People just don't want to hear it. Plenty of people in all walks of life and in all types of employment have been told to shut the fuck up for voicing concerns about issues looming on the horizon. I know people in the NHS that were silenced and scorned for predicting the current disastrous state it's in, long before it got to this point.

Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #623 on: Today at 06:24:32 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:21:02 pm
Never been less surprised by a defeat, and I reckon I speak for a lot of people on here right? It wasnt pessimism or some form of trying to prepare for the worst, the smart money was always on Brighton here.

I honestly was gobsmacked that the bookies had Liverpool favourites to win today.  Bamboozled even.

Out of principle/loyalty, I refuse to bet against Liverpool. Ever.  But Brighton to win was a great bet today for any neutrals.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #624 on: Today at 06:24:42 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:06:57 pm
Does that make clear how bad it was?
Yeah it does. A lot of work to be done.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #625 on: Today at 06:25:03 pm
Mac Allister was amazing. Him and Mitoma bossed that left hand side.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #626 on: Today at 06:25:47 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:23:51 pm
Havent read anything in the thread yet as I went for a 5K run to torture myself at the final whistle but, is there anything to be said for the fact that maybe the players have downed tools on Jurgen? Certainly looks like Trent has with his strolling around after being skipped past.

Would have thought that shambles would've needed at least 10k
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #627 on: Today at 06:25:53 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:24:32 pm
I honestly was gobsmacked that the bookies had Liverpool favourites to win today.  Bamboozled even.

Out of principle/loyalty, I refuse to bet against Liverpool. Ever.  But Brighton to win was a great bet today for any neutrals.

Feel like a few quid on wolves midweek is printing money.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #628 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:23:51 pm
Havent read anything in the thread yet as I went for a 5K run to torture myself at the final whistle but, is there anything to be said for the fact that maybe the players have downed tools on Jurgen? Certainly looks like Trent has with his strolling around after being skipped past.
I can't see that. If anyone downed tools on Klopp then they deserve to be run out of the club. I think some are certainly letting him and themselves down though.
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #629 on: Today at 06:26:06 pm
Confession time for me - 'cos of "reasons" didn't see the game and... honestly have no plans to watch it.

Definitely looking like a genuine decline rather than a dip this, sadly.

But we gotta soldier on until the great man that's our manager builds his third great side.

Just hope thats not the German national team but got faith that Jurgen will want to leave us on a high  :thumbup
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #630 on: Today at 06:26:11 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:20:28 pm
Brighton signed Moises Caicedo, Mitoma & MacAllister all for approx 16M.

But only Bellingham can fix the fucking shitshow in our midfield.

Yeah, as has been said numerous times in the thread, we don't need a "magic bullet" world class midfielder to fix everything, though it would be nice to get that too. What we need is legs and hunger and a return to the high-octane basics of Klopp football. We didn't need to spend fortunes to create the Klopp midfield that got us to Kiev and Madrid.
Reply #631 on: Today at 06:26:15 pm
Today was the culmination of failures at every level of the club for the past 7-8 months. We have failed to build on a squad that nearly won it all. We've taken calculated gambles, but whats worse, failed to react when it was obvious those gambles had failed. We have had 6 months to try and rectify this and all we get is bs rumours about Bellingham.

Like I said at HT, this was worse than Brentford because this was a team who beat us at football, the type of football we prefer to come up against so we can let our superior quality show.

3 nil was probably about right and showed the gulf in quality in the teams, inversely proportional to the cost of the squads.

Even if every injured player returned tomorrow we would not turn back into the side from last season.

Alarming that Jurgen didn't see this performance coming as we all did.
Reply #632 on: Today at 06:27:03 pm
Hoo boy!

I feel quite bad that Jill had to endure what appears to be a shitshow (based on the final score) on her own.

What the fuck happened? Been out of coverage of everything and just logged on now.

Sigh, I'll catch up via TAW later.

Reply #633 on: Today at 06:27:27 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:26:15 pm
Today was the culmination of failures at every level of the club for the past 7-8 months. We have failed to build on a squad that nearly won it all. We've taken calculated gambles, but whats worse, failed to react when it was obvious those gambles had failed. We have had 6 months to try and rectify this and all we get is bs rumours about Bellingham.

Like I said at HT, this was worse than Brentford because this was a team who beat us at football, the type of football we prefer to come up against so we can let our superior quality show.

3 nil was probably about right and showed the gulf in quality in the teams, inversely proportional to the cost of the squads.

Even if every injured player returned tomorrow we would not turn back into the side from last season.

Alarming that Jurgen didn't see this performance coming as we all did.

Perhaps he's got other things on his mind at the moment.
Reply #634 on: Today at 06:29:01 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:27:03 pm
Hoo boy!

I feel quite bad that Jill had to endure what appears to be a shitshow (based on the final score) in her own.

What the fuck happened? Been out of coverage of everything and just logged on now.

Sigh, I'll catch up via TAW later.

I had a keen helper with me today.  :D  But it was pretty dire, sadly.
Reply #635 on: Today at 06:29:40 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:26:11 pm
Yeah, as has been said numerous times in the thread, we don't need a "magic bullet" world class midfielder to fix everything, though it would be nice to get that too. What we need is legs and hunger and a return to the high-octane basics of Klopp football. We didn't need to spend fortunes to create the Klopp midfield that got us to Kiev and Madrid.

If we spunk most of our summer budget on Bellingham, instead of using those funds for 3-4 players - that would be a sign we have completely lost the plot.
Reply #636 on: Today at 06:29:54 pm
How can the club, I'm going to include everyone in that, allow a team or teams actually, costing say 1/10th  1/8th   1-5th or whatever figure you want, of our team, to outplay us all season game after game after game.

Where has the pressing gone. To answer my own question is that we can't press anymore, the legs are not there
Who's fault is that.
When we lose the ball, we are one pass away from being opened up, however other teams, and us in previous years are fine.
We have to get lucky or get a piece of proper skill to get a chance or score a goal, other teams can waltz through at will.
I'm At a loss really writing this.
What can I say
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
Reply #637 on: Today at 06:30:00 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:16:13 pm
He can defend but its difficult when youre constantly chasing back.

Mate, he was done 1 v1 at least 4 times today when he was back. Take away the times he's out of position when he's upfield attacking because today we were hardly in their half.

When he's squared up 1v1 and back defending, he's constantly done for pace either down the line or round the back. His positional play is all over the place. There was a point where he jumped in for a challenge down the touchline and Mitoma just spun in behind him and left him for dead. That's nothing to do with 'chasing back', it's amateur defending at best. 
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Reply #638 on: Today at 06:30:13 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:52:37 pm
It's a bit worrying when Jurgen says there was no sign of this performance before the game. Most of us on here knew we'd get this performance! Hopefully he meant it in a we trained really well sort of way.


If they're only trainng against other Liverpool players, then they're not going to look bad.

Other teams are out-energising us by a mile. They're doing to us what we used to do to everyone else, and the players out there cannot cope.

Klopp's tactics are high-intensity, especially in midfield, and a lot/most players will burn-out after a few years. We need to accept that we need a total rebuild of the midfield (at least) and, for a few players who've been stalwarts, it has to be the end of the road at Anfield.
Reply #639 on: Today at 06:30:18 pm
It was worrying that the performance from start to finish was just awful. Sometimes you can get a bit of bad luck and the run of play goes against you and everything they touch goes in... but we're clearly getting beaten by better teams and this game was no exception. They played us off the park.

I actually think I'm at the acceptance stage of the grieving process with the current situation. Meaning I accept that we had our cycle at the top and its over. It was never going to be sustainable without continued and large investment. It's not as though we've been recycling teams for seasons - most of the players who were responsible for our golden period of the last few years were all there season in and out  during that period, key players were rarely injured and we believed we could win. When rebuilding a team and trying to patch it up its likely more easy to get it wrong as it is right. Theres a lot of examples of this in the premier league and across Europe.

I suppose the blame does lay a little with FSG but i don't know enough about the club finances to say what was available and when but its clear whatever we had on the pitch we no longer possess. That doesn't mean that performances like these are acceptable as theres enough in the players on the pitch to be performing better but when you add injuries and confidence then the current form makes more sense.

I'm trying not to feel entitled in relevance to the last few seasons but by god i hope we can rally in the next year or two to try and establish ourselves as a good footballing team again.
