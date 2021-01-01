I said after the last league game v Brentford I thought things could deteriorate quite quickly and felt its going to be a very long end to the season.



I think it would be wrong to slag off players who gave us such a great time but its over they dont have the legs, energy, physicallity and ultimately fight anymore. Thats been apparent for the whole season, too old and too slow.



How we got into this position is quite incredible. 4 years ago we were the best team in the world ready to build from a position of strength and instead we chose to sit on our hands. Our current fate was not inevitable but instead we chose to pat ourselves on the back, write books, get local media write puff pieces about how great we are, whilst others improved. That level of arrogance, complacency and negligence has finally come to ahead.



We had an ownership whose MO was pretty clear build a closed shop American style competition that guarantees revenue where they could continue with a miserly spend whilst watching the value of the asset rise. The second they were unable to enact the final stage of the plan and might need to invest some of their own money they couldnt get out of here quick enough.



The management hasnt helped itself they seem to have disenfranchised key employees from a structure that worked and imo played to their strengths. I think Klopp is best at coaching, I think transfers and contracts are not something he should be significantly involved in. He clearly did not see this coming and naturally got way too close to players after so much success which clouded judgement.