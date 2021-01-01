« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5] 6   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81  (Read 5664 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,340
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:55:35 pm »
At least there's always Everton...

Nah, it doesn't help this time. Forest are only eight points behind us, for fuck's sake.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #161 on: Today at 04:55:38 pm »
Im not sure if this is unpopular but I am now worried that I personally think Jurgen Klopp is going to resign soon. He seems tactically clued out on how to solve the midfield crisis as the owners refuse to invest in the squad and sadly the americans look like they are sticking around for a bit longer. This is so sad to see him put in this situation. No manager can work in these conditions.

Not even surprised in the slightest of the result. I am very worried right now.
Logged

Offline RedEire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm »
Shocking. How he keeps picking the same underperforming players is baffling. Massive investment needed.
Logged
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2014, 09:17:15 pm
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #163 on: Today at 04:55:44 pm »
Well deserved Brighton, a good team to watch. Liverpool embarrassing in every single aspect. Can't keep blaming a lack of investment in the squad because it doesn't excuse a lack of fight from the existing players.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,389
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
 :-X

Quicker we get sold the better
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • You Love Us
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
I love Klopp, I'll never be Klopp out. But after that shitshow, I just can't bear to hear his wild excuses after the match. That was just absolutely shite.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm »
Well, what can you say apart from it's going to be a long season.

We looked disjointed and finished. If I ever see that midfield trio again of Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson again it will be too soon. I don't know what we're trying to do, we look dreadful. We were played off the park today vs Brighton. If we do not get Bellingham in the summer then there are some serious questions to be asked of the club in the way we are managed, as it as fucking criminal not to invest in the midfield in the summer.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:55:55 pm »
Sadly, I think it was even worse than the most pessimistic of us were expecting.  Dreadful, but not really surprising. 

Maybe the only surprise was just how clearly they out-classed us everywhere, in every spot on the pitch.  Did anyone acquit themselves well today?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,679
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:56:07 pm »
One positive is that i am happy Ox, Fab, Matip and Henderson got taken off. All four are not good enough and have had their day.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:56:08 pm »
Pathetic performance. Tactically really bad but a lot of the players aren't arsed.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,114
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:56:28 pm »
Would have been happy with a draw given the midfield options. Can't help but feel the off the field stuff is effecting every single player in the squad and the management team. Needs sorting one way or another asap..
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #171 on: Today at 04:56:34 pm »
A younger, hungrier, more cohesive team full of confidence vs an ageing squad, that's run out of energy, confidence that's lacking quality.
Brighton is so much closer to the Liverpool of old than we are right now. They look good. We look shite poor
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:56:35 pm »
Klopp and the coaching staff need to have a look in the mirror. The tactics have been clueless pretty much all season, borderline suicidal at times.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:56:39 pm »
Big thanks to jill for doing the comms and enduring that shitfest.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,152
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #174 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:54:36 pm
The worst thing is I knew Monday

Theres always a little part of me no matter how bad it is that thinks no theyll surprise you

Wasnt there at all this time. I knew wed lose handsomely
I've stopped giving a shit, much like our owners and half the team. The anger and sadness are gone.We'll have many more days like this before the end of the season, and at least one game where we lose by 4+.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,574
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #175 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm »
Any of the Brighton players could have walked into our side on that showing. Hell, that young player that came on as a sub late in the game looked better than all of our players. The midfield is just a vacuum. It is a real trudge watching Henderson and Fabinho trudge along and treat the ball like it is a grenade about to explode.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,549
  • kopite
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #176 on: Today at 04:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 04:53:57 pm
Can usually find something to be positive about. Not today.



We didn't lose ground on city!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,477
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:56:45 pm »
Absloute shite. Brighton tore us to shreds. A clearout needs to happen this summer
Logged

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,555
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:56:47 pm »
Trying the same tactics with the same players and expecting a different outcome every week is clueless.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:56:52 pm »
Young man's league these days and we look like grandads. Everyone is just doing to us what we did to them for 6 years. Steamrolled every week
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Layer 2

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:56:58 pm »
A culmination of everything this season right from the Fulham game. Sobering, like back to the end days of Rogers except FSG cared then
Logged

Online Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #181 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm »
Fuck off that was garbage.
Logged
* * * * * *

Online HystrixCristata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:57:06 pm »
That was another hard watch. Get cut apart with a couple of simple passes. Don't look like scoring.
Just too easy for everyone playing against us right now.
I don't see how it is getting sorted any time soon.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »
I thought this would be the day we found ourslelves again, that prediction was as far away as my first shite.
Most pathetic toothless performance I've seen for a long time. No fight, no ideas, no guts. Nothing. Kloppo will come under pressure for that and he'll accept it but jaysus some of them lads are failing him big time.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,254
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm »
No matter the higher ups refusal or not to spend, whatever last season took out of us etc. we played absolute shocking twice last week, had a full week to prep and turned out an even worse performance. Thats on the players and coaching team. If the press isnt working, you change the system until you have the players back ready to do it.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,319
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
0-3. Humiliated. All credit to Brighton. They are on the right path. Impressed by them.

Brighton were the better side in the first half. I expected us to improve after the break. We got even more disconnected and deserved to lose. Outplayed at times. For me this is what it looks like when you have a team vs a group of good players. Brighton played like a unit and were superior in every part of the game. We improved slightly after the substitutions, but more is needed. Ill hold back on some of the comments for now. But this has to be a turning point.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:57:30 pm »
Gomez is done as a top cb. Why he still sees game time is beyond me.

Fabinho can fuck off at this point. Doesn't give a shite anymore

The hyper capitalists need to fuck off. Everything Klopp and this team achieved was in spite of them.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,340
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:57:37 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:57:09 pm
I thought this would be the day we found ourslelves again

What on earth made you think that?!
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #188 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm »
Not even arsed. Top 4 is gone.

The sale of the club is the only thing that matters between now and May.
Logged

Online jizzspunk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #189 on: Today at 04:57:47 pm »
There's the light bulb 90 minutes if you needed one..
The rebuild must start now
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #190 on: Today at 04:57:47 pm »
Will klopp walk at the end of the season?    Seems to be no fight in them now.

Dreading playing Madrid
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,364
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #191 on: Today at 04:57:48 pm »
You know the worst thing about this

I still think we'll beat Chelsea
Logged

Online Hi72

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #192 on: Today at 04:57:49 pm »
Thanks Reds.  Superb effort that, pressing, pass and move, mobile up front, solid at the back, couldn't ask for more.  If only I was referring to us. 

Pathetic from 1-11.  Top 4?   Be lucky to get Top 10 playing like that.
Logged

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #193 on: Today at 04:58:02 pm »
May as well start the young lads the rest of the season. Give Doak half a season to see if he can develop, get Bajetic back fit and start him. Question marks over Carvalho and Elliott. Please stop starting the Ox.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #194 on: Today at 04:58:07 pm »
Men v boys. 4 or 5 nil would not have flattered Brighton. They were, to a man, better. We stunk the place out and only Konate (who wasnt perfect) had a decent game. Alisson was fine also. Salah and Gakpo had zero help so cant blame them. Matip gave the ball away far too much and looked flustered.

Where do we go from here? We have the worst midfield in the league and its hard to see where we go next. Klopp is out of ideas and the lack on investment has well and truly come home.

Yes we have some good players out injured but we dont have any quality in midfield nor on the bench.

Mid table may seem a good aspiration at the end of the season.
Logged
#JFT97

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,091
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #195 on: Today at 04:58:09 pm »
Rebuild needed, this season is done.
Logged

Online Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #196 on: Today at 04:58:11 pm »
I said after the last league game v Brentford I thought things could deteriorate quite quickly and felt its going to be a very long end to the season.

I think it would be wrong to slag off players who gave us such a great time but its over they dont have the  legs, energy, physicallity and ultimately fight anymore. Thats been apparent for the whole season, too old and too slow.

How we got into this position is quite incredible. 4 years ago we were the best team in the world ready to build from a position of strength and instead we chose to sit on our hands. Our current fate was not inevitable but instead we chose to pat ourselves on the back, write books, get local media write puff pieces about how great we are, whilst others improved. That level of arrogance, complacency and negligence has finally come to ahead.

We had an ownership whose MO was pretty clear build a closed shop American style competition that guarantees revenue where they could continue with a miserly spend whilst watching the value of the asset rise. The second they were unable to enact the final stage of the plan and might need to invest some of their own money they couldnt get out of here quick enough.

The management hasnt helped itself they seem to have disenfranchised key employees from a structure that worked and imo played to their strengths. I think Klopp is best at coaching, I think transfers and contracts are not something he should be significantly involved in. He clearly did not see this coming and naturally got way too close to players after so much success which clouded judgement.
Logged

Online SenorGarcia

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #197 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
 Were playing Real Madrid soon  :-X
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Online marmite sw

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #198 on: Today at 04:58:17 pm »
i find the attacking of players sickening we lost we are having a differcult season lets not be so childish to resort to slagging individual players off ... we are no where near our best but come on these players have given us everything ...
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,129
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brighton 3 v Liverpool 0 March 46', 52', Welbeck 81
« Reply #199 on: Today at 04:58:23 pm »
How long until we change the system ?

Thiago as a ten 🤣🤣🤣
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5] 6   Go Up
« previous next »
 