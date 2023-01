Really nice set of films Lman. Watched A Ghost Story last night. Been meaning to for a long time but somewhat never got to it. Weird, as it's right up my alley, and what a lovely and moving film it is. It starts glacial slow (I think there was a shot of Rooney Mara eating a cake that lasted at least 5 minutes), and I can see why it wouldn't be for everyone, but I didn't mind the slow burn, and it really pays off later on.