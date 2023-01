Denis Villeneuve is my favourite working Director today.



I think ARRIVAL is a masterpiece and his run of films from 2009 till now is insane.



Arrival is an amazing film, but unfortunately, one of the worst movie-going experiences I've ever had. A mega-c*nt sitting behind me in the cinema, laughed and made idiotic comments all throughout the movie about how shit and stupid it was. It almost ruined the whole experience for me. There was a specific moment when I was close to tears, and the twat just burst out laughing. I don't think I've ever been so close to punching someone in the face without alcohol being involved. Fortunately, I wasn't the only one annoyed and he was showered with an array of insults by half the theatre. The c*nt kept quiet after that, although it was too late for me.