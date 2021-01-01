« previous next »
Author Topic: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion  (Read 1199 times)

Online Max_powers

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 09:44:36 pm
oh yeah those guys. i know them....



How the hell have ya not seen Shaolin Soccer and Kung Fu Hustle?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:35:28 am »
I love those films but that's what you got from that? Not Chungking Express, In the Mood For Love or 2046?
Online Max_powers

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:35:51 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:35:28 am
I love those films but that's what you got from that? Not Chungking Express, In the Mood For Love or 2046?

Nah see my other post. I doubt LMM has seen any of those films.
Offline Lastrador

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:34:52 am »
I have sent my next pick to Haz, as I wont be around later on for making it. So PM him please when its my turn.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:46:17 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm
How the hell have ya not seen Shaolin Soccer and Kung Fu Hustle?
i didn't have me reading glasses handy when they were on
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:05:49 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:12:26 am
Under the Skin (2014) - Sci-Fi

Just the single most profound movie watching experience Ive ever had. There are movies I adore that have made me feel lots of things. extreme joy. profound admiration. being in awe at the beauty in screen. this movie made me experience the feelings

yeah mate seeing her nude i felt the same
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:06:53 am »
when does this start?? is it two hours from lasts pick??
Offline Hazell

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:08:01 am »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 10:06:53 am
when does this start?? is it two hours from lasts pick??

Yep, looks like you're up.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:13:48 am »
okie dokie hang on

dont really watch horrors or foreign language so two birds there.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:19:55 am by Lawnmowerman »
Offline Hazell

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:26:55 am »
I'll give Max a little time. I have Las's pick so will make that if Max doesn't pick.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
is max in canada?? it's like 3 in the morning over there
Online Max_powers

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:28:36 pm »
The Wailing is a great pick by LMM. One of the scariest movies I have ever seen.
Offline Hazell

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:43:42 pm »
I've got Las's pick, give me a min.
Offline Hazell

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:05:07 pm »
Great picks Max, I wanted both of them ;D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:32:46 pm »
Lastrador wins Hazells vote with The VVitch. :D
Online red mongoose

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:43:42 pm
I've got Las's pick, give me a min.

I just want to make sure where we are - it's Betty, then you, then me, right?
Offline Hazell

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:56:42 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:49:39 pm
I just want to make sure where we are - it's Betty, then you, then me, right?

Yep :)
Online red mongoose

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:56:42 pm
Yep :)

Please don't pick the one I want this time.
Online Betty Blue

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:10:09 pm »
Sorry, travelling today. Will pick in a min
Online tubby

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm »
I couldn't get into Shoplifters, think I tapped out after about an hour or so, just wasn't grabbing me at all and I couldn't see what the fuss was all about.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
Actually went to see that dune in the pictures but was told they no longer take cash. we walked out, forget about it. no wonder they're going out of business everywhere
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 02:57:29 pm
Actually went to see that dune in the pictures but was told they no longer take cash. we walked out, forget about it. no wonder they're going out of business everywhere

Hope the taxman knows about that.
Online Max_powers

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:08:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:56:38 pm
I couldn't get into Shoplifters, think I tapped out after about an hour or so, just wasn't grabbing me at all and I couldn't see what the fuss was all about.

You missed all the best parts. It starts off slow and shows the family dynamics etc. then the payoff in the third act is really worth it. I was crying like baby when I watched it on a flight.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:59:11 pm
Hope the taxman knows about that.
never seen it. sounds like a jason statham movie
Online red mongoose

Re: 2010s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:08:20 pm
You missed all the best parts. It starts off slow and shows the family dynamics etc. then the payoff in the third act is really worth it. I was crying like baby when I watched it on a flight.

Yeah, I was a fucking mess.
