So I really haven't been keeping up on the Vegas situation as once I saw the initial prices it seemed a waste of time. The prices were that insane. Instead it looks like the promoters have royally screwed this up and the prices are just cratering now with even paddock tickets going for fractions of original value. It's one thing to be walking along the Strip at 10pm as you're moving so you aren't freezing your ass off but to just sit there? That's crazy. Whoever came up with this really made some terrible decisions.