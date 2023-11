I don't get why security is allowed on the grid. The grid itself is a secure area, only mechanics, media and vetted guests, so the rule should be no entourage. Liberty are a media company too, so I'm not sure why they find it so hard to give their agents a list of F1 media personalities (Martin, Kai, Webber etc.) and go "talk to these people."



Maybe they're after videos of the stuck-up pricks being stuck-up pricks going viral with the #F1 hashtag all over it.