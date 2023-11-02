« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 69400 times)

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2160 on: November 2, 2023, 11:14:55 am »

🚨 | BREAKING: The Abu Dhabi GP is at risk of cancellation - due to safety concerns linked to recent events in the Middle East.

A decision will be made imminently.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,093
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2161 on: November 2, 2023, 11:21:35 am »
If anyway risky no point at all

nothing to play for anyway
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,174
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2162 on: November 2, 2023, 11:28:32 am »
Quote from: Graeme on November  1, 2023, 12:37:31 pm
Both are contracted for next season to their respective teams. I think Perez earns around £10m, he's not going to willingly swap into a car that seemingly can't now get into the midfield after some early podiums. So they'd probably have to pay Perez off to make it happen.

What would be in that for Red Bull? They're still likely to end up with a 1-2 in the Driver's championship, they'd have to pay Perez off, pay Alonso and still end up with a 1-2, plus Alonso realistically only has a year or two left in F1 so it just makes no sense.
Would love to see Alonso @ RB. Max has been strolling the championship for the past few years, bar the odd race, Perez has barely given him any trouble and is obviously number 2 at the team.

Would be amazing to see Alonso give him a run for his money. It would also be a much better indication as to where Max truly sits in the GOAT race. I know you'd have to caveat that with; the car has been developed for Max and is therefore far more suited to him but if Alonso could get a few early season wins it would be hilarious watching RB fall over themselves trying to justify backing Max as the team's number 1.

All that said, if they brought him in as a support drive that would suck balls.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,017
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2163 on: November 3, 2023, 06:40:32 pm »
Half a sec between 1st and 17th in Q1 is a bit mad
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2164 on: November 3, 2023, 06:44:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  3, 2023, 06:40:32 pm
Half a sec between 1st and 17th in Q1 is a bit mad

short track. pretty sure they're usually small gaps round here but that did seem especially so
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,305
  • YNWA
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2165 on: November 3, 2023, 06:46:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  3, 2023, 06:44:09 pm
short track. pretty sure they're usually small gaps round here but that did seem especially so

2s between 1st and 17th in Q1 last year. 0.5s between 1st - 5th.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2166 on: November 3, 2023, 06:49:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  3, 2023, 06:46:08 pm
2s between 1st and 17th in Q1 last year. 0.5s between 1st - 5th.

first year of new regs.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,017
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2167 on: November 3, 2023, 06:49:54 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  3, 2023, 06:44:09 pm
short track. pretty sure they're usually small gaps round here but that did seem especially so
Yep short track def makes a difference but think they said that was a record
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2168 on: November 3, 2023, 07:01:44 pm »
McLaren look the biz around here (please dont mess it up)
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2169 on: November 3, 2023, 07:07:49 pm »
Some weather that on the way
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2170 on: November 3, 2023, 07:09:06 pm »
looks a bit dark. that's probably that for q3
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2171 on: November 3, 2023, 07:10:01 pm »
Stroll 3rd  ;D
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2172 on: November 3, 2023, 07:10:47 pm »
Fuck sake
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2173 on: November 3, 2023, 07:11:45 pm »
a red flag but then saying the session will not be resumed.

what's the point in red flagging it if you're going to say that?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,017
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2174 on: November 3, 2023, 07:12:09 pm »
Thats some change in weather. Dry to proper storm in minutes
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2175 on: November 3, 2023, 07:16:34 pm »
absolutely fucking it down.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,963
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2176 on: November 3, 2023, 07:32:34 pm »
It often does this in Brazil.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 12:47:07 am »
*reads Mundial once*

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,598
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 05:50:44 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  3, 2023, 07:09:06 pm
looks a bit dark. that's probably that for q3

"looks a bit dark" - Noah
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 02:14:51 pm »
that's one way to end sq1 I guess.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 02:18:45 pm »
What was Alonso doing turning left into Ocon 😂 He clearly knew he was coming because he moved out of the way in the first place.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm »
That's on Ocon. He lost control of the car.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,441
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 02:21:28 pm »
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,017
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2183 on: Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:14:51 pm
that's one way to end sq1 I guess.
Loving the dramatic ends to qualifying sessions this weekend,

obviously a new directive
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2184 on: Yesterday at 02:28:03 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
That's on Ocon. He lost control of the car.

Its on both of them. There was no need for Alonso to turn left towards Ocon, it was an unnecessary risk.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,963
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2185 on: Yesterday at 03:06:53 pm »
Go, Lando.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2186 on: Yesterday at 03:08:07 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 02:28:03 pm
Its on both of them. There was no need for Alonso to turn left towards Ocon, it was an unnecessary risk.

I'm not sure why alonso steered to his left, even slightly, but that whole thing doesn't happen if ocon doesn't lose control of his own car.


no idea why perez stayed so wide on his flying lap there in sq3. I don't think he'd have got pole but there's a reason absolutely everyone else stayed to the left which gets to the line sooner.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2187 on: Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm »
and verstappen wins the sprint
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,963
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2188 on: Yesterday at 06:35:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm
and verstappen wins the sprint

No one saw that coming.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2189 on: Yesterday at 06:52:54 pm »
This has been a great sprint so far. Lots of battles in the middle of the pack.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,407
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2190 on: Yesterday at 07:02:32 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 06:52:54 pm
This has been a great sprint so far. Lots of battles in the middle of the pack.

it works well around this track. whether it does anywhere else is up for some debate
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2191 on: Yesterday at 07:05:22 pm »
Good fun that for a sprint.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,598
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 08:05:53 am »
Really enjoyed the sprint. Mercedes have to be concerned given how both cars tyres appeared to fall of quite badly.  You know when your car is chewing through tyres quicker that the Ferrari that you have issues.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 