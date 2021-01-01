« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 68745 times)

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 11:14:55 am »

🚨 | BREAKING: The Abu Dhabi GP is at risk of cancellation - due to safety concerns linked to recent events in the Middle East.

A decision will be made imminently.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 am »
If anyway risky no point at all

nothing to play for anyway
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 am »
Quote from: Graeme on November  1, 2023, 12:37:31 pm
Both are contracted for next season to their respective teams. I think Perez earns around £10m, he's not going to willingly swap into a car that seemingly can't now get into the midfield after some early podiums. So they'd probably have to pay Perez off to make it happen.

What would be in that for Red Bull? They're still likely to end up with a 1-2 in the Driver's championship, they'd have to pay Perez off, pay Alonso and still end up with a 1-2, plus Alonso realistically only has a year or two left in F1 so it just makes no sense.
Would love to see Alonso @ RB. Max has been strolling the championship for the past few years, bar the odd race, Perez has barely given him any trouble and is obviously number 2 at the team.

Would be amazing to see Alonso give him a run for his money. It would also be a much better indication as to where Max truly sits in the GOAT race. I know you'd have to caveat that with; the car has been developed for Max and is therefore far more suited to him but if Alonso could get a few early season wins it would be hilarious watching RB fall over themselves trying to justify backing Max as the team's number 1.

All that said, if they brought him in as a support drive that would suck balls.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 06:40:32 pm »
Half a sec between 1st and 17th in Q1 is a bit mad
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 06:44:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:40:32 pm
Half a sec between 1st and 17th in Q1 is a bit mad

short track. pretty sure they're usually small gaps round here but that did seem especially so
Online CraigDS

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 06:46:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:44:09 pm
short track. pretty sure they're usually small gaps round here but that did seem especially so

2s between 1st and 17th in Q1 last year. 0.5s between 1st - 5th.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 06:49:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:46:08 pm
2s between 1st and 17th in Q1 last year. 0.5s between 1st - 5th.

first year of new regs.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 06:49:54 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:44:09 pm
short track. pretty sure they're usually small gaps round here but that did seem especially so
Yep short track def makes a difference but think they said that was a record
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm »
McLaren look the biz around here (please dont mess it up)
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 07:07:49 pm »
Some weather that on the way
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 07:09:06 pm »
looks a bit dark. that's probably that for q3
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 07:10:01 pm »
Stroll 3rd  ;D
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 07:10:47 pm »
Fuck sake
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
a red flag but then saying the session will not be resumed.

what's the point in red flagging it if you're going to say that?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm »
Thats some change in weather. Dry to proper storm in minutes
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 07:16:34 pm »
absolutely fucking it down.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 07:32:34 pm »
It often does this in Brazil.
