« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 67017 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,387
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2080 on: October 23, 2023, 01:37:22 pm »
There's an 'Internet law' that says something like the longer an argument goes on the chances of someone mentioning the nazis becomes 100%

It's similar now with f1 chat and abu dhabi 2021.
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2081 on: October 23, 2023, 09:36:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 23, 2023, 01:37:22 pm
There's an 'Internet law' that says something like the longer an argument goes on the chances of someone mentioning the nazis becomes 100%

It's similar now with f1 chat and abu dhabi 2021.
Alpha Tauri are Red Bull's sister car.  Alpha Tauri are (most likely) going to be racing under the Hugo Boss banner soon. Hugo Boss was a Nazi and supplied Nazi uniforms through forced labour.

Only logical conclusion is that Christian Horner supports Nazism*

* - Untrue.  Most likely.  His wife's a proper Tory though.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,098
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2082 on: October 23, 2023, 09:41:58 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on October 23, 2023, 09:36:02 pm
Alpha Tauri are Red Bull's sister car.  Alpha Tauri are (most likely) going to be racing under the Hugo Boss banner soon. Hugo Boss was a Nazi and supplied Nazi uniforms through forced labour.

Only logical conclusion is that Christian Horner supports Nazism*

* - Untrue.  Most likely.  His wife's a proper Tory though.
Yeah, but Adidas, IGN Farben and nearly every big German company would be off limits on those grounds.

(Although Im happy for Horner to be accused of anything ;D)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2083 on: October 23, 2023, 11:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 23, 2023, 01:15:33 pm

Everyone knew the rules before the restart of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, yet that bent twat Masi fucked Hamilton/Mercedes over to hand the win and Championship to the obnoxious spoilt brat.

They didn't change THAT result after the race, did they?



I dont know why youre coming at me like that  ;D I almost packed in F1 entirely because of how bad that was in 2021. I dont really understand why you think binning the rule book in 2021 means they should bin the rule book in 2023 either.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,699
  • Believer
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2084 on: October 24, 2023, 08:23:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 23, 2023, 09:41:58 pm
Yeah, but Adidas, IGN Farben and nearly every big German company would be off limits on those grounds.

(Although Im happy for Horner to be accused of anything ;D)

He hasn't, has he ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 10:20:33 pm »
Norris out in Q1

But verstappen and Russell caused a huge traffic jam at the end of the pit lane and will look a significant penalties
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm »
What an absolute garbage effort from Lando there. What happened?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,387
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm »
Not sure norris would have made it even if alonso's spin hadn't fucked everyone.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm »
The queues at the end of the pit lane is shithouse behaviour
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm »
So what penalties are all these driver going to get? There will be more starting from the pit lane than the track!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
So what penalties are all these driver going to get? There will be more starting from the pit lane than the track!

Norris is going to end up in the top 10 at this rate
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,387
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
So what penalties are all these driver going to get? There will be more starting from the pit lane than the track!

They should be coming down hard on the pit lane blocking to stop people doing it. If you're not ready to go out onto the track stay in your fucking garage
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm »
Albon gets a time deleted so is out of q3
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm »
Ferrari front row

Dani Ric having a strong showing
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm »
We wait to see what the stewards say.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,387
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2095 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm »
Not sure where ferrari found that pace from.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2096 on: Yesterday at 10:54:24 pm »
Yes, a bit mysterious that Ferrari suddenly find it at the end like that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2097 on: Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm »
Ferrari lock out the front row

Didn't see that coming
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,387
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2098 on: Yesterday at 11:01:58 pm »
Ferrari front row and ricciardo in 4th. Unexpected
Logged

Offline Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 07:31:40 am »
Should be fun tomorrow until Verstappen inevitably makes his way through to the front. Might still be fun behind him after that. Norris has plenty to do but the car is good enough to still get a decent amount of points.

Seems mad to me that there were no penalties given for impeding. What Verstappen and Russell did was madness really. Have to assume theyll discuss it with the drivers. Its one thing going out slowly and another just completely stopping for a bit at the end and blocking the way out.

Race is an hour earlier than qually so will be a bit warmer. Not sure whether that will help or hinder both Ferrari and Mercedes as they both seem a bit temperamental but fast in the right window.
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 08:23:45 am »
So they were all cleared, what an absolute farce F1 is.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:54 am by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 10:15:54 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:23:45 am
So they were all cleared, what an absolute farce F1 is.

Absolutely Jill. How the hell can the stewards previously come out publicly and say that they were too lenient over an infringement and then when the same thing happens again be MORE LENIENT!?  Fucking joke.

Great lap from Charles.  Shame that the Ferrari turns it's tyres to crap within a few laps, so Max will likely walk it again.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:28 am by Darren G »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 