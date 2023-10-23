Should be fun tomorrow until Verstappen inevitably makes his way through to the front. Might still be fun behind him after that. Norris has plenty to do but the car is good enough to still get a decent amount of points.



Seems mad to me that there were no penalties given for impeding. What Verstappen and Russell did was madness really. Have to assume theyll discuss it with the drivers. Its one thing going out slowly and another just completely stopping for a bit at the end and blocking the way out.



Race is an hour earlier than qually so will be a bit warmer. Not sure whether that will help or hinder both Ferrari and Mercedes as they both seem a bit temperamental but fast in the right window.