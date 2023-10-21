« previous next »
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
October 21, 2023, 09:48:54 pm
Thanks guys.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
October 21, 2023, 09:56:56 pm
5 1/2 hours sleep in the last two days.

Im someone who needs their sleep

I cant see any way I will still be conscious by then.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
October 21, 2023, 10:08:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 21, 2023, 09:56:56 pm
5 1/2 hours sleep in the last two days.

Im someone who needs their sleep

I cant see any way I will still be conscious by then.

I would have thought you'd fallen asleep hours ago.  :D
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:08:34 pm
What a start by Lando! For the love of god, please stay there.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm
it's nfl night so I probably won't see much but a decent first lap. verstappen's coming to get them though.......
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm
it's nfl night so I probably won't see much but a decent first lap. verstappen's coming to get them though.......
It's bloody Hamilton making his way through at the moment. Hope to Robbie Fowler that Lando can hold out.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:39:58 pm
Merc have absolutely fucked this. They should have either reacted to Verstappen or stuck to their plan and theyve done neither.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
Do these commentators not realise Verstappen needs to pit again.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:55:45 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
Do these commentators not realise Verstappen needs to pit again.
Yes but it looks like Lando might have to as well, unfortunately.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:56:25 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 08:55:45 pm
Yes but it looks like Lando might have to as well, unfortunately.
Albon just did 30 laps on the hard didnt he? Norris will have lower fuel too.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:56:25 pm
Albon just did 30 laps on the hard didnt he?
Don't raise my hopes here Gibbons ;D
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:58:49 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm
Don't raise my hopes here Gibbons ;D
Im trying to raise mine too 😁
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
Hmmmm
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:06:28 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:58:49 pm
Im trying to raise mine too 😁
Haha! Let's hope it's not in vain, eh.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm
Can't help but feel Mercedes fucked up their strategy for the race, could be proved wrong tho
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:19:38 pm
I've had the nfl on other than lap 1-3 or so but I'm totally unshocked to see verstappen leading.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm
Great drive by Alonso today
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm
If theyd brought Hamilton in one lap earlier
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:39:57 pm
DRS for lapping is stupid.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
Merc team letting him down again. RB so far ahead in terms of pitstops and strategies
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm
That Merc upgraded floor looks like its doing the business.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm
McLaren messed up by not holding back a set of mediums.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm
Can't help but feel Mercedes fucked up their strategy for the race, could be proved wrong tho
I was watching and thought he should have undercut Lando. Max might have beat them too it though. Then pivoted to trying 1 stop.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm
That Merc upgraded floor looks like its doing the business.

Think it's helping Hamilton but hurting Russell. But Hamilton loves Texas. It's one of his stronger tracks. Lets see the next few races pan out
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:47:44 am
Mercedes and stepping on rakes...what a clown show.

2 out of 4 cars. I wonder if they will check more in the future
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 05:37:11 am
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm
That Merc upgraded floor looks like its doing the business.

The upgraded floor did it's job too well apparently. Hamilton just got disqualified because the floor didn't meet regulations :)
