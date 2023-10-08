Human body can only be pushed so far



I felt sorry for Sargeant, he tried to hang on and was clearly unwell



I remember Hamilton saying at start of his career it got so warm that his drinks bottle was like tea during the race.



My brother was actually at the qualifying and was baked just sitting there, said they hand out water in the stands but its like tea



Major boo boo from Hamilton in the race for me, clearly his fault for me, maybe he was see that when he sees the replay



May have been a better race had that collision not happened, it was very meh