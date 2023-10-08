« previous next »
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2000 on: October 8, 2023, 07:13:29 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on October  8, 2023, 07:12:23 pm
What was happening with Sargeant?  Just saw him going back in the pits and something about needing to hydrate?

Hes been saying he is feeling unwell for 10 laps or so and Williams offered him the chance to retire, looks like he took it right to the end by how he was driving on that lap coming in.

Williams said he was fine at the start of race
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2001 on: October 8, 2023, 07:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October  8, 2023, 07:10:50 pm
But worrying Sargeant getting so unwell like that during the race. Need to have a cooling method if they are going to race in these temperatures

every other driver seems to be ok.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2002 on: October 8, 2023, 07:24:06 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  8, 2023, 07:15:38 pm
every other driver seems to be ok.

A lot of them are struggling with the heat by the looks of it
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2003 on: October 8, 2023, 07:25:00 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  8, 2023, 07:15:38 pm
every other driver seems to be ok.
They're all melting by the look of it but obviously not too ill to have to retire. Alonso wanting to be water cooled cause of his hot bum made me giggle.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2004 on: October 8, 2023, 07:25:32 pm »
Yeah, a few of them look like they're struggling.  I'd just request a drinks bottle that was pure ice, just so there's a 27-second window where it's actually drinkable during the race
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2005 on: October 8, 2023, 07:25:56 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October  8, 2023, 07:24:06 pm
A lot of them are struggling with the heat by the looks of it
and?

obviously they shouldn't be doing anything dangerous but it's hardly like this is the first hot/humid/etc race ever in f1 history.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2006 on: October 8, 2023, 07:28:40 pm »
Russell is opening his visor every chance he can get

Weather has been really hard for all of them.

Such a micromanaged race. How many penalties for track limits ?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2007 on: October 8, 2023, 07:32:01 pm »
McLaren are really flying.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2008 on: October 8, 2023, 07:32:51 pm »
2nd best car in f1 as things are now.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2009 on: October 8, 2023, 07:35:00 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  8, 2023, 07:25:56 pm
and?

obviously they shouldn't be doing anything dangerous but it's hardly like this is the first hot/humid/etc race ever in f1 history.

And you said they all appeared to be ok but they weren't, they were all struggling. I dont really get why youre being critical of someone for being ill to be honest.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2010 on: October 8, 2023, 07:46:08 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October  8, 2023, 07:35:00 pm
And you said they all appeared to be ok but they weren't, they were all struggling. I dont really get why youre being critical of someone for being ill to be honest.

I'm not being critical of someone being ill. if can't deal with it then he did the right thing by retiring, because that option is always available.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2011 on: October 8, 2023, 07:51:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  8, 2023, 07:32:51 pm
2nd best car in f1 as things are now.

Should over take Aston Martin with ease in the constructors before the end of the season. Would be great if they take this momentum into next season.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2012 on: October 8, 2023, 08:03:35 pm »
I'll take that result.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2013 on: October 8, 2023, 08:09:58 pm »
Sounds brutal going by George's interview, sounds like another driver was sick in the car too
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2014 on: October 8, 2023, 08:19:19 pm »
Ocon was sick on Lap 15 I believe and Stroll went to the medical centre after the race.

If its too much for the drivers physically they they need to mandate fluid intake during the race. I believe the water bottles they have are something like 500ml? Clearly the drivers need to be taking on a couple of litres at least during an event like this.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2015 on: October 8, 2023, 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October  8, 2023, 08:19:19 pm
Ocon was sick on Lap 15 I believe and Stroll went to the medical centre after the race.

If its too much for the drivers physically they they need to mandate fluid intake during the race. I believe the water bottles they have are something like 500ml? Clearly the drivers need to be taking on a couple of litres at least during an event like this.
Lawson retired ill didnt he?

Trouble with that is that drinking water at 40C must be pretty hard
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2016 on: October 8, 2023, 08:26:24 pm »
You only had to look at Oscar after the race he could barely stand, before they went out onto the podium he was actually lying down on the floor. I think next season they are doing this race much earlier in the year, which should have happened this time.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2017 on: October 8, 2023, 08:39:31 pm »
Quote
Williams statement following Logan Sargeant's withdrawal from the Qatar Grand Prix:  "He has been assessed and cleared by the medical team on-site after suffering from intense dehydration during the race, (Sargeant was) weakened by having flu-like symptoms earlier in the week."
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2018 on: October 8, 2023, 11:20:24 pm »
Sincerely think its a miracle no one got seriously hurt or worse today.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2019 on: October 8, 2023, 11:42:30 pm »
Lando said a few drivers passed out in the medical centre, Stroll and Albon could barely get out of their cars and George said he was nearly passing out on the corners by the end.

As Snail says above, a miracle none of them were seriously hurt because of this.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2020 on: October 9, 2023, 03:35:56 pm »
Human body can only be pushed so far

I felt sorry for Sargeant, he tried to hang on and was clearly unwell

I remember Hamilton saying at start of his career it got so warm that his drinks bottle was like tea during the race.

My brother was actually at the qualifying and was baked just sitting there, said they hand out water in the stands but its like tea

Major boo boo from Hamilton in the race for me, clearly his fault for me, maybe he was see that when he sees the replay

May have been a better race had that collision not happened, it was very meh
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2021 on: October 9, 2023, 05:04:41 pm »
Lewis went on social media last night saying the crash was 100% his fault, so fair play to him for not equivocating.

@LewisHamilton
Ive watched the replay and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George.

From the Grauniad:

Quote
Leading Formula One drivers have condemned the intense heat in which they had to race at the Qatar Grand Prix, describing it as dangerous and unacceptable.

Max Verstappen won the race at the Lusail circuit on Sunday but, when it came to a close, many drivers had been suffering in dizzying temperatures of up to 50C (122F) in their cockpits.

Alpines Esteban Ocon revealed he had vomited inside his helmet because of the extreme temperature. Aston Martins Lance Stroll said he had been in danger of losing consciousness, while Williamss Alex Albon had to attend the medical centre owing to heat exhaustion. Logan Sargeant, his teammate, was forced to retire while suffering from dehydration, having been ill with flu earlier in the week. Both Stroll and Albon had to be helped from their cars by team members after the race.

The Mercedes driver George Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said he too had come close to losing consciousness and was explicit in stating that drivers lives should not be put at risk.

It was beyond the limit of what is acceptable, he said. Over 50% of the grid said they were feeling sick, couldnt drive and were close to passing out. You dont want to be passing out at the wheel when you are driving at 200mph, and that is how I felt at times.

Lando Norris, who was third in Qatar, was equally forthright. We found the limit and it is sad we had to find it this way, the McLaren driver said. It is never a nice situation to be in when people are ending up in the medical centre or passing out. Clearly, when you have people who end up retiring or in such a bad state it is too much. It is too dangerous.

The conditions in Qatar were something of a perfect storm. The high temperatures were exacerbated when fears over tyre safety caused the FIA to mandate a three-stop race. This meant the drivers could push to the limit for every lap with no concern on tyre wear. They did so on a circuit consisting almost completely of high-speed corners, making it one of the most physically demanding tracks on the calendar.

Valtteri Bottas was also highly critical. The feeling is like torture, the Alfa Romeo driver said. I think its getting to the limit and someone is going to have a heat stroke.

The issue compounded a bad weekend for the race promoters in Qatar, with the tyre issues squarely blamed on their continued use of the high pyramid kerbs, which Pirelli had previously identified at Lusail in 2021 as causing tyre blowouts but which had not been changed for this meeting. The race is due to be held in December next year, when it will be cooler, but Norris was clear he did not believe F1 should have reached the point of taking risks with safety in the first place.

I know that next year this race is later on in the season but it is still something that needs to be addressed, he said. I am sure we will speak about it because it shouldnt have happened in the first place.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2022 on: October 10, 2023, 10:48:36 am »
Murray Walker would have been 100 today
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2023 on: October 10, 2023, 01:11:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 10, 2023, 10:48:36 am
Murray Walker would have been 100 today

The greatest sports commentator of all time.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2024 on: October 10, 2023, 01:47:20 pm »
yep, felt like he would be around forever

He was very intelligent for all his mistakes on commentary, listened to a podcast he did when he was 95, he was still as sharp as ever
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2025 on: October 10, 2023, 03:26:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 10, 2023, 01:11:52 pm
The greatest sports commentator of all time.

While many are just crap (especially nowadays), there's many that are fairly good and have their iconic moments, but so few have iconic careers.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2026 on: October 12, 2023, 10:57:55 am »
Quote
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to fraud
Case involves tycoons alleged failure to declare £400m worth of overseas assets to HMRC

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has pleaded guilty to fraud at Southwark crown court after failing to declare more than £400m of overseas assets to the UK government.

Ecclestone had pleaded not guilty to the charges in August, but changed his plea at a case management hearing on Thursday.

Ecclestone ran Formula One from the late 1970s until January 2017, a position that made him one of the most prominent people in global motorsport.

He was accused of fraud by false representation after allegedly failing to declare the existence of a trust in Singapore.

More to details to follow 

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/oct/12/ex-f1-boss-bernie-ecclestone-pleads-guilty-to-fraud

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2027 on: October 12, 2023, 06:08:34 pm »
Can I say, that them giving a maximum tyre life for each set of tyres, seemed to make the race more interesting.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2028 on: October 13, 2023, 09:20:56 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on October 12, 2023, 06:08:34 pm
Can I say, that them giving a maximum tyre life for each set of tyres, seemed to make the race more interesting.
Had Hamilton not cleaned himself out I think it would have been way more interesting

Max had clear road and a nice gap to manage the race
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 05:56:26 pm »
Gasly is wearing a tribute lid for François Cevert 50 years on from his death. One of the sport's great What Ifs?

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 10:20:59 pm »
well that aston 'upgrade' doesn't seem to have worked
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 10:21:27 pm »
Both Aston Martins out in Q1. Hulkenberg was one of the fastest but had his time deleted for track limits

Russell struggling in 14th
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 10:50:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 05:56:26 pm
Gasly is wearing a tribute lid for François Cevert 50 years on from his death. One of the sport's great What Ifs?



That's good to hear. Cevert had one of the most horrible accidents, I was quite speechless when I read it in a book. He was really well thought as well.  :(
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 11:00:54 pm »
Verstappen on pole but he went off the track
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2034 on: Today at 11:03:26 pm »
Monster lap from Lando to get P2!

It was a pretty epic save from Max after his wobble in the first corner, but obviously had to go off track to get it. P6 and P9 for them makes it at least a bit more interesting for a few laps anyway.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2035 on: Today at 11:03:27 pm »
That was a great job by Norris as he was on used tyres I didn't think he'd even be in contention today.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 11:03:28 pm »
verstappen only 6th. potentially adds a little interest for sunday
