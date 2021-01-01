« previous next »
Elzar

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2000 on: Today at 07:13:29 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:12:23 pm
What was happening with Sargeant?  Just saw him going back in the pits and something about needing to hydrate?

Hes been saying he is feeling unwell for 10 laps or so and Williams offered him the chance to retire, looks like he took it right to the end by how he was driving on that lap coming in.

Williams said he was fine at the start of race
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2001 on: Today at 07:15:38 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:10:50 pm
But worrying Sargeant getting so unwell like that during the race. Need to have a cooling method if they are going to race in these temperatures

every other driver seems to be ok.
sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2002 on: Today at 07:24:06 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:15:38 pm
every other driver seems to be ok.

A lot of them are struggling with the heat by the looks of it
iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2003 on: Today at 07:25:00 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:15:38 pm
every other driver seems to be ok.
They're all melting by the look of it but obviously not too ill to have to retire. Alonso wanting to be water cooled cause of his hot bum made me giggle.
CornerFlag

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2004 on: Today at 07:25:32 pm
Yeah, a few of them look like they're struggling.  I'd just request a drinks bottle that was pure ice, just so there's a 27-second window where it's actually drinkable during the race
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2005 on: Today at 07:25:56 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:24:06 pm
A lot of them are struggling with the heat by the looks of it
and?

obviously they shouldn't be doing anything dangerous but it's hardly like this is the first hot/humid/etc race ever in f1 history.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2006 on: Today at 07:28:40 pm
Russell is opening his visor every chance he can get

Weather has been really hard for all of them.

Such a micromanaged race. How many penalties for track limits ?
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2007 on: Today at 07:32:01 pm
McLaren are really flying.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2008 on: Today at 07:32:51 pm
2nd best car in f1 as things are now.
sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2009 on: Today at 07:35:00 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:25:56 pm
and?

obviously they shouldn't be doing anything dangerous but it's hardly like this is the first hot/humid/etc race ever in f1 history.

And you said they all appeared to be ok but they weren't, they were all struggling. I dont really get why youre being critical of someone for being ill to be honest.
