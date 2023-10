Lance Stroll shouldnít be in F1. Heís not a shit driver, but he looks shit in comparison to pretty much every other driver on the grid. He had some reasonable results in the feeder categories, but Iím going to assume he generally had the best equipment at his disposal.



Itís a shame the likes of Stroll get a gig in a sport where only 20 people get to compete at the very top. Denies other drivers the opportunity to get there on merit.