« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 51198 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,958
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1680 on: August 8, 2023, 10:05:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  8, 2023, 10:00:47 pm
FIA considering banning DRS during qualifying.

Would adversely affect Red Bull. Not that it will make much difference in the race when it is switched on

Should never have been available in qualifying, its supposed to assist overtaking which isnt an issue in qualifying.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1681 on: August 8, 2023, 10:05:45 pm »
Long overdue
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,087
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1682 on: August 8, 2023, 10:08:52 pm »
yeah I'm good with that.
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1683 on: August 9, 2023, 09:41:56 am »
Just needs binning off at the end of the day.  That or having DRS only when you're OUTSIDE of a second to the nearest car rather than within a second.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,317
  • Bam!
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1684 on: August 9, 2023, 09:44:26 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August  9, 2023, 09:41:56 am
Just needs binning off at the end of the day.  That or having DRS only when you're OUTSIDE of a second to the nearest car rather than within a second.

Being fairly new to it all, I don't really get the DRS thing for when you are within a second, it makes the overtakes boring, as the other car can't do anything to stop you in most occasions. Surely if they want more fun battles and overtaking they need to make it a catch up thing, rather than an overtake thing as you say.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1685 on: August 9, 2023, 10:03:00 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  8, 2023, 10:00:47 pm
FIA considering banning DRS during qualifying.

Would adversely affect Red Bull. Not that it will make much difference in the race when it is switched on
Seems a very sensible idea.

No way it happens then
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,087
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1686 on: August 9, 2023, 10:07:07 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August  9, 2023, 09:44:26 am
Being fairly new to it all, I don't really get the DRS thing for when you are within a second, it makes the overtakes boring, as the other car can't do anything to stop you in most occasions. Surely if they want more fun battles and overtaking they need to make it a catch up thing, rather than an overtake thing as you say.



I believe it was intended to allow people to get close enough to then make a move under braking. As it as they just breeze past on the straights.
Logged

Offline WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1687 on: August 9, 2023, 10:14:46 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August  9, 2023, 10:07:07 am
I believe it was intended to allow people to get close enough to then make a move under braking. As it as they just breeze past on the straights.

Surely you just limit the amount the gap opens then to reduce its effectiveness?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,087
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1688 on: August 9, 2023, 10:19:02 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on August  9, 2023, 10:14:46 am
Surely you just limit the amount the gap opens then to reduce its effectiveness?

Maybe. They have experimented with the length of drs zones, but as cars change every year what worked in one year might not the year after.

The decision seems to have been made anyway that it's preferable to have cars blasting past each other on the straights instead of being stuck behind each other like every race is monaco or something
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,931
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1689 on: August 9, 2023, 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August  9, 2023, 09:44:26 am
I don't really get the DRS thing
DRS sucks massive balls but it was introduced to try and solve a problem of the sports ruling body's own creation.

They created their own problem by making the cars extraordinarily difficult to follow due to the amount of turbulent air they produce. A car behind with a significant speed advantage could not follow the car in front and get close enough for a pass without completing shredding their tyres (strategic suicide).

It led to long trains of cars, car significantly slower doing one stop strats and running as long as possible to hold track position and whilst not always predictable it was not exactly a spectacle.

Rather than change the rules to minimise turbulence (less aero, skinnier cars, less wings etc) they went for the cheaper and easier option......DRS

It's compounded the issue rather than solved it, they thought the issue was that cars couldn't overtake...so they gave them a button that allows them to do so easily.....

But the actual problem was, the sport was boring and largely predictable, DRS hasn't changed that it's actually made that worse. Manufactured "drama"...

They are now locked into this current development cycle so there's nothing they can really do right now.....and as with any sport, those teams at the top, with the most money will push back against anything that will upset the status quo.....but to make the sport competitive/exciting again they need a complete rethink on how the cars are designed and they need to drop DRS.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1690 on: August 9, 2023, 03:33:48 pm »
They should also completely bin off being able to use DRS after you have passed the car in front. Some tracks have a single activation point but two DRS zones and it annoys me seeing a driver make the pass in the first zone and then get DRS again after they've overtaken the car.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,082
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1691 on: August 9, 2023, 03:38:36 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  8, 2023, 10:00:47 pm
FIA considering banning DRS during qualifying.

Would adversely affect Red Bull. Not that it will make much difference in the race when it is switched on
Not a fan of that if it happens mid season.

Teams plan ahead and changing mid season to stop dominance (?) seems unfair.

You want qualifying to be as fast as possible DRS makes it that. If DRS is a problem,  get rid of it completely
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,354
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1692 on: August 17, 2023, 06:10:14 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,087
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1693 on: August 17, 2023, 06:12:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on August 17, 2023, 06:10:14 pm
Is this really for real?  :o

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/cycling/motor-racing-massa-s-lawyers-seek-compensation-for-lost-2008-f1-title/ar-AA1fpbv4?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=16d9d729ad7a492eb31e8f6ebc916f87&ei=24

I read something (very briefly) about it a few weeks ago or so. I didn't look into details but it sounded like absolute shite and a waste of time. I'm sure the lawyers are getting paid though.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,354
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1694 on: August 17, 2023, 06:14:37 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 17, 2023, 06:12:20 pm
I read something (very briefly) about it a few weeks ago or so. I didn't look into details but it sounded like absolute shite and a waste of time. I'm sure the lawyers are getting paid though.

I've only just seen it now but it happened ages ago, I can't believe he is still so mad about it.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,459
  • Believer
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1695 on: August 18, 2023, 08:30:51 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on August 17, 2023, 06:10:14 pm
Is this really for real?  :o

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/cycling/motor-racing-massa-s-lawyers-seek-compensation-for-lost-2008-f1-title/ar-AA1fpbv4?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=16d9d729ad7a492eb31e8f6ebc916f87&ei=24

Bizarre, and also time barred in this country as it happens. He has 6 years to issue proceedings from either the act, or the point at which he had reasonable knowledge of it - so 2009.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,488
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1696 on: August 18, 2023, 10:00:56 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on August 17, 2023, 06:10:14 pm
Is this really for real?  :o

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/cycling/motor-racing-massa-s-lawyers-seek-compensation-for-lost-2008-f1-title/ar-AA1fpbv4?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=16d9d729ad7a492eb31e8f6ebc916f87&ei=24

Feel like this cropped up a few weeks/months ago too.

The crux of it obviously seems to be the Piquet 'crash' at the Singapore GP, which Massa was leading at the time. Then followed the famous fuel-hose pit stop and he finished outside the points - Alonso won the race and Hamilton finished third (worth 6 points back then).

The title was obviously only won by a single point, so I can understand some lingering frustration. Would Massa not have had to stop again in that Singapore race with or without the Piquet incident though? The incident was pretty early wasn't it?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1697 on: August 24, 2023, 11:59:08 am »
Haas to retain Magnussen and Hulkenberg for next season
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,087
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1698 on: August 24, 2023, 12:06:46 pm »
makes sense
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,082
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm »
Ricciardo put with a broken wrist. Weird really, it was a small collision

Quote
Alpha Tauri statement: Daniel Ricciardo has a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the teams reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:24:33 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,082
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 07:46:01 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,087
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm »
Looks a lot worse than when I broke a metacarpal that.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 12:05:23 am »
Max Verstappen got referenced in one of Billions' signature forced analogies. F1's broken America.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,354
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 10:27:23 am »
Wow, the weather in the Netherlands is awful, Lawson might have the track to himself today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,354
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 10:36:18 am »
Verstappen almost losing it there, driving on the white line on the banking. Red flag now.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:32 am by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,354
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 11:19:39 am »
Why another red flag especially when Lawson kept the engine running?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,087
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 11:35:42 am »
Congratulations to max verstappen on another race win tomorrow
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,354
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 11:37:09 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:35:42 am
Congratulations to max verstappen on another race win tomorrow

It's so frustrating. Without him and Red Bull it would be epic as a lot of the others are just very close.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,354
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 03:31:46 pm »
So, so predictable whatever happens he is still on pole.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,087
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 03:34:15 pm »
Fair play to albon. A brilliant effort to get 4th.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 