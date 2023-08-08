I don't really get the DRS thing



DRS sucks massive balls but it was introduced to try and solve a problem of the sports ruling body's own creation.They created their own problem by making the cars extraordinarily difficult to follow due to the amount of turbulent air they produce. A car behind with a significant speed advantage could not follow the car in front and get close enough for a pass without completing shredding their tyres (strategic suicide).It led to long trains of cars, car significantly slower doing one stop strats and running as long as possible to hold track position and whilst not always predictable it was not exactly a spectacle.Rather than change the rules to minimise turbulence (less aero, skinnier cars, less wings etc) they went for the cheaper and easier option......DRSIt's compounded the issue rather than solved it, they thought the issue was that cars couldn't overtake...so they gave them a button that allows them to do so easily.....But the actual problem was, the sport was boring and largely predictable, DRS hasn't changed that it's actually made that worse. Manufactured "drama"...They are now locked into this current development cycle so there's nothing they can really do right now.....and as with any sport, those teams at the top, with the most money will push back against anything that will upset the status quo.....but to make the sport competitive/exciting again they need a complete rethink on how the cars are designed and they need to drop DRS.