Just needs binning off at the end of the day. That or having DRS only when you're OUTSIDE of a second to the nearest car rather than within a second.



Being fairly new to it all, I don't really get the DRS thing for when you are within a second, it makes the overtakes boring, as the other car can't do anything to stop you in most occasions. Surely if they want more fun battles and overtaking they need to make it a catch up thing, rather than an overtake thing as you say.