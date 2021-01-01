Any interesting weather expected?
Mclaren have not set up that car right. Norris having a horrible time
They were expecting rain its why they have gone with the set up they have. Hes in the pits now.
And had a shit pit stop as well.
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
Getting to the stage now where I want RBR to win every race just to see the achievement.
Oh please pit him and then rain
The only thing more tedious than RedBull winning everything is the endless moaning about them winning everything. Give it a rest ffs.Not been a great weekend for Russell. Wonder if those Astons make any progress on Lewis?
If it gets wet enough for inters it doesn't sound like it will be long on them. I wonder who will be the first to roll the dice on slicks? Alonso maybe? Hamilton?
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]