« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 47177 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 02:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:00:15 pm
Any interesting weather expected?

Nothing but blue skies at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm »
Thats not going to buff out of Sainz car
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Mclaren have not set up that car right. Norris having a horrible time
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 02:12:36 pm »
Norris just going backwards.  :no
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 02:13:58 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:12:17 pm
Mclaren have not set up that car right. Norris having a horrible time

They were expecting rain its why they have gone with the set up they have. Hes in the pits now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 02:14:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:13:58 pm
They were expecting rain its why they have gone with the set up they have. Hes in the pits now.

And had a shit pit stop as well.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:14:40 pm
And had a shit pit stop as well.

Yet another race to forget. 😂
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 02:17:11 pm »
Can't see any reason to keep that Ferrari in the race.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 02:18:36 pm »
Russell is currently 3 secs slower than Hamilton, like the Mcs the set up is destroying his chances.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 02:20:04 pm »
Come on Lorraine!!! ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 02:20:30 pm »
Now will Red Bull let them race?
Logged

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 02:21:03 pm »
Zero effort required for Red Bull to pass any car. Hopefully they crash into each other.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
You can see how easy it is for the RB just by that overtaking. Ho hi, Perez told to manage his tyres.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,840
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 02:26:02 pm »
Getting to the stage now where I want RBR to win every race just to see the achievement.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 02:26:06 pm »
Why does Croft get so excited when Verstappen overtakes someone, as if its not like a Lamborghini cruising past a Morris Minor.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 02:28:37 pm »
Here comes the swap
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:26:02 pm
Getting to the stage now where I want RBR to win every race just to see the achievement.

They are such a sterile team though. Verstappen whinging again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 02:30:15 pm »
Oh please pit him and then rain
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:30:15 pm
Oh please pit him and then rain

Rain due in 7 minutes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm »
Verstappen rapid on this fresh rubber
Logged

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm »
The only thing more tedious than RedBull winning everything is the endless moaning about them winning everything. Give it a rest ffs.

Not been a great weekend for Russell. Wonder if those Astons make any progress on Lewis?
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 02:35:09 pm »
And thats the race over
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 02:35:13 pm »
Please pour down and make something happen.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 02:36:56 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 02:35:07 pm
The only thing more tedious than RedBull winning everything is the endless moaning about them winning everything. Give it a rest ffs.

Not been a great weekend for Russell. Wonder if those Astons make any progress on Lewis?

The only other tedious thing is hearing people moaning about someone moaning.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm »
Oh Lando, mate. McLaren having a right nightmare today.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 02:37:38 pm »
Looks like it'll be raining soon
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 02:38:15 pm »
The timing of that pit stop from McLaren is disastrous.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 02:39:44 pm »
If it gets wet enough for inters it doesn't sound like it will be long on them. I wonder who will be the first to roll the dice on slicks? Alonso maybe? Hamilton?
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 02:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:39:44 pm
If it gets wet enough for inters it doesn't sound like it will be long on them. I wonder who will be the first to roll the dice on slicks? Alonso maybe? Hamilton?

Only supposed to last ten minutes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm »
Hopefully they wont red flag it so everyone gets a free pit stop
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Aston Martin bringing Stroll in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 02:43:32 pm »
Verstappen almost lost it there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,418
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm »
Great move Norris,you can see his grip there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 02:52:06 pm »
In a sport where you have to manage engines and gear boxes, to run a wounded Ferrari for half a GP is just another brain dead decision from the team.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 03:00:22 pm »
Boring as fuck

Like watching football where the game starts 4-0 up
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 