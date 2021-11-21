« previous next »
Formula One - The 2023 Season

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:23:17 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm
How is it not a penalty if you understeer and slide into the car next to you causing them to retire?

because it's a race. when they come out of the first part of stavelot and go into the second hamilton is ahead.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:23:43 pm
Warwick in the stewards room...understandable
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:25:00 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm
How is it not a penalty if you understeer and slide into the car next to you causing them to retire?

You have to allow drivers to try and overtake, if you just start dishing out penalties every time it isnt 100% clean drivers will just not to risk overtaking unless its a boring DRS overtake (which wasnt available today).
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:28:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:25:00 pm
You have to allow drivers to try and overtake, if you just start dishing out penalties every time it isnt 100% clean drivers will just not to risk overtaking unless its a boring DRS overtake (which wasnt available today).

I agree. Also you have to take into account that Perez is being very ballsy about some of his moves now, he takes chances and he can't expect that every driver is going to let him, bully his way past, just becaue he is in a Red Bull.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:33:04 pm
That was absolutely fucking dreadful.

Whinging it's not safe to start/race....then when it starts, half of em pit for inters ::)

I'm all for mitigating risks, not looking for anyone to get hurt but fucking hell!

Then Max drops about 7 seconds over 2nd in how many laps? :o

I know some have said before that we have had multiple periods in the past when one driver dominated the sport, but just because something has happened before doesn't make it good for the sport.

It's all so depressingly boring and repetitive. Skirting around it with small changes to the format here and there was never going to be enough.

It should be the most exciting sport on the planet and it's absolutely drab as fuck.

They need to have a look at Wipeout, F-Zero or maybe even Mario Cart, for some ideas! ;D ;D ;D
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:38:02 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 05:33:04 pm
That was absolutely fucking dreadful.

Whinging it's not safe to start/race....then when it starts, half of em pit for inters ::)

I'm all for mitigating risks, not looking for anyone to get hurt but fucking hell!

Then Max drops about 7 seconds over 2nd in how many laps? :o

I know some have said before that we have had multiple periods in the past when one driver dominated the sport, but just because something has happened before doesn't make it good for the sport.

It's all so depressingly boring and repetitive. Skirting around it with small changes to the format here and there was never going to be enough.

It should be the most exciting sport on the planet and it's absolutely drab as fuck.

They need to have a look at Wipeout, F-Zero or maybe even Mario Cart, for some ideas! ;D ;D ;D

It doesn't help that Red Bull as a team are so unlikeable either, from the arrogance of Max to the arse who manages them and I'm not too keen on Perez either now. But even the commentators exaggerate everything. What a wonderful race! Was it? There were a few ballsy moments and it was class seeing Alpine get a good finish at the end but it all comes over so artificial sadly. The sport badly needs to reset itself and find a way of bridging the gap.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:28:40 pm
I agree. Also you have to take into account that Perez is being very ballsy about some of his moves now, he takes chances and he can't expect that every driver is going to let him, bully his way past, just becaue he is in a Red Bull.

Just so Im clear - because Perez has made some ballsy overtakes, the stewards should take that into consideration when deciding what punishment to give another driver that pushes too hard to overtake and slide into them causing their retirement? Is that right?  Cos thats what you said. Bonkers.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:44:01 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm
Just so Im clear - because Perez has made some ballsy overtakes, the stewards should take that into consideration when deciding what punishment to give another driver that pushes too hard to overtake and slide into them causing their retirement? Is that right?  Cos thats what you said. Bonkers.

No, I never said that, it was separate point I was making. But's true that some drivers allow the RB drivers to bully them and rather than have two cars going at it they give up the space. That was an incident when a driver refused to back off, a racing accident.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:44:39 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:28:40 pm
I agree. Also you have to take into account that Perez is being very ballsy about some of his moves now, he takes chances and he can't expect that every driver is going to let him, bully his way past, just becaue he is in a Red Bull.

He was driving aggressively last week, didnt see anything like that this week, and while I dont believe Hamilton should have been penalised, Perezs driving from last week shouldnt be a mitigating factor.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:46:41 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:44:39 pm
He was driving aggressively last week, didnt see anything like that this week, and while I dont believe Hamilton should have been penalised, Perezs driving from last week shouldnt be a mitigating factor.

I'm not saying it should be, just pointing out that some drivers decide not to go elbow to elbow with the Red Bull cars and give up the place, where in this incident Hamilton decided to fight him.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:50:06 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:44:01 pm
No, I never said that, it was separate point I was making. But's true that some drivers allow the RB drivers to bully them and rather than have two cars going at it they give up the space. That was an incident when a driver refused to back off, a racing accident.

Thats because driving defensively can be slower so its sometimes in a teams benefit to just let the Red Bull through rather then changing lines and chewing through your tyres trying to keep the Red Bill behind you. This all sounds very Ron Denis
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:53:00 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:38:02 pm
But even the commentators exaggerate everything.
This absolutely does my fucking head in. False Drama from the comms team. When you try to make every tiny detail into something dramatic, what you actually do, is succeed in making nothing dramatic.

If the sport was exciting, the comms team woundn't behave the way they do. They know it's drab AF so...they scream and shout and act like fucking morons.

It's why I like Coulthard so much, he only gets excited when something exciting is happening. His raw glee when a driver pulls off an audacious pass can't be questioned and it's infectious.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:23:17 pm
because it's a race. when they come out of the first part of stavelot and go into the second hamilton is ahead.

Watched a few angles now and at no point is Hamilton ahead. There is one split second where he is almost alongside, but thats because hes going too fast and within a hundredth of a second slides into Perez.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:50:52 pm
Anyone who thinks thats a penalty are nuts. Clearly a racing incident, minimal contact, very unfortunate.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:19:01 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:50:52 pm
Anyone who thinks thats a penalty are nuts. Clearly a racing incident, minimal contact, very unfortunate.
Can I quote you on this when you lose your shit with Max for doing something similar? ;D

All joking aside, nice to see Piastri and Gasly up there and for a bit of drama for a change. The racing behind Max this year has been fun and plenty of teams interchanging, even week on week by now.

Looking forward to the race tomorrow, just hopefully we get some good racing and plenty of non-SC laps.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 04:46:58 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:50:52 pm
Anyone who thinks thats a penalty are nuts. Clearly a racing incident, minimal contact, very unfortunate.

Yeah, no penalty in my opinion.  Lewis does drift slightly left, but at the same time Perez cuts in too soon, which is more responsible for the collision than Lewis understeer in my opinion.  He (Perez) had plenty of track to his right. Racing incident in my opinion.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 08:54:45 am
Hard to see how redbull wont win every single race.

Drabbest season I can remember. Even a few years ago where Hamilton was dominant races happened where he had bad luck like missing pit stop on safety car but redbull just have reliability and rub of the green. Max will win every single race unless the car breaks down.

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 10:29:34 am
I just want to say, I don't have a 2nd account ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 11:32:07 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 10:29:34 am
I just want to say, I don't have a 2nd account ;D ;D ;D ;D
;D ;D ;D I smell a bribe!
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 12:44:54 pm
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 08:54:45 am
Hard to see how redbull wont win every single race.

Drabbest season I can remember. Even a few years ago where Hamilton was dominant races happened where he had bad luck like missing pit stop on safety car but redbull just have reliability and rub of the green. Max will win every single race unless the car breaks down.

His car never breaks down though, thats the issue. F1 desperately needs a new winner but I doubt well get one this season. It maybe the only way those at the top will be forced to change something.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:17:46 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:44:54 pm
His car never breaks down though, thats the issue. F1 desperately needs a new winner but I doubt well get one this season. It maybe the only way those at the top will be forced to change something.

It is a relatively new winner.
This season will be Red Bull's second in a row, after Mercedes won 8 in a row.
It'll be Verstappen's 3rd after Hamilton had just won 6 of the previous 7.

Where was all the crying when Hamilton and Mercedes were dominating?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:25:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:17:46 pm
It is a relatively new winner.
This season will be Red Bull's second in a row, after Mercedes won 8 in a row.
It'll be Verstappen's 3rd after Hamilton had just won 6 of the previous 7.

Where was all the crying when Hamilton and Mercedes were dominating?

Its not the same Mercedes even when they dominated still had technical issues whereas RB have very few. When is the last time they had a retirement? It makes F1 a lot less interesting as it takes away all the unpredictable action.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:26:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:17:46 pm
Where was all the crying when Hamilton and Mercedes were dominating?
Is was shite then too ;D
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:28:37 pm
There was loads of crying and moaning when merc were winning all the time too. Let's not pretend there wasn't.

Rightfully so too.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:29:07 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:25:32 pm
Its not the same Mercedes even when they dominated still had technical issues whereas RB have very few. When is the last time they had a retirement? It makes F1 a lot less interesting as it takes away all the unpredictable action.

So Hamilton and Mercedes dominate - Fine.
Verstappen and Red Bull dominate - Not fine and things need to change.

Ok  ;D
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:30:32 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:26:54 pm
Is was shite then too ;D

It wasnt as bad as they made mistakes or had technical issues which at least meant the surprising could happen from time to time. Whose really going to bet against RB going through unbeaten? Its not good for F1 like City winning all the time isnt good for football either.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:30:56 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:28:37 pm
There was loads of crying and moaning when merc were winning all the time too. Let's not pretend there wasn't.

Rightfully so too.

I don't remember it ever being near this level, especially on here.
Don't get me wrong, I've found plenty of races this last season or two boring as the winner is a foregone conclusion.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:31:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:29:07 pm
So Hamilton and Mercedes dominate - Fine.
Verstappen and Red Bull dominate - Not fine and things need to change.

Ok  ;D

Read the post properly. I am not a fan of Mercedes either.
