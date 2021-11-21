« previous next »
Formula One - The 2023 Season

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1560 on: Today at 05:23:17 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:19:35 pm
How is it not a penalty if you understeer and slide into the car next to you causing them to retire?

because it's a race. when they come out of the first part of stavelot and go into the second hamilton is ahead.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1561 on: Today at 05:23:43 pm
Warwick in the stewards room...understandable
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1562 on: Today at 05:25:00 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:19:35 pm
How is it not a penalty if you understeer and slide into the car next to you causing them to retire?

You have to allow drivers to try and overtake, if you just start dishing out penalties every time it isnt 100% clean drivers will just not to risk overtaking unless its a boring DRS overtake (which wasnt available today).
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1563 on: Today at 05:28:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:25:00 pm
You have to allow drivers to try and overtake, if you just start dishing out penalties every time it isnt 100% clean drivers will just not to risk overtaking unless its a boring DRS overtake (which wasnt available today).

I agree. Also you have to take into account that Perez is being very ballsy about some of his moves now, he takes chances and he can't expect that every driver is going to let him, bully his way past, just becaue he is in a Red Bull.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1564 on: Today at 05:33:04 pm
That was absolutely fucking dreadful.

Whinging it's not safe to start/race....then when it starts, half of em pit for inters ::)

I'm all for mitigating risks, not looking for anyone to get hurt but fucking hell!

Then Max drops about 7 seconds over 2nd in how many laps? :o

I know some have said before that we have had multiple periods in the past when one driver dominated the sport, but just because something has happened before doesn't make it good for the sport.

It's all so depressingly boring and repetitive. Skirting around it with small changes to the format here and there was never going to be enough.

It should be the most exciting sport on the planet and it's absolutely drab as fuck.

They need to have a look at Wipeout, F-Zero or maybe even Mario Cart, for some ideas! ;D ;D ;D
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1565 on: Today at 05:38:02 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:33:04 pm
That was absolutely fucking dreadful.

Whinging it's not safe to start/race....then when it starts, half of em pit for inters ::)

I'm all for mitigating risks, not looking for anyone to get hurt but fucking hell!

Then Max drops about 7 seconds over 2nd in how many laps? :o

I know some have said before that we have had multiple periods in the past when one driver dominated the sport, but just because something has happened before doesn't make it good for the sport.

It's all so depressingly boring and repetitive. Skirting around it with small changes to the format here and there was never going to be enough.

It should be the most exciting sport on the planet and it's absolutely drab as fuck.

They need to have a look at Wipeout, F-Zero or maybe even Mario Cart, for some ideas! ;D ;D ;D

It doesn't help that Red Bull as a team are so unlikeable either, from the arrogance of Max to the arse who manages them and I'm not too keen on Perez either now. But even the commentators exaggerate everything. What a wonderful race! Was it? There were a few ballsy moments and it was class seeing Alpine get a good finish at the end but it all comes over so artificial sadly. The sport badly needs to reset itself and find a way of bridging the gap.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1566 on: Today at 05:40:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:28:40 pm
I agree. Also you have to take into account that Perez is being very ballsy about some of his moves now, he takes chances and he can't expect that every driver is going to let him, bully his way past, just becaue he is in a Red Bull.

Just so Im clear - because Perez has made some ballsy overtakes, the stewards should take that into consideration when deciding what punishment to give another driver that pushes too hard to overtake and slide into them causing their retirement? Is that right?  Cos thats what you said. Bonkers.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1567 on: Today at 05:44:01 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:40:44 pm
Just so Im clear - because Perez has made some ballsy overtakes, the stewards should take that into consideration when deciding what punishment to give another driver that pushes too hard to overtake and slide into them causing their retirement? Is that right?  Cos thats what you said. Bonkers.

No, I never said that, it was separate point I was making. But's true that some drivers allow the RB drivers to bully them and rather than have two cars going at it they give up the space. That was an incident when a driver refused to back off, a racing accident.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #1568 on: Today at 05:44:39 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:28:40 pm
I agree. Also you have to take into account that Perez is being very ballsy about some of his moves now, he takes chances and he can't expect that every driver is going to let him, bully his way past, just becaue he is in a Red Bull.

He was driving aggressively last week, didnt see anything like that this week, and while I dont believe Hamilton should have been penalised, Perezs driving from last week shouldnt be a mitigating factor.
