Red bull will win every race this season. The gulf is just too far apart.



Absolutely no beating that car. It's not down to dodgy rule breaking or burning oil or double diffusers. They are just a world apart in the development and they have made every single second of aero time work.



The battles further back are nice to see. McLaren shown that Silverstone was no fluke and Mercedes are capable on their day of pushing for podiums. But you knew after the 2nd corner that the race was a procession



Only problem is that the only way to fix it would be for everyone to bin their cars off and start again but there's no chance of that happening