Thought Hamilton fucked it up in the last corner, he had a big correction and lost over 0.1s.



Had the the exact same thought. Good to see a different pole sitter and that the McLaren's are still up there following their recent improvements.Loads of questions.....Was Lewis's pole today due to upgrades to the car? An single exceptional lap? Lewis's innate ability and experience on this track? A culmination of all three?Is that is for major developments to the cars for this season? Are we expecting Mercedes and McLaren to be in the mix for every race now till the end of the season?What has happened to Aston Martin? Have they simply been out developed? They seem to have stood still whilst everyone else has pushed on.Did anyone have any thoughts about the revised qualifying format? I think it was Newey who said it reduces any strategic plays the teams might choose to make, hard to argue really. I'm not sure what it adds nor the rational behind it?