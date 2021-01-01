« previous next »
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 03:42:00 pm »
Sainz out in second qualifying!
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 03:42:04 pm »
Lol @ Sainz.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 03:43:37 pm »
well I didn't expect to see both alfa romeo's in q3
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm »
Whinget spice clearly not a fan of this new qualifying format which I can understand
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 03:44:49 pm »
Great stuff from McLaren!

Poor from Sainz, good job he isn't as shit as Russell otherwise he'd be making the headlines for the wrong reasons!
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm »
Norris is so good in S2.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 03:55:32 pm »
I wasn't sure how good the McLaren was on soft tyres but it's encouraging '
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 04:02:17 pm »
GET IN THERE LEWIS
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 04:02:35 pm »
Great lap from Hamilton! Should be fun at the front tomorrow!

Shout out for Zhou again, killed it this weekend. McLaren confirming their upgrades too
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 04:02:57 pm »
I would take second row for McLaren.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 04:03:04 pm »
Sweet
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 04:03:45 pm »
So tight for pole position
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 04:03:57 pm »
hamilton is ridiculously quick around that track.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 04:04:00 pm »
Brilliant driving by Hamilton, sets it up nicely for tomorrows race.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm »
Monster lap from Lewis.  Nailed those last two corners; carried so much speed.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm »
Thought Hamilton fucked it up in the last corner, he had a big correction and lost over 0.1s.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 04:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
Thought Hamilton fucked it up in the last corner, he had a big correction and lost over 0.1s.
Yeah, not the best last sector that!

Nice to see Max not P1 for a change
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm »
So Norris should sit back and watch Lewis and Max clash and pinch the race. 😀
Offline sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 04:07:37 pm »
Really good quali session. Nice to have one where you didnt know who was getting pole along with having a big player out in each of Q1 and Q2
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 04:08:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm
So Norris should sit back and watch Lewis and Max clash and pinch the race. 😀
I just said to my son theyll be fireworks at turn 1 between Max and Lewis.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm »
So McLaren have got themselves an all round fast car. Incredible really.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 04:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:08:48 pm
I just said to my son theyll be fireworks at turn 1 between Max and Lewis.

Yes especially with overtaking here being so difficult.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm »
I dont think so. As much as Max is still somewhat of a prick hes definitely matured as a racing driver. Hes a country mile ahead in the drivers championship he knows he doesnt need to be ahead of Lewis into turn one. 2 years ago would have been a different story.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 04:24:43 pm »
Hamilton saying he wont sleep tonight because hes on poll is incredible .. a man with 7 world titles!
Offline b_joseph

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 04:28:13 pm »
Amazing how something so usually routine can become so unexpectedly incredible
Offline b_joseph

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 04:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm
I dont think so. As much as Max is still somewhat of a prick hes definitely matured as a racing driver. Hes a country mile ahead in the drivers championship he knows he doesnt need to be ahead of Lewis into turn one. 2 years ago would have been a different story.
They crashed in Brazil with him already wrapping up the title. They are both different when near each other
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 04:30:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:24:43 pm
Hamilton saying he wont sleep tonight because hes on poll is incredible .. a man with 7 world titles!

It's the usual exaggeration let's be honest Mercedes have hardly been back of the grid. They have just struggled while Red Bull have hit a purple patch.
Offline sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 05:02:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:24:43 pm
Hamilton saying he wont sleep tonight because hes on poll is incredible .. a man with 7 world titles!

That insatiable desire to win will always be there for top sportsmen, its part of what makes them so good.
Offline stockdam

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm
I dont think so. As much as Max is still somewhat of a prick hes definitely matured as a racing driver. Hes a country mile ahead in the drivers championship he knows he doesnt need to be ahead of Lewis into turn one. 2 years ago would have been a different story.

Hard to say. Verstappen may want to try to muscle his way past Hamilton but if he has any sense then hell keep calm and wait for DRS. Once he gets in front then hell probably pull away but it would be nice to have a good competitive tight race for a change.

My money would be on Verstappen talking Hamilton out.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 08:06:57 pm »
it'll be fucking hilarious if they take each other out at the first corner. even more so if it's completely accidental.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm
Hard to say. Verstappen may want to try to muscle his way past Hamilton but if he has any sense then hell keep calm and wait for DRS. Once he gets in front then hell probably pull away but it would be nice to have a good competitive tight race for a change.

My money would be on Verstappen talking Hamilton out.

Both McLarens got the drop on Verstappen at the start of the last race. If similar happens tomorrow he may be pressured into something rash.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm
I dont think so. As much as Max is still somewhat of a prick hes definitely matured as a racing driver. Hes a country mile ahead in the drivers championship he knows he doesnt need to be ahead of Lewis into turn one. 2 years ago would have been a different story.
Verstappen deliberately blocked Hamiltons first corner on his hotlap in Austria qualifying as he felt Hamilton had slightly impeded him on the last corner. Hes still an absolute moron.

Im not sure hes got the brain capacity to look at the bigger picture and its only because of the FIA constantly ignoring his antics that he continually gets away with it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm »
Verstappen really struggles getting off the grid and does not like close driving. With Hamilton getting his shoulders out and 2 very much improved Mclarens behind, I expect it to be very uncomfortable for him (finally)

But the expectation will be that if he gets through that safely and gets to DRS that he'll be out of sight and it becomes a procession again.  Still nice to see some change to the norm
Online Titi Camara

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 12:57:41 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
Thought Hamilton fucked it up in the last corner, he had a big correction and lost over 0.1s.
Had the the exact same thought. Good to see a different pole sitter and that the McLaren's are still up there following their recent improvements.

Loads of questions.....

Was Lewis's pole today due to upgrades to the car? An single exceptional lap? Lewis's innate ability and experience on this track? A culmination of all three?

Is that is for major developments to the cars for this season? Are we expecting Mercedes and McLaren to be in the mix for every race now till the end of the season?

What has happened to Aston Martin? Have they simply been out developed? They seem to have stood still whilst everyone else has pushed on.

Did anyone have any thoughts about the revised qualifying format? I think it was Newey who said it reduces any strategic plays the teams might choose to make, hard to argue really. I'm not sure what it adds nor the rational behind it?
Offline mattD

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 02:38:38 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
Verstappen really struggles getting off the grid and does not like close driving. With Hamilton getting his shoulders out and 2 very much improved Mclarens behind, I expect it to be very uncomfortable for him (finally)

But the expectation will be that if he gets through that safely and gets to DRS that he'll be out of sight and it becomes a procession again.  Still nice to see some change to the norm

DRS has ruined F1. Overtaking was a hard skill, separating the wheat from the chaff. Now its manufactured entertainment due to its inevitability. What's more, it allows a bang average grid lacking serious world class drivers apart from Hamilton and Verstappen to look good.
