Formula One - The 2023 Season

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1320 on: July 10, 2023, 06:54:13 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 10, 2023, 06:21:41 pm
.

who?

Shes the blonde woman from Sex Education, Ted Lasso and Eurovision. Brilliant actress.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1321 on: July 10, 2023, 11:48:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 10, 2023, 06:21:41 pm
oh pfft it's a slip of the tongue. could have happened to anyone.

wasn't sure if it was. Not cool if purposely done. Unfortunate if it's a mistake
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1322 on: July 11, 2023, 02:15:05 pm »
Few rumours going around that Daniel Ricciardo will replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri at Hungary.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1323 on: July 11, 2023, 02:32:38 pm »
not sure how good that car is, I dont think its all that great but De Vries and Tsunoda is a weak line up

I thought De Vries was a lot younger than 28
Interesting. The car has been dreadful this season, but he's getting spanked in the head to head against Tsunoda which is quite telling.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on July 11, 2023, 02:15:05 pm
Few rumours going around that Daniel Ricciardo will replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri at Hungary.

Confirmed. Had a competitive tyre run last week and slots straight in.
You want a de Vries to do well, but he was... not good in that car. Will be interesting to see how Danny Ric compares to Tsunoda now.
Can be a cruel sport. Lets see if the king of F1 social media has got his racing mojo back.
That red bull driver programme takes no prisoners.
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 11, 2023, 05:06:11 pm
That red bull driver programme takes no prisoners.

He wasnt actually part of the programme from what I read, they only signed him at the end of last season to drive for them this season, he didnt go through the whole scheme which makes sense since hes 28 so pretty old for a first season F1 driver.
Quote from: west_london_red on July 12, 2023, 09:02:53 am
He wasnt actually part of the programme from what I read, they only signed him at the end of last season to drive for them this season, he didnt go through the whole scheme which makes sense since hes 28 so pretty old for a first season F1 driver.

Did Albon and Red Bull parted ways completely for his move to Williams, or does he still have a connection?
De Vries situation is a weird one. He was always tipped for F1 since his karting days and has always won whichever category he has raced but he is managed by Toto which makes the alpha seat very strange.

Cant help but think Toto has used leverage to get Redbull to give him a seat and he hasnt been treated particularly well as you know how toxic redbull can make an environment for a driver.

Based on years watching him there is no way Tsunoda is a better driver
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2023, 10:32:14 am
Did Albon and Red Bull parted ways completely for his move to Williams, or does he still have a connection?

I think hes had to completely remove himself from the Red Bull programme
Quote from: Koplord on July 12, 2023, 10:44:36 am
De Vries situation is a weird one. He was always tipped for F1 since his karting days and has always won whichever category he has raced but he is managed by Toto which makes the alpha seat very strange.

Cant help but think Toto has used leverage to get Redbull to give him a seat and he hasnt been treated particularly well as you know how toxic redbull can make an environment for a driver.

Based on years watching him there is no way Tsunoda is a better driver

Yeah, I dont really follow the other formulas but even Ive been hearing his name for years so there was always a lot of hype but at the same time as I said before 28 is very old to become an F1 driver these days. Not sure what leverage Toto has over Red Bill, if anything Toto being his manager would have been a reason for Red Bull not to give him a seat at all I would have thought.

Its worth remembering though that good drivers at different formulas dont always translate to good F1 drivers.
Quote from: west_london_red on July 12, 2023, 09:02:53 am
He wasnt actually part of the programme from what I read, they only signed him at the end of last season to drive for them this season, he didnt go through the whole scheme which makes sense since hes 28 so pretty old for a first season F1 driver.
he seemed to come more through mercedes when he was younger

its not the best car to judge ones ability by any stretch.

Quote from: west_london_red on July 12, 2023, 09:02:53 am
He wasnt actually part of the programme from what I read, they only signed him at the end of last season to drive for them this season, he didnt go through the whole scheme which makes sense since hes 28 so pretty old for a first season F1 driver.

If you drive for either of those teams you're part of their programme as far as I'm concerned.



Albon still had red bull on his lid last season, I don't know about this year.
News today that the Monza circuit is undergoing major investment work. It's rumoured to be around 20 million euros worth of it.
Some thing's in life never change. Roman Grosjean in a racing car is one of those things

https://twitter.com/f1multiviewer/status/1680653630423146498?t=HT9sYSQyL56HS4TP_mYRxg&s=19
Quite like Max coming out of  his pit lane that one
And atleast he didnt drive into a burning fireball after going through a one inch gap between two pieces of metal this time ;D
