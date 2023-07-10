De Vries situation is a weird one. He was always tipped for F1 since his karting days and has always won whichever category he has raced but he is managed by Toto which makes the alpha seat very strange.



Cant help but think Toto has used leverage to get Redbull to give him a seat and he hasnt been treated particularly well as you know how toxic redbull can make an environment for a driver.



Based on years watching him there is no way Tsunoda is a better driver



Yeah, I dont really follow the other formulas but even Ive been hearing his name for years so there was always a lot of hype but at the same time as I said before 28 is very old to become an F1 driver these days. Not sure what leverage Toto has over Red Bill, if anything Toto being his manager would have been a reason for Red Bull not to give him a seat at all I would have thought.Its worth remembering though that good drivers at different formulas dont always translate to good F1 drivers.