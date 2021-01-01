Mika Hakkinen: McLaren to challenge Red Bull for F1 championship title



The only surprise I think well see is McLarens possible progress during the next two months."



Just in terms of the speed of the car, they will probably challenge Red Bull.



This story was all over Twitter 3 weeks back. With Mika taking an absolute pounding for it. Maybe he really did have an inside idea of what the upgrades would do? Theyre not challenging Max or Red Bull for anything this year, Max can come second in the remaining races and still win the title, but maybe some race wins are possible.