“Mika Hakkinen: McLaren to challenge Red Bull for F1 championship title”



“The only surprise I think we’ll see is McLaren’s possible progress during the next two months."



“Just in terms of the speed of the car, they will probably challenge Red Bull.”



This story was all over Twitter 3 weeks back. With Mika taking an absolute pounding for it. Maybe he really did have an inside idea of what the upgrades would do? They’re not challenging Max or Red Bull for anything this year, Max can come second in the remaining races and still win the title, but maybe some race wins are possible.