+1 for having nothing at all against David Croft.



Seems to have a good rapport with everyone who joins him in the commentary box, and surely that counts for a significant amount alongside the entertaining & informative requirements of the job.



What I will say though, is that I find the F1 Show on Sky Sports to largely be crap - would much prefer it if they dedicated the time they use for that show to a round-up of the feeder series' and wider motorsport world. There's already too much F1 to be able to take in F1 Academy, F2, and F3...a round-up show would be excellent.