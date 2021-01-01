« previous next »
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 04:29:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:28:03 pm
as usual these days verstappen wins easily but there's decent action behind him.

Yep - the safety card very much helped, but some good action from there on in.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 04:29:59 pm »
Delighted for Lando but gutted for Oscar. Max is just so impressive in that car. Guy's a machine.

Special mention to Alex Albon as well. Deserves his points.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 04:30:02 pm »
Three Brits in the top 5 and Albon in 8th.  Good day for the flag-shaggers  ;)
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 04:30:52 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:30:02 pm
Good day for the flag-shaggers  ;)
It'll certainly help their anger levels at Damien Lewis.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm »
Great job by McLaren. Piastri unlucky with the safety car timing. Otherwise, looked a double podium.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 04:31:29 pm »
Great performance from McLaren. Had it not been for the safety car I think they would of had 2nd and 3rd.

Backwards step for Ferrari and Aston keep losing performance. 

Nice to see the field bunching up a bit closer to RB
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 04:32:59 pm »
Huge step forward for Mclaren. Right in the mix for the best of the rest.

Showing what that Mercedes power unit can do.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 04:33:00 pm »
Made up for Lando, great result for him and the team

The most impactful incident on the day was a mechanical breakdown and a safety car though, that just shouldn't be the case.

They should close the pit lane for all but safety issues under SC and they need to have a proper long hard look at DRS.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:04:41 pm
Cmaaaan Lando! Wish the F1 directors would boost the crowd mic as much as they do here in every race.

Wonder if they'll be on the volume controls during the next few minutes ;D
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm »
Which commentary have most people preferred?  I prefer Alex Jacques to David Croft (but like both) but, damn, I wish Jacques wouldn't talk over the beginning of the team radios.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 04:34:06 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:30:02 pm
Three Brits in the top 5 and Albon in 8th.  Good day for the flag-shaggers  ;)

Bad day for the RAWK strategists though.  Good call by Mclaren with the hards.  Great little battle between Lewis and Lando.  Great driving by both there.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 04:34:39 pm »
I guess the strategists at McLaren know more than me :o

Feel a little for Piastri, hed have been on the podium without the safety car.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 04:34:39 pm
I guess the strategists at McLaren know more than me :o

Feel a little for Piastri, hed have been on the podium without the safety car.

Yeah, that was a nice drive by Oscar.  Won't be too long though if Mclaren can keep up this progress.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 04:37:10 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 03:55:29 pm
Noooo McLaren. Should've gone for the softs!!
What the hell do I know eh!
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 04:39:06 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:33:48 pm
Which commentary have most people preferred?  I prefer Alex Jacques to David Croft (but like both) but, damn, I wish Jacques wouldn't talk over the beginning of the team radios.

Probably an unpopular opinion but I like Crofty.

As for talking over the team radios, I think SKY had the same problems when they first came in. But they make a conscious point now that as soon as that team radio signal comes up on screen they stop themselves to let it come through.

The team radios are decided by the F1 director (FIA controlled) so the likes of SKY/BBC dont get advanced notice when it kicks in
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 04:44:34 pm »
very friendly driver room there.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm »
+1 for having nothing at all against David Croft.

Seems to have a good rapport with everyone who joins him in the commentary box, and surely that counts for a significant amount alongside the entertaining & informative requirements of the job.

What I will say though, is that I find the F1 Show on Sky Sports to largely be crap - would much prefer it if they dedicated the time they use for that show to a round-up of the feeder series' and wider motorsport world. There's already too much F1 to be able to take in F1 Academy, F2, and F3...a round-up show would be excellent.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 04:46:38 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:44:34 pm
very friendly driver room there.


Yeah, it's a shame.  It means that the three of them are miles apart in points from one another.   ;)
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Tory c*nt
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 04:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:46:38 pm

Yeah, it's a shame.  It means that the three of them are miles apart in points from one another.   ;)

haha yeah that is usually the case.
